Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Celebs react to the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein as he is ousted from company





Yesterday the New York Times published a story about the decades long pattern of sexual harassment exhibited by Weinstein.

Today it was announced that Weinstein had been forced to take a leave of absence from the company he founded, the Weinstein Company, while they investigate the allegations.





















source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Tagged: , , , , ,