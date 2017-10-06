Taylor Swift's First Confirmed Promo Performances for Reputation





-These are Taylor Swift's first confirmed promo performances for Reputation, ending speculation that she wouldn't be doing an promo for the album.

-People are speculating that she joined these mostly B-list and C-list lineups late due to lower-than-expected buzz for Reputation, because she skipped the A-list IHeartMusic Radio festival that is considered the major radio festival.

-She is also rumored to be playing the Victoria's Secret show in November.

Source:
https://twitter.com/997now/status/916461320219672577
https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/916402080679591936

Do you think the buzz on Reputation is lower than usual?
