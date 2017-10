I'm very confused by the robots. I thought he transferred his family's consciousness into the robots, but then the other guy was talking about clones. I'm not a sci fi person, so my movies can either have robots OR clones. Not both :DD Reply

Looks like they were experimenting with transferring a person's consciousness into Androids. Keanu then went one step further and instead of using metal bodies he grew some bodies made of flesh aka clones of his family. Reply

Ooooooooooh! That makes sense. Thank you. Reply

You need to watch Moon. Reply

I really wanna see a John Wick/Atomic Blonde crossover film, with a few female villains if possible.



IDK I like to think Keanu and Charlize are BFF's Reply

I think they at least like each other haha. Isn't he better friends with Sandra? Honestly I think Keanu is probably just a good friend to everyone Reply

Yes, I want John Wick to contact Atomic Blonde (whatever her name was) for JW3 while he's on the run. Bring in Jason Isaac and Michael Rosenbaum and have a Sweet November reunion.



Make it happen, Hollywood! Reply

Omg yes and bring in John Goodman, Toby Jones, and throw in Christina Ricci, Faye Dunaway, and Jessica Chastain (each from one of Charlize's films) Reply

There’s actually a script called ‘Ballerina’ with a female lead being included in the John Wick cinematic universe. (Too lazy to google for details right now.) Reply

I love Keanu, but I didn't even finish the trailer... Reply

lol i didn't even press play. i love my king, but bb is shit at choosing good projects (with a few notable exceptions, ofc). i tried to watch the bad batch last week and it was fucking awful. Reply

omg I tried to watch it too! I ended up skipping over most of it because it was so fucking bad. Reply

It’s very YMMV with Keanu’s movies. I know at least one fan who loved The Bad Batch because she found it gloriously campy. Meanwhile there are Keanu movies that other fans warned me against which I ended up loving, and those they loved which I really couldn’t see the appeal of (Point Break). Such is the magic of Keanu. Reply

so true. everyone i know hated constantine, while i absolutely adore that movie. i'm really meh about the matrix, on the other hand. especially the second and third. but whether it's a shit movie like bad batch or a brilliant one like john wick, my king always gives 100% and you can tell he really loves what he does and that's the important part. i love my humble, charitable, immortal king <3 <3 <3 Reply

my sweet, immortal king. can't wait for the third john wick tbh. Reply

Yesss this !! Reply

I only knew about this because Thomas Middleditch mentioned it at the end of his spectacular episode of Hot Ones



any time, any where, nunu 😘 Reply

I'm gonna watch this because and only because I love Keanu Reply

Exactly Reply

whatever, you're all crazy. this looks amazing. Reply

KING Reply

I love him.



This trailer feels really poorly made though, shows too much. Reply

