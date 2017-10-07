Call Me By Your Name's Director and One of the Actors Tried Out the “Peach Scene” in Real Life
The infamous 'Call Me By Your Name' scene almost didn't make it into the film https://t.co/ZCdin8b4po— Esquire (@esquire) October 4, 2017
- Luca Guadagnino, director of the upcoming filmé 'Call Me By Your Name', admitted that he almost didn't included the book's peach sex scene in the movie for believing you couldn't really fuck a peach in real life and it was just a metaphor.
- He changed his mind once he tried it out for himself: ”I was struggling with the possibility that you can masturbate yourself with such a fruit. So I grabbed a peach and I tried, and I have to say—it works.”
- The director wasn't the only one who got peachy for the project: “I went to Timothée [Chalamet, who plays Elio], and said, ‘We shoot the scene, because I tried it and it worked.’ And he said, ‘I tried, too, and I already knew it worked.’”
Have you ever fucked a peach, ONTD? Are you considering trying it? TYFYA!
