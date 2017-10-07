Little Richard Implies He's No Longer Gay, Calls Same-Sex Relationships 'Unnatural'





  • In a rare interview for a Christian-oriented network, 84-year-old Little Richard claimed that homosexuality is unnatural and continued: "When I first came in show business they wanted you to look like everybody but yourself. And, anybody that comes in show business they gone say you gay or straight... God made men, men and women, women. You've got to live the way God wants you to live... He can save you."

  • The interview comes 22 years after the rock legend made the following statement: "I've been gay all my life and I know God is a God of love, not of hate."


