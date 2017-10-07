Too late. Yr a garbage fire forever, Lisa. Reply

Thread

Link

If that agreement is anything less than being chucked into the sea with no land in sight, I'll be disappointed



So I'm preparing myself for another letdown Reply

Thread

Link

He will likely be paid out in millions. 😫 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so not because of a moral stance but because she was possibly fired? YIKES! Even her mother was like 'oh hell no!' Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao imagine building a career your whole life and then completely fucking it up to the point of no return in two days Reply

Thread

Link

lmao for real this was one of the dumbest career moves i've ever witnessed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Was the money worth it? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Sounds familiar..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck i just realised he existed??? when was that, a week this summer? i can't fucking believe how weirdly time behaves in these trying days istg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool...it's what she deserves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But he’s old. He’s trying to change. And learn. - Lisa Bloom Reply

Thread

Link

bye and fuck you Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't she have a deal where he was going to produce a book of hers or something? Seems inception levels of shady not to mention disgusting Reply

Thread

Link

He was adapting a book she wrote on Trayvon Martin for TV. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s why she was his “advisor” and not his lawyer. Huge conflict of interest.



Edited at 2017-10-07 07:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Ready to get my LA slutwalk on! Stand against shaming, gender violence and inequality. #ARSW2017 pic.twitter.com/42d50FhAZy — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 1, 2017

and this was just last weekend lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Standing up for or against whatever or whomever will cut me a check! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Feminism (,white): pick and choose edition. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That slutwalk is really the amber rose festival, so it was all pointless any way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

while at the amber rose slut walk event. EL OH EL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Welllll LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yeah wtf is that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

slutwalk is so dumb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Should have never signed up to help him Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo she's lost all credibility

you dun fucked up lisa Reply

Thread

Link

What a mess.



Even her mother was like wyd, sis???



“Had I been asked by Mr. Weinstein to represent him, I would have declined, because I do not represent individuals accused of sex harassment,” Allred’s statement read. “I only represent those who allege that they are victims of sexual harassment. While I would not represent Mr. Weinstein, I would consider representing anyone who accused Mr. Weinstein of sexual harassment, even if it meant that my daughter was the opposing counsel.” Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't realize Gloria Allred was her mom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me neither, but now i'm like how did i not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn mama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanksgiving dinner is going to be awkward for them this year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Speaking of Weinstein, have any men condemned this? I've only seen Anthony Bourdain and Rose McGowan's old BF speak up. Mark Ruffalo retweeted the NYtimes article which I guess is something. Reply

Thread

Link

peter fonda may have, i'm still stumped by his tweets Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The silence is deafening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Expecting comments more along the lines of, “Let’s hold off judgment. I never saw him act like that and he was always a great guy when I was around him!!!” Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mark Ruffalo retweeted the NYtimes article



i'm glad he's starting the conversation Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

feminist king!



Though that is for real way more than 99.9% of actors on twitter right now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not really. Most of them will probably stay quiet. I hope that during the next Weinstein funded press tour, they ask the men point blank. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you mean Hollywood-specific men? or men in general? i've seen non-NYT reporters male journalists, politically active, etc, re-tweeting the article and making remarks about Weinstein (in support of victims).



i follow some male celebs but they don't tweet alot regardless. i don't think many of the Hollywood (male) giants really use twitter at all, except for their publicist to promo the latest project. i think they'd have to come out and publish a specific statement, since the A-listers don't really use social media the same way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know most of them are also sexual harassers so they're keeping their mouths shut lest they get called out too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bourdain is dating asia argento, of #iownthemovierights fame Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No.



But reporters and social media want actresses to speak up. Actresses who were probably harassed as well and were to scared to say anything and still are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To those being silent in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassments of women, how will you be looked at the next time you are "outraged?" — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) 7 de outubro de 2017





This tweet showed up on my timeline because Gael Garcia Bernal liked it, though he didn't tweet anything himself. This tweet showed up on my timeline because Gael Garcia Bernal liked it, though he didn't tweet anything himself. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Seth Rogen just did on twitter and i think maybe Jorma Taccone and Andy Richter might've, i've seen some other guys not necessarily in the industry (the pod save america guys for one), but that's about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in page three of this post, someone linked a seth rogen tweet where he says he believes all women who come forward Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuckity bye Reply

Thread

Link

Her mom must have talked to her all night. Lol. Reply

Thread

Link

her mama took her over the knee Reply

Thread

Link