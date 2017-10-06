am1

Netflix May Delay THE PUNISHER Release In Light of Recent Events

Netflix may delay premiering The Punisher, given the recent tragedy in Las Vegas.
the-punisher-season-1-netflix-980x620

Earlier, Marvel and Netflix decided to pull the panel for the upcoming Punisher series from NYCC, due to its proximity to the recent Las Vegas shooting, now rumor is that they're delaying the permiere until later this fall given the show's content in relation to the recent events which have occured.

Rumor was that it'd be released on October the 13th but now rumor is that it may be November. This means it'll come after Stranger Things.

Source
Tagged: ,