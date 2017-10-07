What do Rita Ora and CL have in common?
They're both shooting a music video!
Mood. After a 14 hour music video day. 🙅🏼 pic.twitter.com/MP2WRVR8uH— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) October 6, 2017
Kevin Amato made a casting today in Los Angeles, a possible MV shooting? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/XPaUzfBj2B— We Love Chaerin ❤ (@WeLoveChaerin) October 6, 2017
☝🏻— We Love Chaerin ❤ (@WeLoveChaerin) October 6, 2017
CL’s new video!!! 🙏💕 pic.twitter.com/AJrrYovJaa
source: 1, 2, 3, 4
did you guess right, ontd?
I love your username! Beautiful soundtrack.
judging by the first three comments it seems so
Unlike their inability to get an album released, this is too easy.
A lack of music sales despite large fan bases?
It's two separate Grammy contenders.
I knew ONTD was full of Ritabots and GZB
great gowns, beautiful gowns
how is scooter braun working out for you chae-lin