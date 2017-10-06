Celebs react to the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein as he is ousted from company

Weinstein is trash. Cancel him. Reply

Exclusive: Harvey Weinstein masturbated in front of a TV reporter. She spoke to me and is named in the story. https://t.co/F3HwOGqM31 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 7, 2017





Yeah. This happened👇🏽luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017





JFC

I keep thinking about the excuse he put out of ~growing up in the 60s and 70s and then read this, and I just 🤔🤔🤔



can't blame this shit on your generation

It's gross. You still hear that excuse so much with musicians.

I grew up in the 60s and 70s so I figured it'd be okay to sexually assault women in 2017.



He needs to die.

the best part of that tired ridiculous 'reasoning' is that he is effectively confirming every story about him.

Wtf

jfc

Eweweweweweww fucking hell

WOW LAUREN, i've followed her vicariously through her friendship w/ courtney friel, this is shitty! lauren is incredible.

It's just so grossly unsurprising, and I really hope he suffers some serious consequences.



how's it not surprising? this happened to at least dozens of womens throughout a 30 year period.

A man being gross, predatory, and a sexual harasser to women isn't surprising. It shouldn't be tolerated but the fact that so many people (not the victims, I mean, but people playing it off as a joke and covering for him) are isn't shocking and they're complicit.



Edited at 2017-10-07 02:11 am (UTC)

will his current wife leave him?

doubt it

i think it was NY Post that said shes not leaving.

Girl please, the wife knew about it.

it's more about will the pressure to leave him to save her reputation make her cave. she has her own brand to worry about. I mean of course she fucking knew. I hope celebs stop wearing her shit but thats' too much to ask of an already passive and apathetic hollywood.

There's no way that she didn't know about this the whole time. The only way she leaves him is if this somehow affects Marchesa.

Plz he bought her a fashion career, she wasnt with his ugly ass for love

That woman is Camille Cosbying this shit. She aint goin nowhere.

His wife is complicit in all of this. She's trash too.

Nah. She just designed a big movie thanks to being married to him. I don't think she's gonna let all that go so quickly.

no he was always an ugly pig

please she don't love herself but she sure does love the money

No. She's trash too

surprised people here aren't sticking up for her the way they do for melania.

The replies to this comment are quite sad. Who knows what she had to live through in this marriage and in what kind of relationship she's in with a man who clearly has abusive tendencies ...

I'm glad this is finally coming forward in such a public way (even though everyone has been saying this exact same information for YEARS). I really, really hope he doesn't get out of this with no repercussions.

He'll make an apology maybe say hes going to seek counseling or rehab but looking at the men who have come before him and done the same thing I dont have faith he will be properly punished. If they force him to retire they will probably give him a nice big retirement package when leaving.

I really, really hope he follows Bill Cosby's steps and is completely shun from Hollywood. He's no better than Cosby - they both used their power to sexually harass women.



I wish more A listers would speak out.

He won't be, he's behind the scenes and most Amuricans either don't know who he is or they don't care about sexual harassment/assault in the work place (hello Donald Trump, President of the United States). He'll keep quiet for a year and weather the storm, it's the Amurican way.

you're most likely right. that's so fucking upsetting.



I just can't imagine him attending awards shows or parties anymore. I can't imagine anyone wanting to be around him now.

But he hasn't been doing well recently. Idk, I feel like they've been trying to time this just right. He's in a weakened position, award season's gearing up which he's been involved with forever, so there's gonna be tons of press... He may not weather this well.

Parent

one of the worst things about trump being elected is the implicit acceptance of his view of women. if that "grab them by the pussy" video wasn't enough to torpedo his campaign, it certainly highlighted the number of people not only willing to overlook his actions, but endorse them through still voting for him.

Parent

So many people will hate and disbelieve women no matter what. A woman barrister was on tv yesterday here talking about how rape allegations (made by women who said they were too drunk to consent) ruin men's lives and careers. She was really agonising for these men who she referred to as "the boys."

he's also a rich white man

Assaultfleck got his Oscar, this sentient big-toe-looking pimple will be handed a lifetime achievement award

Parent

If it does hurt him in America he will go to France, that's where Americas creeps end up

Parent

He is white so it is not going to happen.

Parent

Harvey Weinstein is one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. He can make or break your career. He can get you an Oscar. You think these women coming forward have anything to gain? Are you out of your fucking mind? Women who come forward having absolutely nothing to gain. I swear some of y’all (not directed @ anyone on here) think a woman comes forward and it turns into some Price is Right shit where she comes on down and wins some money and a car. We see the way you treat victims and that’s why most don’t even bother coming forward and reporting it. And just know that there’s a woman close to you that’s a victim and she’s paying attention to the way you talk about victims. Just know that a woman you know is likely a victim and suffering in silence. Men who make rape jokes. Men who call women liars. Men who laugh at abuse: know that someone you know is likely a victim and hears what you say. Fuck you. I've been in that exact position around men.



America told the world what they think of women and how little they value our lives when they elected Donald Trump. And yes WW who voted for him are just as accountable. Every single day this country and the world fails victims. The system was designed to protect, shield and reward abusers. I’m so tired of this shit. Reply

on twitter yesterday, a lot of people were either trying to blame Obama or Hillary, or shaming Ashley Judd for staying quiet so long. It's obviously just a democrat v republican thing but it's so gross.



Ashley is a hero for speaking up. Her story is so upsetting.

Reply

fyi. DNC just announced it was giving up its money. We, along with probably every other outlet, called ALL recipients. Sean worked for DJT https://t.co/Ft0hYNEQKq — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 6, 2017





there's also this



Weinstein is neither the President, nor the architect of a D version of Fox News, nor someone liberals turn to every night for his opinions. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 6, 2017





And yeah Hollywood is trash bc they defend, protect and work with abusers but for most of us regular people on the left we are denouncing Weinstein from what I've seen. What did the right do when confronted with a sexual predator? Reward him.



I also rme when they post Hollywood liberals with Weinstein bc there's photos with Trump and Weinstein.



That people look at abuse as a political party affiliation is extremely fucked up and problematic. Men are trash on all sides. So-called progressive men can be just as vile. And for Trump supporters to think they have some moral high ground after voting for a racist sexual predator is just beyond. It's even more maddening that Spicer was allowed to be at the Emmys when he had the audacity to go after Weinstein while working for a sexual predator and lying to the American public. People like Spicer are incapable of feeling shame. They are not remorseful or sorry. And the media treats Dems different imo. There's always a different set of rules with the GOP where they get away with everything.there's also thisAnd yeah Hollywood is trash bc they defend, protect and work with abusers but for most of us regular people on the left we are denouncing Weinstein from what I've seen. What did the right do when confronted with a sexual predator? Reward him.I also rme when they post Hollywood liberals with Weinstein bc there's photos with Trump and Weinstein. Reply

i'm sf confused what do hillary and obama have to do with sexual assault in hollywood? Reply

Yup, it's real fucking rich that the Conservatives are going ham on Hillary and other Dems accepting donations from him when it's literally the one year anniversary of the sack of shit in the White House getting exposed for assaulting women for funsies. I mean, this stuff is like the worst kept secret in Hollywood and it's bullshit that any politician accepts donations from literal scum but show me the moralistic vetting process the GOP goes through when funding their campaigns. Also, I'm getting really tired of Hillary, yet again, being blamed for a man's crimes. Her husband is GD trash and she should have left his ass DECADES ago and not victim blamed but she isn't responsible for crimes SHE didn't commit. Reply

The sad thing is Ashley has never been quiet. People just haven't wanted to listen to her. She's been through a lot and done a lot so I hope people aren't shitting on her for not constantly talking about it, because even if she did, it sadly wouldn't have mattered. Reply

Thankfully he couldnt get gaga one. Reply

mhm

I'm like over here gawd yas destroy him cackling

giving the side eye to all of these "reporters" who keep hunting down high profiled actresses & asking them to comment on weinstein. #AskMen — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) October 7, 2017

yuuuup

Yep. I wish reporters would hound Quentin Tarantino over this instead of hassling actresses.

MTE. I really want to see how he reacts/responds to all of this

i'm willing to bet money he'll downplay it or defend him

Parent

They keep asking actresses because they're hoping they'll find another victim with a story to tell.



I just think it's interesting that all this (Drafthouse, AICN, ScreenJunkies and Weinstein) is coming out since Trump is in the White House. I wonder if women are just so fed up in general that they can't contain it any longer. I mean, they're talking about how horrible these men in power are, which is still a dangerous thing to do. Reply

Parent

MFTE

oop great point!

she is so fucking lovely

Yeah I follow a critic on twitter and they're starting to irk me with this mentality. Like asking the fucking men too. Ask the men who let this happen!



Edited at 2017-10-07 02:18 am (UTC)

THANK YOU! Keep asking all the actresses whom the majority of them are actual victims. Like we all know who these reporters were calling.



Reply

Fucking amen, Octavia. Why aren't they knocking on Leonardo DiCaprio's door demanding a statement?

mte Octavia

I'm also side-eyeing how much of the commentary I'm seeing online is less about condemning Weinstein than about using this story as a weapon against actresses they don't like.



So many variations on "This actress isn't all that and I don't get her appeal, yet she's successful so obviously she was fucking him for roles/Oscars"

And the oddly gleeful schadenfreude: "yasss, expose [insert name of actress I can't stand, is dating my fave, etc.]" Reply

Link



Ladies of Hollywood, your silence is deafening. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 7, 2017

I’m glad she feels vindicated and hope she can finally get some closure but I also don’t feel other victims should be shamed or bullied into speaking up or coming forward. Everyone handles assault differently. Some may need to digest and process and some may never feel comfortable speaking about their own situation. Related, I’m not sure how I feel about this, eitherI’m glad she feels vindicated and hope she can finally get some closure but I also don’t feel other victims should be shamed or bullied into speaking up or coming forward. Everyone handles assault differently. Some may need to digest and process and some may never feel comfortable speaking about their own situation. Reply

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS x infinity

yuppp

Joey Lauren Adams also re-tweeted a bunch of links supporting the women. She made Weinstein sound like such a douche on her episode of Dinner for 5, so I'm not surprised she's being public with her support.

Today it was announced that Weinstein had been forced to take a leave of absence from the company he founded, the Weinstein Company, while they investigate the allegations.



BYE BITCH!!!!!!!!!!!





Edited at 2017-10-07 02:04 am (UTC) BYE BITCH!!!!!!!!!!!

'while they investigate' like the whole company didn't already know

ikr?? it's only happening now because they were actually getting heat about it

lmao right?? my friend worked a a video producer at twc and I kinda asked her about if the rumors about him being a skeeze were widespread at her job too (this was a couple years ago) and she said absolutely and that some women tried to steer clear of him

holy shit that gif, I didn't realize he was holding up a dismembered arm 🤢

whew sis ths gif..

NNNNNN THIS GIF WHY!?!?

omg "investigate"? i'm dying. they knew. everyone fucking knew. spare us.

Best gif ever

Jfc why are disgusting gifs like that allowed. Literally made my stomach turn and I was trying to eat breakfast.

What's sad is this got talked about regularly, even here on ONTD, for years and it's just now finally getting media attention and taken seriously. I hope he gets booted from his company permanently and Hollywood entirely tbh.

it sounds like journalists kept trying to write stories, but couldnt get anyone to speak up. Everyone was scared. Reply

From Lainey:



"The consequences for everyone else, however, are much more severe. For victims, especially. But also for those who orbit the story. If you’ve been, ahem, visiting this sight without blinders for a while, you probably know what I’m referring to here. What would you say if I told you I received a very intimidating letter? A warning? A serious threat. Would you react the way I did? Would you be afraid? Would you desperately want to “reveal” the names behind the story but were too scared to risk your business, a family business shared with your husband, and your livelihood? What would you tell me when I say that even today, even when it’s all slowly coming out, that I still can’t quite take that chance? That’s a small, small concession to make, an inconsequential concession, compared to the concessions that the women who were alone in those hotel rooms have had to make. The point is that that’s the reach of power. That’s the corrosive effect of power. It corrupts both the people who have it and the people who are subject to it. For those who have it, it becomes a weapon against the weak. And for the weak, it limits their freedom, it compels them to compromise, and in compromising, they become an accessory to that gun, the silencer that’s attached to it."

Reply

Yeah, every time Blake Lively news is posted, someone always mentions it. Reply

Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse was an “open secret” because nobody listens to women https://t.co/zYSo6LaVnA — Alexis Kleinman (@alexiskleinman) October 7, 2017

I am so sick of the "why didn't she come forward earlier" bullshit.



It's because of comments like this! So many people will automatically look for a reason to call the accusers liars. Reply

So glad he is getting his due, we have been talking abt him for years



Still sucks only Trump got away with this shit Reply

Hopefully his chickens have finally come home to roost.



I'll be interested to see if some of his more famous protégés like Blake Lively, JLaw, etc. end up saying anything or not. Reply

Plantation Lively won't say shit Reply

In what world are either of them protégés? Jlaw was already Oscar nominated before working with him. She was going to get hers no matter.



Blake Lively never even worked with him. And if we go by what Lainey posted in 2009, he practically blackmailed Blake into running to him by making sure she didn't get the roles she wanted so she'd get desperate enough and go to him. Reply

"Protégé" might not be the best word, I don't mean to imply that they wouldn't have been successful without his influence or that his relationship with them was ethical. I was just looking for a shorter way to say "actresses whose careers he helped to promote." Reply

Jlaw was already Oscar nominated before working with him. She was going to get hers no matter.



That's not true. Unless you're Meryl, actresses are very, very disposable in this industry. Reply

Actually this is one case where I don't mind his female protégés saying anything.



I've already seen how people are snickering about Gretchen Mol and I'm sure journalists will use this opportunity to badger these women about whether they were sexually assaulted or not and there's going to be lots of ugly talk about how they "earned" their roles.



Journalists should focus on the men who had long-standing relationships with him. What do Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez, Todd Haynes and Robert Marshall and Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have to say about this? Did they know? Did they care? Reply

