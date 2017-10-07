Rot bitch. Reply

perfect first comment Reply

:-* I love your icon manip btw, I've meant to tell you! Hope you're having a good weekend sis. ♥ Reply

we need miss meadows tbh Reply

Holy shit. Reply

Oh shit Reply

Naaaaa no way. This is crazy Reply

Okay.... I need a min to talk about how mf creepy Nelly was tonight. pic.twitter.com/428ojaAKpr — Christine Nefzger (@violanefzger) October 7, 2017

Also, this was him only a few hours beforehand. Jesus christ. Reply

that girl does not look comfortable Reply

What the fucking fuck??? Reply

what the fuck mavaaaaaaan?!!!!!! Reply

uhhhhhh Reply

What even Reply

What the fuck Reply

I watched the first 10 seconds and I was saying to myself "well that doesn't look creepy" but holy shit things got really fucking creepy. omg ew what the fuck Reply

Me too Reply

Yeah, i was like, “whatever, he’s asking her if she likes her teacher” and then it got reeeeeaaaaaaal creepy Reply

Same omggg I'm traumatized by even watching it, poor little girl Reply

yeah im like "whats creepy about this?....ohhhh noooo" Reply

same. i had to stop the video when he started getting touchy with her. wtf 0_o Reply

wtfff Reply

Poor girl wtf Reply

Where are her parents? Reply

Can someone give the summary? Reply

THAT KID LOOKED TERRIFIED



wait why was a kid at a nelly concert... Reply

what the hell? where are that girl's parents? Reply

Woooowwwwwwwwwwwww. I've legit said this 10 times while waiting this. Poor baby Reply

What the fuck was he doing? Reply

whaaaaaaaaaaat the fuck. Reply

jfc this poor girl Reply

Yikes Reply

um... this is actually really upsetting. Reply

holy fuck that's a little kid Reply

i feel like throwing up wtf Reply

Wtf was that Reply

I hate this. Reply

NO NO NO couldn't even watch it, had to skim. wtf! where are her parents/grandparents/neighbors/teachers? ? Reply

wtf Reply

I shouldn’t have watched this :/ Reply

disgusting Reply

WTF is happening?! From the shouting about liking her teacher to twirling her hair. Reply

Omfg ewww that poor girl .. he’s touching her hair. 😰 I’d be scared af at her age too Reply

The poor girl looks petrified. Reply

No wtf. That's a little kid. Reply

holy shit.. when he starts playing with her hair

uhmmm wtf Reply

He needs to have a seat over there. That was so uncomfortable to watch, I can't imagine how that poor bb felt. Reply

noooooo Reply

omg i'm cringing. wtf Nelly? Reply

she looks so uncomfortable Reply

Yikes. That was inappropriate. I feel bad for that girl. She does look uncomfortable. Reply

what the FUCK



i was already skeeved out bc of the context and smth about his body language and then he leaned super close and started playing with her hair :////// Reply

Omg when he grabbed her arm. Shes like terrified Reply

Oh my god that is fucking VILE. She is probably like 8 or 9 years old!!!!!! Reply

WTF is this??? my god so fucking creepy and the girl looks so awkward. Poor thing....



Edited at 2017-10-07 04:44 pm (UTC)

what the actual fuck??? god that’s terrible Reply

He did this in Montana a couple of weeks ago too. So weird. pic.twitter.com/GqjVRzPkRp — Nathan (Nate) Hutson (@natephutson) October 7, 2017

This is like... a thing he does, I don't even... he's vile. Reply

All of that was just fucking weird like..........!?!?!? Why is he shouting at her?? She looks terrified. The hair thing......ackkkkkk. Reply

What the fuck. Reply

um....................



Edited at 2017-10-07 05:27 pm (UTC)

Wtf D: Reply

destroy men, tbh Reply

Omg. The speed in which this goes from "aww cute a little fan" to fucking creepy as hell is astounding. Reply

Wooooooooooooooow! Crossing a serious boundary line right there! Reply

jesus christ..... Reply

this is some horror movie shit...how long has he been creeping on little girls? why tf was the crowd cheering for that?! Reply

EWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW DUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUDE WTF!!!!!!!!! Reply

what in the honest fuck... Reply

You can tell she's not comfortable. Reply

YOoo...lol. What the hell? Reply

ewww Reply

WTF these are little kids!! D: Reply

Everything about his behaviour through this video seemed a tad bit inappropriate even before he started touching her hair. And then it just got horrifying. Reply

what a fucking creep Reply

die Reply

morbid but all I can think is that was surprisingly fast Reply

Oh shit Reply

second degree rape charges what does that mean? Reply

i had to look it up because i wanted to know. it means either threats or drugging was involved.



Edited at 2017-10-07 04:06 pm (UTC) Reply

It looks like it means he didn't threaten her with a deadly weapon or physically hurt her until she was unconscious. Reply

A person commits second-degree rape when he or she engages in sexual intercourse with another person:



Who is less than 15 years old and the defendant is 18 years old or more; or

Who is incapable of consent by reason of being mentally disabled or mentally incapacitated.



that she was under 15 but over 13 Reply

oh that's new york. lemme check florida laws Reply

It means he had sex with a minor. Reply

holy shit



this made me gasp Reply

my first thought is that this is probably not the first woman :( Reply

yep exactly my first thought Reply

mte Reply

same Reply

That was also exactly my first thought. Reply

even just based on the videos of him "interacting" w girls on stage....dude is a serial predator. scary af.



:(((( Reply

mte

I remember him saying something gross and manipulative about some women protesting one of his videos and I've been over him ever since. Reply

one of the later comments reminded me that the event I'm talking about was spellman students boycotting him. Reply

seriously this is so fucked up



is men sexually harassing women a right of passage? because if I were in alien just entering this planet, that's what it would look like, since they all seem to do it at one point or another in their pathetic lives.



like fuck off, just STOP doing it, assholes. Reply

Another day of men being vile. And I just read about the horrific Kim Wall case too :( Reply

God, that case is fucked up. Luckily the evidence they found yesterday seems to rule out any possibility of his story making the court doubt his guilt Reply

I can't get that case out of my head, the kind of evil it takes to do what he did to another human being. That poor woman. Reply

That story is horrifying. The stab wounds on her body. Reply

That case is so horrific. It boggles my mind. I mean... why? How? How do you do that to another human being? Whenever that case comes up, I just get this overwhelming feeling of helplessness. I'm not sure what it is about this case in particular, men do awful shit every day, but it's so brutal, so random and she was on his stupid submarine doing her fucking job. I hope he rots. Evil fucker. Reply

When I saw him in concert he was way more interested in pulling teenage girls up on stage than actually performing. This isn't a bit surprising. Reply

Ewwwww Reply

This and the video above jikes Reply

I want him to suffer. I want to lock him in an iron maiden and push it off a cliff Reply

