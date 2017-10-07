Little Richard Implies He's No Longer Gay, Calls Same-Sex Relationships 'Unnatural'

Are you no longer gay, ONTD?



i never was. ugh. you gays think everything's gay. i can't go fuck a man daily and have his sweet beard rim my asshole and eat his cum while chocking on his dick without getting called gay....ugh.

Yass my fellow str8! Wear that cum all over yr face like a badge, like yr scarlet letter, and you let the world know! You are a proud straight, cum guzzling, butt munching heterosexual.

YASSS! Fellow straighty!!!

Finally someone to share my pain with! You get judged for sitting on your 32 inch dildo too?



Someone even had the nerve to call me bisexual. like that's a thing!



Edited at 2017-10-07 07:13 pm (UTC)

Just need to say 'no homo' and skip the details!

Lmao I'm dying

I wish the world was like, secks was just a thing. Like, imagine if there was no orientation. Dudebros would just give handys as matter-of-fact as they would drink beer.

Like, you know?



Like, you know? Reply

it's sad that someone can get to 84 years old and still not accept themselves

uuuuugh, I'm so mad at my boyfriend that I kind of agree with him

lmao

What did your bf do

He was born in June, so he is a Gemini.



Also, just a lot of drama, and an ice-cold heart

lmao i'm so glad this is on the first page <3

lol yas

literally only here to see if someone posted this. Thanks for coming through sis.

84-year-old Little Richard claimed that homosexuality is unnatural



Negro that face is unnatural

lol

lmao I have been living for your comments lately <3

gurlll

this exhumed corpse is out here with a face structured like Halloweentown and he dares to pass judgment on somebody else's life? smdh

lol. and that stache!

fuck

lmaoooooooooo

Lmao

Gtfo omg lmaooo

LMAO

i wasn't readyyyyy...!

This is just tragic.

smfh



smfh Reply

loooooool okay

That gif, lmaooo

lmao

Lmao! Back into the closet you go!

That's sad to be that old & still struggling with self hatred.

It is depressing af.

yeah it's tragic.

Yep

MTE. Maybe he thinks he's gonna die soon & was afraid of ~going to hell~

a lot of seniors go back in the closet sadly

religion really poisons the mind

so now that his sex drive is gone....

omfg

lmaoo

Wait what is a curry puff!

different types of vegetables sautéed in a puff pastry shell!

gods gift to mouths

if you mean the gay reference, then i think it's referring to 'poof' which is a slur for gay people.

also, gods gift to mouths [2]



also, gods gift to mouths [2] Reply

like an empanadia, but smaller, and filled with curried vegetables (like a samosa's filling)



EDIT! made with puff pastry, hence "puffs"



Edited at 2017-10-08 05:05 am (UTC) Reply

omfg why is this so long i'm...........

mood

This is cracking me up, haha.

lol omg. this is my new favorite gif.

Omg

amazing

Lmaooo I love this gif so much

I'm in the middle of a club lmaoing and I don't even know why

lmfao this long ass gif

What's this sho called

lmaooo

I'm at the library rn trying really hard not to cackle lmfaoo

this is amazing

Wtf is this? Lmfaooooo

i am crying real tears rn

aahahahahahahahahah

Lmfaoooo

this gif is LONG as fuck LMAO

Cackling

Bless you

LMAO

What Is this lmaoooo???? I'm dead 😂

lmao this gif is amazing

Lmao

Kath & Kim on MY ONTD?





Edited at 2017-10-07 10:44 pm (UTC) Reply

i feel sorry for him

Oh boy. I feel like he's struggled with this stuff for a LONG time; it's more sad than anything else. Why is it so hard to leave other people alone.

being gay is so passé. who needs labels anyway? love is love!

Link