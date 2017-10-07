Tarjei Sandvik Moe & Henrik Holm aka Isak & Even from SKAM pose for Interview Magazine
I spoke to Tarjei Sandvik Moe and Henrik Holm about how Skam season three changed lives https://t.co/kRPTsTq3or pic.twitter.com/JeHIUwEa6m— trey taylor (@treytylor) 7 October 2017
6 October 2017
6 October 2017
6 October 2017
twitter embedding sucks so just flip through all of them here:
This was one of my favourite interviews I've ever done. Both were so sweet and we talked for over an hour. In English!— trey taylor (@treytylor) 7 October 2017
Also that Even's character was based on Julie's friend, who left her for a man. But we already knew that...— trey taylor (@treytylor) 7 October 2017
I had to cut a lot out: they filmed a fake scene in season 4 to throw off fans and the press and make them think season 4 was more Evak.— trey taylor (@treytylor) 7 October 2017
My fav bit: a lot of the sex talk between the guys was based on real life sex stories. Tarjei said we'd have to guess which were real/fake!— trey taylor (@treytylor) 7 October 2017
Henrik and Tarjei about shooting the kardemomme scene pic.twitter.com/JPkLTqmyUH— ISAK+EVEN (@ISAKxEVEN) 6 October 2017
THE STORY OF HENRIK GETTING THE ROLE OF EVEN OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/0ag71Kv2AF— hannah (@lovingtarjei) 6 October 2017
Henrik's thoughts about SKAM's impact pic.twitter.com/9cFUbmG1NH— ISAK+EVEN (@ISAKxEVEN) 6 October 2017
oblig
sources: interview mag, instagram #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6, #7, #8, #9, #10
youtube, twitter #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6, #7, #8, #9
Henrik's story about getting the role is cute tho. It's crazy seeing them do so much press now that it's over, it's so different from the American promotion system, but I think it was smarter because it didn't ruin the characters, and apparently a lot of the actors have been saying messy things lately, if they did interviews during the show there would be even more drama.
Still miss Skam (but not really because of the drama that came with it), if we had the two final seasons like we deserved Season 5 would be premiering right about now. :'(
Also is anyone else lol'ing how Chriseva shippers seemed to have eclipsed Evak shippers in craziness? They are legit still calling the show trash/sending hate to Julie for not pairing them in the end lmao, it's actually crazy because you know they are only invested because they found boy-Chris hot.
Edited at 2017-10-07 04:44 pm (UTC)
But Julie and co. did Eva do dirty after S1. I hate how irrelevant she became.
well, they are the reason skam blew up internationally, soooooo why not? no one outside of scandinavia was checking for skam before season 3 so it's well-deserved that they're the ones getting the attention imo
Also is anyone else lol'ing how Chriseva shippers seemed to have eclipsed Evak shippers in craziness? They are legit still calling the show trash/sending hate to Julie for not pairing them in the end lmao, it's actually crazy because you know they are only invested because they found boy-Chris hot.
julie keeps pissing them off too lmao. every interview she does she keeps talking about how eva was never in love with pchris (um, obviously), that they were just fuck-buddies (duh), that they would have never, ever ended up together etc. and it's just a hot mess in her instagram comments. so many angry russians losing their shit about how misunderstood pchris is
Noora remains my forever fave despite all of the Wilhelm BS <3
that said, henrik is an attention seeker and tarjei looks terrible with that hair, ok.
also love the icon!