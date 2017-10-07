Lin-Manuel Miranda has zero regrets about telling Trump he's going to hell
Lin-Manuel Miranda won't apologize for telling President Trump to go to hell https://t.co/XLQUt7o89L— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 6, 2017
Last week he tweeted that Trump would go straight to hell after Trump attacked mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz. Meanwhile Miranda himself has been actively trying to raise donations to help with the devestation in Puerto Rico, including releasing a charity single and asking people to donate: https://act.moveon.org/donate/hurricane-maria
When asked if he regretted what he tweeted he had this to say:
I wish I could tell you this was an impulsive tweet. The only reason this made news is that normally my Twitter is full of dog videos and dad jokes and audio snippets of my son making up songs. I really try to be a bright light as much as possible on Twitter … Stay informed, stay engaged, and then I’ll be the silver lining over here. Then again, I’ve never seen the President of the United States attack the victims of a natural disaster. That has no precedent for me, so those words coming out of me also has no precedent.
You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
No long lines for you.
Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."
They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw
I'm surprised Tr*mp hasn't lashed out at him for the remarks tbh, I expected at least half a dozen "HAMILTON IS OVERRATED" fraudulent tweets. Also I'm sick of people on the right being morally outraged whenever someone criticizes Tr*mp AS IF Tr*mp is some bastion of fucking morality. Same as with Republicans trying to pin garbage ass Harvey Weinstein on Democrats when the Republicans nominated and elected a fucking sexual predator to the highest office in the land. Miss me with these arguments built on quicksand.
TBH I feel like I've forgotten so much of the fuckery earlier this year because we are INUNDATED with fucked up story after fucked up story with this circus ass administration. I look forward to all the documentaries that will eventually be made about Tr*mp's presidency