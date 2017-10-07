Nastia

Morgan Hurd Becomes First Asian World All-Around Champion!








Image and video hosting by TinyPic









Not even Mo Huilan and her cute typewriter routine managed this.

All three front-runners went down with injury prior to the competiton: Rebeca Andrade tore her ACL (for the 2nd or 3rd time) in podium training, Larissa Iordache (ROU) tore her Achilles' tendon in qualifications, and Ragan Smith injured her ankle during warm-ups for the AA competition on a vault.

The cutie-patootie with glasses to match her Frozen-esque leotard very narrowly (by 0.100) defeated Canadian homegirl Elsabeth Black to win the all-around competition. Elena Eremina (RUS) came in third, making Black the only medalist on the podium without braces.








Image and video hosting by TinyPic








My poor Japanese homegirl Mai Murakami looked gutted upon realizing she could have won this outright had she not fallen on the beam (given how many people fell, somebody must've greased the thing). Here's to hoping she comes back in finals with a fire under her ass. Japan WAG always comes so close.

As an aside, with Larissa's injury and Catalina Ponor not qualifying to any finals, this seems to be the final bell for Romanian gymnastics. What started in Montreal has ended in Montreal.






Image and video hosting by TinyPic








Picture Source

Picture Source

Tagged: ,