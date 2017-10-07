Nelly arrested for rape
Nelly Arrested for Rape https://t.co/QrNeqXbtVI— TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2017
Nelly's on tour with Florida Georgia Line and reportedly raped a woman on his tour bus early this morning.
He was booked on second degree rape charges at about 7 this morning.
wait why was a kid at a nelly concert...
What the fuck was he doing?
i was already skeeved out bc of the context and smth about his body language and then he leaned super close and started playing with her hair ://////
Who is less than 15 years old and the defendant is 18 years old or more; or
Who is incapable of consent by reason of being mentally disabled or mentally incapacitated.
that she was under 15 but over 13
this made me gasp
:((((
I remember him saying something gross and manipulative about some women protesting one of his videos and I've been over him ever since.
is men sexually harassing women a right of passage? because if I were in alien just entering this planet, that's what it would look like, since they all seem to do it at one point or another in their pathetic lives.
like fuck off, just STOP doing it, assholes.
I want him to suffer. I want to lock him in an iron maiden and push it off a cliff
rot in prison you pig