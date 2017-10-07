Tarjei Sandvik Moe & Henrik Holm aka Isak & Even from SKAM pose for Interview Magazine

I miss them + the rest of the Skam gang </3 (by them, I mean the characters, not the rl ppl lol) Reply

Thread

Link

He looks better with short hair. But the other one with the shirt open, lol. Are they fucking? Reply

Thread

Link

Morsomt :) Reply

Thread

Link

I miss the show so much :( I wish we got a season for Even and Jonas and a better one for Sana. Reply

Thread

Link

A skam post, thank you! Of course it had to be about these two (lol), but I miss the show so much I don't mind (I like Tarjei because he seems the more chill out of the two).

Henrik's story about getting the role is cute tho. It's crazy seeing them do so much press now that it's over, it's so different from the American promotion system, but I think it was smarter because it didn't ruin the characters, and apparently a lot of the actors have been saying messy things lately, if they did interviews during the show there would be even more drama.



Still miss Skam (but not really because of the drama that came with it), if we had the two final seasons like we deserved Season 5 would be premiering right about now. :'(



Also is anyone else lol'ing how Chriseva shippers seemed to have eclipsed Evak shippers in craziness? They are legit still calling the show trash/sending hate to Julie for not pairing them in the end lmao, it's actually crazy because you know they are only invested because they found boy-Chris hot.



Edited at 2017-10-07 04:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

LMAOOO when Eva and Jonas ended up together, seeing chriseva shippers FREAK gave me utter life. they're insane Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From the start of that ship becoming so popular I just didn't get it at all? If I met a Chris irl I'd hate him on principle. Is Chris not a cheating cocky asshole in their minds? Idgi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that Eva and Jonas ended up together. They weren’t good for each other when they first were together, but I think they probably are a better fit than Eva and PChris lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did not like Jonas at all after season one but he was so great in season 3. Here’s to hoping he grew as a person.





But Julie and co. did Eva do dirty after S1. I hate how irrelevant she became. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eva and jonas became such a good pair in s4, i loved them. probably the only str8 pairing (besides yousef and sane) i liked in that show, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what messy things? I'm curious now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Of course it had to be about these two (lol)



well, they are the reason skam blew up internationally, soooooo why not? no one outside of scandinavia was checking for skam before season 3 so it's well-deserved that they're the ones getting the attention imo



Also is anyone else lol'ing how Chriseva shippers seemed to have eclipsed Evak shippers in craziness? They are legit still calling the show trash/sending hate to Julie for not pairing them in the end lmao, it's actually crazy because you know they are only invested because they found boy-Chris hot.



julie keeps pissing them off too lmao. every interview she does she keeps talking about how eva was never in love with pchris (um, obviously), that they were just fuck-buddies (duh), that they would have never, ever ended up together etc. and it's just a hot mess in her instagram comments. so many angry russians losing their shit about how misunderstood pchris is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg whyyy he literally left her in half a second once he saw Emma! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Skam so much and I used to love season 3 as well until the fandom kinda ruined that for me. Felt like the audience was 90% straight girls who only watched it to fetishize their new "gay otp" (larries etc). Some of them hadn't even watched the other seasons. I feel like those fans tend to be the worst as well in terms of visiting Norway just to stalk "Evak". The part in the interview where Tarjei mentions those people visiting his high school jfc...



Noora remains my forever fave despite all of the Wilhelm BS <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I miss skam. It helps that the fandom is still so active. Reply

Thread

Link

still mourning the vilde season we deserved. Reply

Thread

Link

the insane tumblr fandom ruined this pair lol. i'm a little sad to see some of the reactions nowadays (like OF COURSE THESE TOO. OH NO THESE EVAK AGAIN etc.) because lbr it was a pretty inpactful season, all cray fujoshi fetishizing aside.



that said, henrik is an attention seeker and tarjei looks terrible with that hair, ok. Reply

Thread

Link

i honestly don't get the 'attention seeker' label people attribute him tbh. bc he's somewhat active on ig? bc he's pretty and knows it? bc he does some modelling? i mean, these are people who want to pursue showbiz careers, they're all attention seekers to some extent. tbh imo most people just expected him to be Even irl & can't forgive him that he's not, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's unfortunate but understandable (hardcore stans are annoying. I still haven't finished 4 because I was annoyed at how little focus Sana seemed to be getting in her own season, but seasons 1 and 3 are my faves. I still love can't stand Noora after season 2 and remain bitter about it being the longest. I do like the explanation for why she seemed so different in her own season than when we introduced to her in season 1 though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol but henrik literally does nothing? as in, hasn't worked since skam ended, barely posts on Instagram because of the hate he gets and just lays low apart from going to a couple of fashion week events? tarjei is actually the one who's constantly working, doing interviews and getting a lot of publicity on norwegian media (at least he did over the summer) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahhh I missed this show so much!!! I haven’t stepped into the SKAM tag on tumblr since the series finale tho so thank god for that 😌 Reply

Thread

Link

i miss SKAM and i gotta say i kinda regret getting really involved with the fandom post S3, it somewhat ruined the experience for me. watching s3 in real time was incredibly intense, s4 not so much & a lot of it was due to the constant negativity and sense of entitlement of the fandom - which, i mean, whatever works for people, it just didn't work for me. Reply

Thread

Link

100% I thought all the fandom drama was starting to really sour some of my memories of it but it was so hard to avoid tumblr because we needed the translations and I’m impatient af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel you. my comprehension of written norwegian is decent enough, but the clips without norwegian subs were hell, so i needed those. in the end i mostly just used the isak+even and skamenglish twitter accounts. unfollowed a shitload of ppl and haven't browsed any skam tags in months. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Isn't that the same thing for every fandom out there, idk why people bother with that shit,most never a good thing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't know anything about this show except it had a lot of tumblr/internet hype and just like all things the internet liked, they quickly got over it and forgot it. Are they playing their characters in this shoot? Or are they gay/bi in irl and dating? Reply

Thread

Link

they're playing their characters Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i miss skam tbh i follow cengiz (who played yousef) on insta still and seeing his face on the regular reminds me how sana deserved a better season than what she got </3 im forever bitter tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Cengiz is honestly such a sweetheart, lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, Iman’s entire family is soo good looking, it’s crazy Reply

Thread

Link

Is this guy's name pronounced like fancy Target? Reply

Thread

Link

oooh, thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link