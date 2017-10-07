Blade Runner 2049 is flopping at the box office

yikes...



Promotion, the sets and effects (but little CGI, apparently). Gosling said all the money was put into production. Reply

its budget is less than most mcu movies and it does a fuckton more with it artistically Reply

I'm surprised that the studio greenlit a $150 mill budget for a slow thinky sequel to a 35-year-old niche slow thinky movie, but they really did use that budget to good effect. The visuals are stunning, it's one of the most beautiful movies I've ever seen on a big screen. Reply

Appeal for #BladeRunner2049 was very narrow. Demos show 71% male & 86% over 25. They liked what they saw though, with A- grade. — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) October 7, 2017





The only people I've seen who actually cared about this movie irl were the kind of people who could tell you who Roger Deakins was Reply

LOL that's a good group to have but unfortunately not going to pull in the $$$. Reply

i went to see this movie on opening day, and it was the first time in ages that i've been to a film theatre with literally zero people looking at their phone screens or chatting mid-movie. respectful, intelligent, amazing crowd. Reply

Even with all the good reviews I'm hesitant to watch Blade Runner 2049 even though its theme is right up my alley. I've heard of the sex kitten/housewife cyber girlfriend and I don't know if I wanna watch that. If the women are not well written I'm not watching it. Reply

ryan gosling has never been a box office draw, yet he still gets all these lead roles



funny how that works Reply

I thought you were wrong and The Notebook had done big numbers, but I went over to box office mojo and his highest grossing movie and the only one to go over $100 mil ever was La La Land! Reply

to be fair this is literally his first big budget movie release ever lol

he usually sticks to smaller films, so it's not really fair to say he doesn't have a box office draw.



This movie is also a sequel to a classic and has Harrison Ford in it, so it is really not fair to put this on the Gosling. People just have shit taste these days I suppose. This movie looks frigging great. Reply

sis... gangster squad and the nice guys



let me drag this white man Reply

This is his first budget movie, though, he's primarily a popular, acclaimed indie actor, ala Gyllenhaal. Reply

He is the only unproblematic white man in Hollywood. LET HIM LIVE Reply

most of his films are critical successes, not box office hits. that was never his appeal. Reply

Only Gangster Squad and this are real flops (even The Nice Guys finally just broke even, thanks to VOD/DVD/rights) because he sticks mostly to smaller films that know their niche place.



Your comment would have been better if focused on how a woman/PoC could only get a chance to flop like this once -- if they'd even get the chance at all -- and never another like he unquestionably will if he wants one (which isn't a sure thing).



Edited at 2017-10-07 05:34 pm (UTC)

That's the nature of Hollywood now, and besides if you put the right star in the right starring vehicle it's a shoo in for box office for the most part. Reply

I've never been a fan of Ryan but he was surprisingly good in this film. He played it subtle enough and didn't try to over act like Leto. Reply

Lmao mte Reply

Can anyone who has seen it tell me if you need to know the first one to watch it? Cause I kind of want to go see it, but I saw the original Blade Runner like 10 years ago and I don't remember anything and I don't really want to do homework to see this one, I just want to enjoy the prettiness. Reply

this one explains things pretty well so you'll be ok, but probably won't catch the callbacks Reply

worked absolutely perfect for me with zero knowledge of the original Reply

i think it definitely helps to re-watch the first one but it's not really necessary. my acquaintances that i had watched the movie with came out confused, which i think is mostly because none of them (except i) had watched the original blade runner movie.



Edited at 2017-10-07 04:19 pm (UTC)

smh rewatch the original! it's so good Reply

See the final cut of the original film Reply

I really don't think you need to see the original to enjoy this one Reply

yeah, I watched it without watching the first one. I thought the movie did a good job of explaining what was going on. Reply

it works, but it's a difference experience and you'll miss several references / connections. i'd say watch the original first. Reply

Not really, they did a good job at helping people connect dots themselves. I really liked it. Reply

Good. Stop with these sequels and remakes Reply

This isn't really surprising tbh. It's long as fuck and kinda trippy so yeah.





Didn't the same thing happen with the original albeit with a smaller budget? Reply

The previews failed to tell me what this movie was even about Reply

i'm seeing this tomorrow but man it is long as fuck wth. i binge watch shows like an addict but i just can't sit in a theatre for that long



trying to see if i can get out of it...



Edited at 2017-10-07 04:03 pm (UTC)

it kind of drags, unfortunately Reply

Seriously. I haaaaate movies, and my friend wants to a) go see this and b) see it IMAX. So not only will I be trapped in the movies, but I have to shell out $30 for the pleasure.



Edited at 2017-10-07 05:53 pm (UTC)

It looks good but my friend tells me it won't make sense to me if I haven't even seen the original and I just haven't found the time to watch that so... Reply

What the fuuuuck, I thought the glowing reviews and the draw of R. Gos and Han Solo would really bring people in. :\\\\ What the hell else are people seeing this weekend, My Little Pony?! (Lord, I hope not.) Oh well, I'm seeing it tomorrow and my body is ready tbh Reply

In my case, I’m just staying home lol. I ain’t watching ryan goslings face for 3 hours. Ain’t nobody got time for that tf



Edited at 2017-10-07 04:24 pm (UTC)

ana de armas, mackenzie and japanese!dutchwoman are a pleasure to watch Reply

Everyone wanted to hear No Better Feelin' on the big screen, My Little Pony really won. Reply

This is such an appropriate gif for this year. Reply

lmao Reply

lol Reply

This iconic gif lmao Reply

i'm so used to the chris evans version of this gif now that seeing the original is kinda tripping me out Reply

Such a shame considering how great the reviews for this are.

I'm pumped to see it but won't be able to until next weekend. Reply

That and this was tracking for a 45-55 million opening. Usually tracking can be way off or lower than expected, ex. Wonder Woman/Beauty and the Beast. This is a bummer tbh, but I don't think they marketed this film as much. Also wonder if the previous date for this film which was set for January would've been better. Reply

feels weird to include this in the "unwanted sequels" category considering it was really good tbqh...best sequel i've seen in a long ass time Reply

For real, its superior in many ways. Reply

not surprising. I don't think the original was big hit either. Reply

