Marvel ends partnership with defense contractor Northrop Grumman after backlash
Marvel ends partnership with defense contractor after backlash https://t.co/Bkb3FfzFYG pic.twitter.com/H9LIpAj05V— Variety (@Variety) 7. Oktober 2017
This event has been canceled.— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) 7. Oktober 2017
Northrop Grumman produces "bombers, laser weapon systems, aerial drones, and other military hardware"
They make propaganda films, in exchange for using tanks & whatnot.
The official explanation was that this was supposed to be about STEM and the intent wasn't "correctly communicated." Drones are technology, but also... lolno.
Then one retailer got lots of applause for objecting to the ordering process for the Marvel Lenticular covers, and got lots of applause, Bleeding Cool has covered repeatedly objections to the way Marvel Comics have handled this.
But he kept going with his objections and soon he was bringing up the fact that Marvel now had female versions of characters instead of the males, with echoing shouts from the crowd of retailers about not changing all the characters all at once – which is something I have also heard Marvel executives themselves echo. But things were getting tense.
Two older retailers started raising their voices arguing about diversity and how it does not work. The words “black”, “homo” and “freaking females” were used multiple times, at which point other retailers started to boo those retailers and the room started to turn on itself. Marvel editor Nick Lowe tried to get calm by saying that Marvel try and they tell stories for everyone, that the old heroes are not going anywhere, neither are the new ones, there is room for them both.
