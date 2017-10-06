Netflix May Delay THE PUNISHER Release In Light of Recent Events
Netflix may delay premiering The Punisher, given the recent tragedy in Las Vegas.
Earlier, Marvel and Netflix decided to pull the panel for the upcoming Punisher series from NYCC, due to its proximity to the recent Las Vegas shooting, now rumor is that they're delaying the permiere until later this fall given the show's content in relation to the recent events which have occured.
Rumor was that it'd be released on October the 13th but now rumor is that it may be November. This means it'll come after Stranger Things.
Source
Earlier, Marvel and Netflix decided to pull the panel for the upcoming Punisher series from NYCC, due to its proximity to the recent Las Vegas shooting, now rumor is that they're delaying the permiere until later this fall given the show's content in relation to the recent events which have occured.
Rumor was that it'd be released on October the 13th but now rumor is that it may be November. This means it'll come after Stranger Things.
Source
But they're not getting their comic book show when they wanted, so they're the real victims in this ofc.
He uses guns and stuff
SHOOT MACHINE GUNS
LOAD AND SHOOT
banner flying over Miami Beach right now