New Movie Posters for Wonder
New movie posters for Wonder starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Trembley.
- Originally scheduled for release in April, Wonder was moved to November because of favorable test screenings.
Source: https://twitter.com/WonderTheMovie/status/913085899851784192
https://twitter.com/WonderTheMovie/status/910926693384151040
The greatest gift a parent can give a child is unconditional love. ❤ Julia Roberts is Isabel Pullman in #WonderTheMovie. pic.twitter.com/mCxv6Z724V— Wonder (@WonderTheMovie) September 27, 2017
His dad jokes are actually funny. 😎 Owen Wilson is Nate Pullman in #WonderTheMovie. pic.twitter.com/xtQfbIpgfu— Wonder (@WonderTheMovie) September 21, 2017
- Originally scheduled for release in April, Wonder was moved to November because of favorable test screenings.
Source: https://twitter.com/WonderTheMovie/status/913085899851784192
https://twitter.com/WonderTheMovie/status/910926693384151040
he's not a good actor either, he's just coasting on little kid cuteness
His parents are obnoxious.
Julia Roberts is also obnoxious.
#choosekind sis
August "Auggie" Pullman (Jacob Tremblay) is a young boy born with a facial difference who has been in and out of hospitals for years.
It must explain the poor kids appearance.
It kick started something in her brain and she's jumped up 2 reading levels this year.
I hope they'll be able to translate the awesomeness of the story on screen. But a lot of it depends on Jacob tbh
Owen Wilson was perfect in Shanghai Noon and Shanghai Knights, after which he should have retired.
Edited at 2017-10-07 11:10 am (UTC)