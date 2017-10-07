Morgan Hurd Becomes First Asian World All-Around Champion!
Not even Mo Huilan and her cute typewriter routine managed this.
All three front-runners went down with injury prior to the competiton: Rebeca Andrade tore her ACL (for the 2nd or 3rd time) in podium training, Larissa Iordache (ROU) tore her Achilles' tendon in qualifications, and Ragan Smith injured her ankle during warm-ups for the AA competition on a vault.
The cutie-patootie with glasses to match her Frozen-esque leotard very narrowly (by 0.100) defeated Canadian homegirl Elsabeth Black to win the all-around competition. Elena Eremina (RUS) came in third, making Black the only medalist on the podium without braces.
My poor Japanese homegirl Mai Murakami looked gutted upon realizing she could have won this outright had she not fallen on the beam (given how many people fell, somebody must've greased the thing). Here's to hoping she comes back in finals with a fire under her ass. Japan WAG always comes so close.
As an aside, with Larissa's injury and Catalina Ponor not qualifying to any finals, this seems to be the final bell for Romanian gymnastics. What started in Montreal has ended in Montreal.
Picture Source
Hoping everything goes well in event finals which starts in an hour.
But yay for Morgan, I liked watching her a couple months ago during P&G. And she's adorable.
I can't believe how many injuries happened at this Worlds', my god. Crying eternal tears for my majestic bb Larisa Iordache, that poor girl just cannot catch a break. I hope Romania can overcome what's going on with their gymnastics program and come back to slay us all.
lol
next guest: Morgan Hurd
And my poor queen Larisa... heart-broken. Can't believe how many injuries and problems there have been this year, feels like a lot more than previous years but maybe not?
But congrats to Morgan, when it came time she held her nerve and did exactly what she had to do.
congrats to her! and i hope the injured girls get better soon
these Worlds have been such a mess so far but her winning AA almost saves it
Lol I was wondering about the glasses, too.