Lin-Manuel Miranda has zero regrets about telling Trump he's going to hell


Last week he tweeted that Trump would go straight to hell after Trump attacked mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz. Meanwhile Miranda himself has been actively trying to raise donations to help with the devestation in Puerto Rico, including releasing a charity single and asking people to donate: https://act.moveon.org/donate/hurricane-maria

When asked if he regretted what he tweeted he had this to say:

I wish I could tell you this was an impulsive tweet. The only reason this made news is that normally my Twitter is full of dog videos and dad jokes and audio snippets of my son making up songs. I really try to be a bright light as much as possible on Twitter … Stay informed, stay engaged, and then I’ll be the silver lining over here. Then again, I’ve never seen the President of the United States attack the victims of a natural disaster. That has no precedent for me, so those words coming out of me also has no precedent.






source 1 2
