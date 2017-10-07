Blade Runner 2049 is flopping at the box office
Box Office: #BladeRunner2049 Bombed With Poor $12.7M Friday via @Forbes by @ScottMendelson https://t.co/zWeEsDvdBm— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 7, 2017
- Blade Runner2049 Bombed With Poor $12.7M Friday.
-We're looking at a $32m weekend debut
-The budget was $155 million
source
why did this have such a high budget anyway?!
funny how that works
he usually sticks to smaller films, so it's not really fair to say he doesn't have a box office draw.
This movie is also a sequel to a classic and has Harrison Ford in it, so it is really not fair to put this on the Gosling. People just have shit taste these days I suppose. This movie looks frigging great.
let me drag this white man
Your comment would have been better if focused on how a woman/PoC could only get a chance to flop like this once -- if they'd even get the chance at all -- and never another like he unquestionably will if he wants one (which isn't a sure thing).
Didn't the same thing happen with the original albeit with a smaller budget?
trying to see if i can get out of it...
Everyone wanted to hear No Better Feelin' on the big screen, My Little Pony really won.
I'm pumped to see it but won't be able to until next weekend.