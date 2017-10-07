Idris Elba on the cover of Entertainment Weekly talks about his leading ladies

The fact that there's a sex scene is making me laugh. They fucking out there in the snow? lmao.



Charlie Hunnam was the first choice)



Thank goodness we were spared for once.

There is a god lol

LMAO MTE

Same, it looks like a dumb survival movie but now knowing there's a sex scene is making me want to watch lol, I need someone to spoil me.

I have such a crush on him, it's getting a little ridiculous.



Charlie Hunnam was the first choice



Not that I hate the guy or anything but LMAO.

MTE, like I don't have anything against him and actually liked him City of Z but let's cool it trying to make him the next big thing Hollywood.

That cover is ridiculous and I love it. Also as shitty as The Mountain Between Us looks I'm glad we're finally getting Idris Elba, smouldering romantic lead. It's about fucking time!

he mentions wanting to be a superhero in the interview too and now i desperately want him in the DCEU. green lantern or martian manhunter please!



in a world where batfleck wants out or never existed, he'd make a perfect bruce. he'd kill the playboy charm, and probably the masked. vigilante half too.

It amazes me that although he is technically in Marvel they haven't given him a better or more substantial role yet.

makes me wonder how big his role will be in thor since his character is an option to fill in the 'h' in the thanos theory with regards to the last infinity stone.

He'd rule the screen as Batman, UNF

I like three out of his four picks of awesome leading ladies, so good on him.

Oop @ him not mentioning Bey as a favorite costar

This romance novel like cover. lol Bless.

Can someone spoil me on this movie? I dont want to see it, but i was reading a review and now i need to know how it ends/ what happens.

yeah I am interested in reading a paragraph about the plot, not so much seeing it haha

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] He keeps taping letters to his wife? during their ordeal so oh no angst cheating wah wah. Turns out wife's been dead forever when they come out alive, she leaves her husband? the end. She also breaks her leg twice, I think. Can't remember the complete spoiler but

Do me.

the trailer for the mountain between us made me concerned the dog dies and i am not here for that.

no the dog lives

do you know this for sure??

not oc but i think she mentioned seeing the movie already in another post

https://twitter.com/mountainbetween/status/913177174059884544 They spoiled it on their tweet. They know people's concerns!

lol that's honestly all i cared about, watching the trailer



(and one thing that bothered me in 2049. WHO GONNA FEED THAT DOG NOW?) Reply

Charlie Hunnam?!?!?!?!

i'm so happy he was busy talking to his chickens or something

Sexy king. He's single and child free right?

No and no.

lol really? Especially the child part, i could have sworn that i heard here that he didn't have a kid. But good for him.

Last I know was a girlfriend and a preteen from another relationship.

He has two kids a teenager and a toddler! Also I def remember seeing pics of him and his pregnant gf on here.



he's fucking sexy. and then he smiles and this is probably a sign of me getting older but i find his laugh lines around his eyes hot as fuck.

omg the cover



the press for this movie has been really amusing me Reply

JFC. that cover... brb, gonna fap...



those hairy nips, i want to sit on him and lick those nips so bad.



His beards looks amazing too... i bet it'd feel amazing against my ass...



yes, i'm horny... Reply

He apparently has a foot fetish...

O RLY??? receipts??!



Edited at 2017-10-07 06:05 pm (UTC) O RLY??? receipts??! Reply

Calm down Quentin Tarantino....



check the latest graham norton episode Reply

That cover is hilarious, though that chain needs to go.

http://www.mountainbetweenus.com/inthiswithidris/ lmao at this site

my body is ready

i love all the leading ladies he picked (except kate 'cause she's an asshole) <3 ruth in particular, i remember being annoyed by her perpetual duck lips but the affair totally sold me on her, she's an amazing actress.

He's one of the actors that Hollywood keeps pushing and it doesn't land. He's better than the bland milquetoast that H-Wood pushes yes but dunno Luther was his best role. Maybe tv will be a better service to his talents cause nothing seems to struck.

yes please... bringing this back because it's time for some gay pandering, idris.



Bless the casting director for choosing Idris over Charlie Hunnam lmao.

Thread

