Little Richard Implies He's No Longer Gay, Calls Same-Sex Relationships 'Unnatural'
Rock Legend Little Richard Implies He's No Longer Gay, Calls Same-Sex Relationships 'Unnatural' https://t.co/iyL2TScqGN pic.twitter.com/OnnRygAJdN— Instinct Magazine (@instinctmag) October 6, 2017
- In a rare interview for a Christian-oriented network, 84-year-old Little Richard claimed that homosexuality is unnatural and continued: "When I first came in show business they wanted you to look like everybody but yourself. And, anybody that comes in show business they gone say you gay or straight... God made men, men and women, women. You've got to live the way God wants you to live... He can save you."
- The interview comes 22 years after the rock legend made the following statement: "I've been gay all my life and I know God is a God of love, not of hate."
SOURCE
Are you no longer gay, ONTD? TYFYA!
i never was. ugh. you gays think everything's gay. i can't go fuck a man daily and have his sweet beard rim my asshole and eat his cum while chocking on his dick without getting called gay....ugh.
Finally someone to share my pain with! You get judged for sitting on your 32 inch dildo too?
Someone even had the nerve to call me bisexual. like that's a thing!
