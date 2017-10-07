Marvel ends partnership with defense contractor Northrop Grumman after backlash

What in God's name possessed them to think this was a good idea to begin with? Reply

Hollywood is in bed with defense contractors & the military. :/



They make propaganda films, in exchange for using tanks & whatnot.

Marvel's chairman Ike Perlmutter is one of Trump's advisors. He seems a likely culprit. The comics guys (Quesada, specifically) are claiming they didn't know anything about this, despite the partnership involving a comic. I'm not sure I buy that.



The official explanation was that this was supposed to be about STEM and the intent wasn't "correctly communicated." Drones are technology, but also... lolno.

Don't forget Nick Spencer

A lot of hollywood production companies take money from the DOD and the Pentagon in the process of making films, especially films that have military aspects about them to promote some type of propoganda, but they just made the mistake of openly saying were taking money from defense contractors.

fucking y i k e s



what a bunch of dumbasses for ever thinking they was cute for this

In my day, when Marvel wanted to make a product tie-in comic, they had Combo Man, a boy who got the powers of several Marvel superheroes by eating combos. Not by facilitating Saudi aggression against Yemen.

They used to run ads for Hostess pies and stuff featuring Spider Man, Avengers, etc.

lmao

https://scans-daily.dreamwidth.org/4912098.html It didn't end well for Hostess Spider-man...

http://www.heroicgirls.com/nycc-marvels-retailer-panel-erupts-anti-diversity-chaos/?utm_content=buffer19dd7&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer



This happened too



Then one retailer got lots of applause for objecting to the ordering process for the Marvel Lenticular covers, and got lots of applause, Bleeding Cool has covered repeatedly objections to the way Marvel Comics have handled this.



But he kept going with his objections and soon he was bringing up the fact that Marvel now had female versions of characters instead of the males, with echoing shouts from the crowd of retailers about not changing all the characters all at once – which is something I have also heard Marvel executives themselves echo. But things were getting tense.



Two older retailers started raising their voices arguing about diversity and how it does not work. The words “black”, “homo” and “freaking females” were used multiple times, at which point other retailers started to boo those retailers and the room started to turn on itself. Marvel editor Nick Lowe tried to get calm by saying that Marvel try and they tell stories for everyone, that the old heroes are not going anywhere, neither are the new ones, there is room for them both.



This happened too

I read a couple articles on this and it's hard to tell if the other retailers were passively siding with the two assholes, or just passively staying far away from the whole thing.

After the whole thing a few months ago about how they blamed women, minorities, etc for low sales, I am not surprised.

i'm sure DC is no better on the corporate side but fuck marvel for real. trying to bank like they've lost sales bc they've suddenly started pushing "diversity." they have maybe 8 female superheroes, maybe 4 black superheroes and like 2 gay characters?? i can't even name all the DC women off the top of my head. so fuck marvel for reals.

Parent

Disgusting, though that follow-up tweet is making me laugh a bit?

It makes me feel sad, idk why.

It's like when someone enthusiastically suggests something, and then someone immediately shuts them down... except it's Marvel shutting themselves down.

it happened at like midnight after what was likely a day full of crisis and legal meetings and someone just went "fuck it tweet it" bc they didn't wanna risk it blowing up by morning and called up their social media person to post a single sentence.

Marvel's higher ups and PR teams are really doing the most. Between this and that (homophobic, racist, sexist) NYCC paneI, I think I will be sticking with DC for the time being.

Mess

Isn't the US state department actively involved in approving/re-writing the scripts for these superhero Marvel films so that they fit national security narratives? I remember reading that a few years back.

yeah, I think in order to be allowed to use certain US government/military equipment/locations the pentagon has to approve the final cut of the movie 😕



which may be a seperate thing than what you're talking about, but yeah, they're all in bed together.

Not just superhero, but basically any movie that uses military tech or settings, and they've been doing it for like a century. They've pulled support from movies like Platoon bc it was too negative, and The Avengers bc it had Norse gods, but in general it's a very friendly relationship.



And that's why Marvel didn't think this would look weird!

They also need to get rid of white supremacist Nick Spencer. After the mess that was Secret Empire, he needs to be fired.



But he's also working with DC Comics. Its beyond frustrating.

The US are such a militaristic country. Blows my mind occasionally.

it's scary as hell

Oh tosh! We only spend like 80% of our taxes on funding our military.

One of the pages from the comic they handed out as part of this partnership was chilling it was like a cross cut of stark buildings emblazoned with stark across the top mashed up with the NG real world parallel building, it was vile like literally marketing the military industrial complex (I can't believe I just typed that) to children.



Edited at 2017-10-07 06:50 pm (UTC)

This is so fucking insane. How on earth did they think this would go over well? (I know the answer involves Perlmutter but still)

Yikes all around

i don't understand why they'd think this was a good idea to begin with?

