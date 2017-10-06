New Movie Posters for Wonder

Mte Reply

thank you for getting this in the first comment lmao

the use of drop shadow in the posters is killing me... like the actual lightning on the photos isn't distracting enough.

am i the only one who cant stand this jake tremblay kid? everything about him from his instagram account to his awards appearances are so calculated



he's not a good actor either, he's just coasting on little kid cuteness

idk. I did watch and like the movie Room.. and I never heard of him before or after that so I'm fine.

His parents are obnoxious.

Julia Roberts is also obnoxious.

Precocious kids are pretty annoying.

he's not a good actor either



i was Not Impressed in room

sis imagine being pressed over a little kid lmao #choosekind sis

smh ontd wont just let me irrationally hate a 10 yr old in peace

how's that his fault though lol

He's the only one in this movie I don't have a problem with.

I felt the same way with Haley Joel Osment, Quvenzhané Wallis and Jake Lloyd

i wonder why the eleven year old is calculated

LOL no

every time you comment i hear hyacinth's voice and i crack up

This movie looks so damn corny, tbh

Read the book sis

lol these look like ms paint jobs, yikes

i would be insulted if you had owen wilson play someone genetically related to me

His casting is clearly plot-driven:



August "Auggie" Pullman (Jacob Tremblay) is a young boy born with a facial difference who has been in and out of hospitals for years.



It must explain the poor kids appearance.

No, at least not in the book.

you tried

If you just saw these posters, you'd think this was Marley and Me except white privileged parents take home a child and have white people problems and the kid is forgotten and then it's mostly about the parents whining.

That's what I thought it was about actually 😂😂

I keep thinking that Julia got a facelift or something. It's subtle but in some pics lately she looks sooo different

I'm annoyed they whitewashed this.

They are supposed to be POC?

No, I don't think so. The characters are vague but written by a Colombian author.

I don't know why I thought this movie was already out, oop. And the background artwork that ties into the book is kinda cute, but the cutouts look not good

lol at them trying to be slick and still casting a Brazilian woman as the grandmother though.

The novel is written by a White Colombian and the characters seem rather vague on racial identity unless I missed something. The Wiki makes it seem that the characters are written as white.

these posters are absurd

i absolutely loved this book, it's just so fucking simple and so sweet. i'm gonna bawl my eyes out watching this i'm sure. i'm just annoyed they cast owen wilson, why couldn't they cast the better looking wilson? i'm tired of owen's hideous face.

But his broken nose is charming ;_;

My students read this book last year and this past week, they've been talking about wanting to go on a field trip to see this movie nonstop. If I'm taking 45 kids, there better be like 10 chaperones coming 😫😫😫

This book was the ONLY one I managed to get my iPad-addicted 8 year old to read without threats of taking her devices away.



It kick started something in her brain and she's jumped up 2 reading levels this year.

The book is fucking iconic, required reading for everybody.



I hope they'll be able to translate the awesomeness of the story on screen. But a lot of it depends on Jacob tbh

I've just... never enjoyed Julia Roberts in anything. She never feels like anything more than an actor to me, as opposed to a character.



Owen Wilson was perfect in Shanghai Noon and Shanghai Knights, after which he should have retired.

