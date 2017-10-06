smoking

The Exorcist 2x03 Promo - "Unclean"



The situation at the foster home continues to deteriorate, as Andy tries to help his foster daughter, Grace overcome her agoraphobia. Meanwhile, Marcus and Tomas travel to Seattle where they encounter a new possession case, a young girl who has been targeted by a force of pure evil. Father Bennett tracks down a rogue church operative named Mouse who is waging a one-woman crusade against the demonic conspiracy. (Air date: October 13, 2017)

