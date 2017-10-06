The Exorcist 2x03 Promo - "Unclean"

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the cindy road trip exorcism was great. it looks like marcus and tomas might not meet up with the lonely island kids in the next episode even though they're going to seattle/spokane, so not sure what's up there, but the character establishment is good so far so i trust the show to integrate things naturally. looks like the third episode is when stuff there will start getting freaky (no going back from marking blood on the door) so they'll need help the episode after or so.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the opening scene had to do with the church storyline. given that the show probably won't survive this season (though i am praying every day) it's cool that they're being so bold about continuing to set up larger plot stuff. bennett is a good balance for marcus/tomas so i want them to meet up.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] hard to tell who exactly is being possessed--grace, caleb, and shelby are all major contenders. or who the demon is going to zero in on after sampling the buffet... some of what we're seeing is bound to be just general effects of its presence, like the apples.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] everything at the hospital on network tv. i actually wouldn't have been that surprised if the show killed the baby which is good assurance of the show's tension.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] marcus started humming walking after midnight to tomas. the song after swept me off my feet lmao it was so romantic. tomas might as well have banged a jukebox (also, it was used with caleb last week). including a link below to both songs.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] marcus talked about his friend who went into the room with the demon for six months is that he loved him. whether or not it was mutual depends, but i'm willing to bet real money. i can smell gay tragedy from a mile away. also because the scene right after is john cho talking about how he can't move on from his dead wife. i c what ur doing show.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] marcus's anger at tomas risking himself like this (i love him but he's way in over his head) because he's lost someone before. hmmmmMMMMT. 👀 i also like that tomas is afraid of marcus not trusting him. after all, his mindscape stuff manifested in the season finale where he envisioned demon!Marcus, his grandmother, and was told to kill himself. tomas is gonna get possessed this season as the inverse and they're both gonna have to confront their issues with each other and themselves for love to conquer all lol.

time to dive in at 1AM on a friday night.every plot is moving smoothly so far.i was surprised thatthe foster family stuff was also good.the scares are really good, surprised they got away withnow what matters most... the gay romance.i felt my soul leaving my body tonight whenmy first thought whenthis really gives more insight intoi would say "i want them to get along more", but we got the scene at the end, so things might cool down for a few episodes. these last two were so confrontational bc it was setting stuff up. gimme a few diner/motel breakfast scenes or something... a laugh, or even two (each), would be nice before the killing starts again lol.