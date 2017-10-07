I have been laughing about this ALL WEEK Reply

lmao same Reply

truly embarrassing



This is EXACTLY how I imagine white girls who fuck black guys behave around them Reply

ikr. I would love to see her interact with a black woman, that's when hilarity truly ensues Reply

I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE! Reply

If someone pays me, sure, I'll do it. Reply

I saw this video on tumblr where she talks about fucking black men getting a guy and his sneakers and had NO idea this was a famous ... person .... until about two days later.



Edited at 2017-10-07 04:01 pm (UTC) Reply

She's so fucking lame lmaooooooo



But now whenever I see my favorite food, I'm just going mumble, "Homeboy could get it." Reply

omg what is she on in this vid... Reply

wow she sounds like an idiot, yikes Reply

If I'd had her budget, I might enjoy it more. Reply

she seems super uncomfortable. so staged and forced Reply

Probably cause she doesn’t know as much about sneakers and is trying to make up for it by being extra Reply

Is she legit trying to pass off that she couldn't afford sneakers and had to work so hard for them. Reply

When a white girl talks to a black guy on the phone 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W6CGqjbpIv — Damon Rodgers (@DamonCRodgers) July 7, 2015

It's literally watching her do this in real time - Reply

lmao Reply

this guy is so sexy Reply

look up finna on urban dictionary

LMAO Reply

"We're finna bout to go eat" - 😭 Reply

lmao Reply

https://takingbackourculture.tumblr.com/post/165715407841/captioned-vines-drakefromthe6-when-a-white tumblr version for ya - Reply

Lmaooo Reply

People should live in countries with more diversity because damn, this is lame. Reply

screaming Reply

Lmao. This dude is cute, damn Reply

So embarrassing. I cannot! Reply

Uni would've done her good tbh. But which one would take her Reply

Can we talk about how Complex's twitter was permanently suspended 😂😂😂😂😥 Reply

lmfao why? Reply

Probably tweeting a copyright picture. Ppl on KTT were joking that it's because they reported on PND's arrest yesterday and OVO fans reported them for it. Either way it's funny. Reply

what?? What happened? LOL Reply

woah why? Reply

wait what when why Reply

You can't leave that comment and not explain. Reply

bella hadid talk like a undercover cop 😂 pic.twitter.com/ENtObBtRxs — Young Black Jesus (@zekNcashe) October 5, 2017





tweet thread is gold tweet thread is gold Reply

undercover cop hahaha Reply

lmfao this is so embarrassing Reply

came in just to make sure this was posted Reply

how many times can you say dope in a minute



anyway, she's cringey af but she could still get it *kanye shrug* Reply

it's like she got a list of new words to make sure she used. dope, fresh, homeboy! Reply

Lmaoooooo Reply

