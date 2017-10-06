Taylor Swift's First Confirmed Promo Performances for Reputation
#POPTOPIA is @taylorswift13 @edsheeran @TheChainsmokers @NiallOfficial @DUALIPA @FifthHarmony @thegreatkhalid @Logic301 win tickets all wknd pic.twitter.com/8LOPRzfVIl— #POPTOPIA (@997now) October 7, 2017
.@B96Chicago just revealed their Jingle Ball lineup: Taylor Swift, Backstreet Boys, Fifth Harmony, Khalid, Logic & Sabrina Carpenter. pic.twitter.com/8HPCMPiHes— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 6, 2017
-These are Taylor Swift's first confirmed promo performances for Reputation, ending speculation that she wouldn't be doing an promo for the album.
-People are speculating that she joined these mostly B-list and C-list lineups late due to lower-than-expected buzz for Reputation, because she skipped the A-list IHeartMusic Radio festival that is considered the major radio festival.
-She is also rumored to be playing the Victoria's Secret show in November.
Do you think the buzz on Reputation is lower than usual?
Also, a Pepsi sponsored event?
Dua Lipa's "New Rules" is doing better WW on spotify and that song has been out longer than LWYMMD
Spotify WW
2 (=) New Rules
10 (-1) LWYMMD
68 (-7) Ready For It
i hope her career flops this time around, she needs humility
They need a new marketing team.