Lisa Bloom Resigns as Adviser to Harvey Weinstein
I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein.— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 7, 2017
My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.
So I'm preparing myself for another letdown
Edited at 2017-10-07 07:14 pm (UTC)
you dun fucked up lisa
Even her mother was like wyd, sis???
“Had I been asked by Mr. Weinstein to represent him, I would have declined, because I do not represent individuals accused of sex harassment,” Allred’s statement read. “I only represent those who allege that they are victims of sexual harassment. While I would not represent Mr. Weinstein, I would consider representing anyone who accused Mr. Weinstein of sexual harassment, even if it meant that my daughter was the opposing counsel.”
i'm glad he's starting the conversation
Though that is for real way more than 99.9% of actors on twitter right now.
i follow some male celebs but they don't tweet alot regardless. i don't think many of the Hollywood (male) giants really use twitter at all, except for their publicist to promo the latest project. i think they'd have to come out and publish a specific statement, since the A-listers don't really use social media the same way.
But reporters and social media want actresses to speak up. Actresses who were probably harassed as well and were to scared to say anything and still are.
This tweet showed up on my timeline because Gael Garcia Bernal liked it, though he didn't tweet anything himself.