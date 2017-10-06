Netflix May Delay THE PUNISHER Release In Light of Recent Events

I think this is a good idea along with them having cancelled the panel. Promoting and releasing so soon after LV would've been in poor taste. I've seen a lot of people be asshoes about this but I'm willing to wait Reply

There's so many people who don't seem to realise why certain shows/songs/movies just aren't really a good thing to have around during certain social climates. A gun wielding vigilante who goes on a mass murder sprees having a show premiere this close to a mass shooting? Contextually awful.



But they're not getting their comic book show when they wanted, so they're the real victims in this ofc. Reply

Exactly! People are like 'oh so now people can't tell the difference between reality and fiction'. Way to miss the point or have any sense of decency assholes Reply

Right. This is different but a few years ago I had a friend who would always saying that she felt like she was "dying" if it was too hot, she was over-tired, over-worked etc... when another one of our friends lost their grandmother she stopped saying it in front of her (at least for a while) because she knew it would just be 'off' to say. Reply

lmao i saw someone complaining about them canceling the panel and being just a genuine asshole and i was legit shocked that anyone could be that much of a dick bc 600 people being shot interfered with their media consumption Reply

it won't come this year. Netflix Marvel shows always had 6 months between them and The Defenders premiered in August. Reply

The timetable is different now. JJS2 is rumored to come in the spring and LCS2 in the fall, so pushing back the Punisher too far will throw off the rest of the timetable, which I don't think they're willing to do. I say it comes out mid November- December Reply

Ditto what the poster above me said. They have so many shows now so they gotta push em out at least 4 months in between. Reply

All these comic related shows are always so hit or miss for me. Is the defenders worth watching? I binge watched jessica jones and really enjoyed it but lost interest in the defenders 15 minutes into the first episode. Should I give it a chance? Reply

Depends. I loved Daredevil, was meh on JJ, enjoy the character of Luke Cage but never finished the series and never bothered with Iron Fist. So aspects of it I enjoyed, some were stupid. I don't know if you can enjoy it entirely if you don't know the characters. But there is no real rhyme or reason as to why people like certain characters (except no one likes Iron Fist) Reply

Also, if they're gonna delay it after each of this tragedies it might never premiere... Reply

i mean... there's a tragedy like every week these days. fucked up as it is, chances are we'll be talking about some other horrific act by November Reply

I absolutely knew this was going to happen. I understand where they're coming from, but it's fucked up because delaying shows isn't going to change anything and it won't prevent future mass shootings either. Reply

I so don't follow this franchise, but is there something specific in The Punisher that has to do with Vegas or mass shootings? Reply

He uses guns and stuff Reply

I think it’s mostly because he’s really associated with guns Reply

He's in love with guns and with killing everyone he considers to be ~bad, as revenge for coming home from war to find his family shot to death. Reply

Bojack Horseman Thoughts and Prayers ep is too real. Reply

lol mte. "i'm sick and tired of real-life gun violence getting in the way of us telling stories that glamorize gun violence." Reply

lmao mte Reply

Yup lol Reply

I came here to say this. Reply

lmao MTE! Reply

How about you cancel this shit. Brainless gun-worshipping trash, starring the same be-fridged grieving psycho you've seen a thousand times. Just because his character was one of the first doesn't absolve him from being a horrid cliché. Reply

good idea, i think even January might be a better time Reply

Meanwhile there is a god damn



SHOOT MACHINE GUNS

LOAD AND SHOOT



banner flying over Miami Beach right now Reply

Really?...so stupid Reply

