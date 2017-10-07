Morgan Hurd Becomes First Asian World All-Around Champion!

wait does she do flips and shit wearing glasses??? Reply

Yup! She uses a sports strap, but I'm still amazed those glasses stay on. Reply

Shit, that's impressive! I can barely keep my glasses on just in a regular day. Reply

is it not easier for her to wear contacts? (genuine q, i have no idea if she has allergies or whatever) Reply

wait, she can do gymnastics with her glasses on? my glasses fall off when i look at my own cleavage. Reply

Aw, she's so little and cute. Reply

was ragan smith a favorite to win AA? Reply

Yeah Larisa Iordache and Ragan Smith were expected to be the frontrunners for the all around, but Larisa got injured in qualifying floor warm ups and Ragan got injured in the all around final's vault warm ups. Reply

This Worlds is cursed with all the injuries. Before the competition there were already a bunch of injuries keeping people from doing the all around. Luo Huan, Liu Tingting, and Eythora Thorsdottir couldn't do the all around and only did one or two events. Rebeca Andrade got injured and couldn't compete at all. Kohei Uchimura, Larisa Iordache, and Ragan Smith all got injured during the competition and were taken out. There have been complaints from the athletes about the lighting and short podium training. In men's subdivision 4, there was a dead spot on floor that needed to be fixed. In the men's all around, Oleg Verniaev imploded and David Belyavskiy was gonna win until he fell on high bar. In the women's all around, Mai Murakami would have won if she didn't fall on beam, Elena Eremina would have won if she did bars like in quals, and Ellie Black would have won if she didn't grab the beam. I'm very happy for Morgan Hurd, the queen of artistry though. Happy for Xiao Ruoteng for winning the men's all around too.



Hoping everything goes well in event finals which starts in an hour. Reply

Aw, damn EFs starts in an hour? And me stuck at work. Fuck. Reply

yeah they're being streamed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEoD3t5O3Hg Reply

Glad to see I'm not the only one wondering about the glasses. Reply

I don’t think i’ve ever seen a gymnast wearing glasses Reply

Kamerin Moore (who trained with Jordyn Wieber) is the only other gymnast who competed wearing glasses. Reply

I'm sad I missed this :(



But yay for Morgan, I liked watching her a couple months ago during P&G. And she's adorable. Reply

Go ahead Morgan! Reply

Gutted for Larisa Reply

Ditto, I feel so bad for her ;_; Reply

Same. She could've won this outright. Reply

YASSS SLAY MORGAN! She's precious and has a bright future, bless. Honestly I didn't expect an American to take the AA championship this year; I know things are typically toned down the year after the Olympics but our girls were looking mad unsteady at the Classic and P&G championships. I was sure Elsabeth would take the crown this year.



I can't believe how many injuries happened at this Worlds', my god. Crying eternal tears for my majestic bb Larisa Iordache, that poor girl just cannot catch a break. I hope Romania can overcome what's going on with their gymnastics program and come back to slay us all.



Edited at 2017-10-07 04:16 pm (UTC)

Elena Eremina (RUS) came in third, making Black the only medalist on the podium without braces.



lol Reply

next guest: Morgan Hurd next guest: Morgan Hurd Reply

lol Reply

the glasses are too cute Reply

I was so gutted for Ellie and Mai. I really thought one of them would get the gold, but after Mai's fall I was praying she'd just get a medal. She was so close.



And my poor queen Larisa... heart-broken. Can't believe how many injuries and problems there have been this year, feels like a lot more than previous years but maybe not?



But congrats to Morgan, when it came time she held her nerve and did exactly what she had to do. Reply

Yaaas, slay! Adorable assbeast. Reply

i'm also here for the glasses Reply

Aww, she's adorable. Congrats to her. Reply

so happy to see a champion surrounded by white losers Reply

oh my GODDD this would've inspired the fuck out of me as a kid bc gym class was a nightmare with glasses. I can't even imagine doing gymnastics with them on, straps and all. :O awww Reply

too bad i only saw the podium :( i wasn't home at the time



congrats to her! and i hope the injured girls get better soon Reply

Morgan is adorable I'm so happy for her



these Worlds have been such a mess so far but her winning AA almost saves it Reply

Ugh I forgot about this, anyone know of anywhere I can stream or download it? Reply

USAG immediately archives the livestream, so you can check on their page. Reply

Gymnastics with glasses? LEGEND! Reply

