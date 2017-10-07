Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Idris Elba on the cover of Entertainment Weekly talks about his leading ladies


  • His role in The Mountain Between Us was originally written for a white man (Charlie Hunnam was the first choice)

  • Says it's still really rare to see interracial romances on the big screen but no one made a big deal out of his casting

  • He gets asked who his favourite co-star is and he picks his leading ladies Naomie Harris (Mandela) and Kate Winslet (The Mountain Between Us) and then later expands it to add Ruth Wilson (Luther) and Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game).

  • Currently working on editing Yardie his directorial debut which comes out next year


source 1 2

