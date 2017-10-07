Idris Elba on the cover of Entertainment Weekly talks about his leading ladies
- His role in The Mountain Between Us was originally written for a white man (Charlie Hunnam was the first choice)
- Says it's still really rare to see interracial romances on the big screen but no one made a big deal out of his casting
- He gets asked who his favourite co-star is and he picks his leading ladies Naomie Harris (Mandela) and Kate Winslet (The Mountain Between Us) and then later expands it to add Ruth Wilson (Luther) and Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game).
- Currently working on editing Yardie his directorial debut which comes out next year
Would you like to be romanced by Idris Elba ONTD?
Thank goodness we were spared for once.
There is a god lol
Not that I hate the guy or anything but LMAO.
in a world where batfleck wants out or never existed, he'd make a perfect bruce. he'd kill the playboy charm, and probably the masked. vigilante half too.
[Spoiler (click to open)]He keeps taping letters to his wife? during their ordeal so oh no angst cheating wah wah. Turns out wife's been dead forever when they come out alive, she leaves her husband? the end. She also breaks her leg twice, I think.
https://twitter.com/mountainbetween/status/913177174059884544
(and one thing that bothered me in 2049. WHO GONNA FEED THAT DOG NOW?)
the press for this movie has been really amusing me
O RLY??? receipts??!
check the latest graham norton episode
http://www.mountainbetweenus.com/inthiswithidris/
I thought this film would be in development hell to be honest LOL.