Lin-Manuel Miranda has zero regrets about telling Trump he's going to hell

I'm glad he didn't retract it or anything, but also he's very proudly Puerto Rican so I'd have been shocked if he did. Reply

his burn is so elegant Reply

Lin is a goddamn national treasure. Reply

The media shouldn't be asking him if he feels bad. It's the damn truth. Trump is a vile POS who only deserves the worst. Reply

TBH I'm surprised there's not MORE people out there publicly telling him he's going to burn in hell all day every day. Reply

Yeah I don't see why that's a pertinent question. It feels like a "you've been bad, do you regret it? wink wink" comment. Why the fuck would he regret it? Reply

I'm legit shocked that more public figures don't tell Trump to fuck himself. Reply

Yeah, he was on a bunch of morning shows promoting the single and I think they all asked him about it. Reply

I'm actually glad that the media is asking him about it because it's bringing fresh light to it and not allowing DT's reprehensible actions to just fade into the light and be normalized because Lin isn't apologizing or waving away his response. He's standing firm that DT was wrong and Lin is standing firm behind his belief in that very righteous belief in that wrongness. Reply

Right? Like shit, half the time people are just defending themselves after Trump attacked them/their nationality first. Reply

Not American, but where is the line when it comes to ~slander or threats against the president? Like, Kathy Griffin got torn to shreds and investigated(I think)... and yes, hers was more visual than this but I wonder if celebs are just aware of how fast things can spread from their mouths and more cautious about what can be deemed threatening, regardless of him being a dipshit and deserved Reply

Basically anything that has to do with a threat against the President's life is grounds for an investigation and possible criminal charges, it's why a lot of us use [redacted] when we really want to vent our frustrations. Lin, in his genius, alluded to Trump's after-life so it's not a threat, it's just true facts. Reply

This really Reply

Pa que ya no joda con nuestra gente!

El va estar en primera fila para entrar al infierno! Reply

He shouldn't. Reply

Cheeto’s speech after the Vegas massacre turned my stomach with all the references to God and praying and scripture, and I’m an atheist. He is so far from being a Christian I don’t know how actual religious people aren’t more critical of him. Reply

ikr This just reminds me of Tina Campbell putting the shackles back on her feet so she can coon in the name of ~Christianity~ when you know good and damn well that Tr*mp couldn't quote a single Bible verse Reply

LMAOOOO. And her “explanation” on The Real made zero sense. What a POS she is. A total nut. My dad said “Yeah, she ain’t too bright”. Reply

Tina Campbell putting the shackles back on her feet



1. I see what you did and I appreciate this comment.

2. her excuse of voting for the person who was about her Christian views or whatever the hell that excuse was, was the worst. Reply

shackles

back on

her feet

so she

can coon



(she just wanna praise him) Reply

cause they are hypocrites just like him Reply

It's ridiculous because before his campaign he never once mentioned anything to do with religion. He's never touted himself as a religious man at all. And then suddenly he's all "Jesus saves!" and "God works in mysterious ways!!" and people eat it up. It really just makes me think that religious people are all fucking stupid and they will truly believe anyone that mentions the name Jesus is a good person. Reply

i grew up in a religious household and literally EVERYTHING i learned goes against what trump is. he literally embodies all the horrible qualities god warns against. i saw a speech from a couple pastors saying that its sinful to not vote republican solely because of abortion and gay rights. they could care less about trump as long as they get what they want. Reply

There is nothing Christian or remotely human about him. Reply

right? i'm not religious either but idg why so many christians are trump supporters. Reply

just look at the history of christianity. it isn't new or surprising. Reply

And now with Trump mocking the Puerto Rican accent, which wouldn’t be SO infuriatingly horrible (just normal horrible) if it wasn’t used in the context of a sentence sympathizing with victims.



Edited at 2017-10-07 04:37 pm (UTC)

Right? I hear this from gringos In Mexican restaurants all the time who are so proud when they order a cerveza or say gracias but at least they aren’t doing this after they threw paper towels at people with no food and water. Reply

Also, they replayed Lin’s SNL and I was made so sad by the part in his monologue when he giddily sings about Trump never becoming president. Reply

same Reply

ugh yes, that part hurt Reply

Miranda's really been taking point on helping out Puerto Rico, bless his musical light. I'm so sickened by the government's non response to PR and USVI, it's outrageous.



I'm surprised Tr*mp hasn't lashed out at him for the remarks tbh, I expected at least half a dozen "HAMILTON IS OVERRATED" fraudulent tweets. Also I'm sick of people on the right being morally outraged whenever someone criticizes Tr*mp AS IF Tr*mp is some bastion of fucking morality. Same as with Republicans trying to pin garbage ass Harvey Weinstein on Democrats when the Republicans nominated and elected a fucking sexual predator to the highest office in the land. Miss me with these arguments built on quicksand. Reply

They tried it with Lin and Hamilton when Pence attended a performance right after the election and the actors gave a beautiful speech at curtain call directed at Pence begging for tolerance and rationality. They quickly learned that you can't beat Hamilton - EVERYONE loves Hamilton. (Well, not everyone but ykwim.) Reply

omg how did I forget about that episode w/VPenis, you're right



TBH I feel like I've forgotten so much of the fuckery earlier this year because we are INUNDATED with fucked up story after fucked up story with this circus ass administration. I look forward to all the documentaries that will eventually be made about Tr*mp's presidency Reply

good he shouldn't have any regrets. he said nothing wrong. Reply

does he regret saying the n word tho? Reply

When did he say that? Reply

he has no reason to apologize. the media should be asking the president if he wants to apologize for the way he's treated the ppl of pr. Reply

Yikes Reply

