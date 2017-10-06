Celebs react to the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein as he is ousted from company
Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward. https://t.co/ynKX1bcBkK— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017
Stand with @AshleyJudd or give your legs to someone else. What she and others have just done is painful and difficult and triumphant.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017
Yesterday the New York Times published a story about the decades long pattern of sexual harassment exhibited by Weinstein.
Today it was announced that Weinstein had been forced to take a leave of absence from the company he founded, the Weinstein Company, while they investigate the allegations.
This abuse of power must be called out, however powerful the abuser, and we must publicly stand with those brave enough to come forward. https://t.co/9jAAZtfjJe— America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) October 6, 2017
Yup yup yup. All the time. And if u address it seriously, u get: "relax it was a joke." The thing is, jokes are supposed to be, like, funny.— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) October 5, 2017
Yup yup yup yup. Every day. Even from "good guys" who brag about hiring female directors or producing POC narratives. YUP EVEN THEM.— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) October 5, 2017
Coming out for Twitter retirement today only to send some love to the wonderful and courageous @rosemcgowan pic.twitter.com/YXp26DHH5J— BOOTS -|---|- (@B00TS) October 6, 2017
As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you.— Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017
Women are fighting against the 'Grab Them By The Pussy' normalization & speaking up. Its never easy to be the first to go on record #Respect https://t.co/PKu19hEpd6— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 6, 2017
The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017
can't blame this shit on your generation
He needs to die.
No. She's trash too
I wish more A listers would speak out.
I just can't imagine him attending awards shows or parties anymore. I can't imagine anyone wanting to be around him now.
I was ranting on tumblr so I'll just c&p my rage
America told the world what they think of women and how little they value our lives when they elected Donald Trump. And yes WW who voted for him are just as accountable. Every single day this country and the world fails victims. The system was designed to protect, shield and reward abusers. I’m so tired of this shit.
Re: I was ranting on tumblr so I'll just c&p my rage
Ashley is a hero for speaking up. Her story is so upsetting.
Re: I was ranting on tumblr so I'll just c&p my rage
there's also this
And yeah Hollywood is trash bc they defend, protect and work with abusers but for most of us regular people on the left we are denouncing Weinstein from what I've seen. What did the right do when confronted with a sexual predator? Reward him.
I also rme when they post Hollywood liberals with Weinstein bc there's photos with Trump and Weinstein.
Re: I was ranting on tumblr so I'll just c&p my rage
Re: I was ranting on tumblr so I'll just c&p my rage
Re: I was ranting on tumblr so I'll just c&p my rage
RE: I was ranting on tumblr so I'll just c&p my rage
Re: I was ranting on tumblr so I'll just c&p my rage
I just think it's interesting that all this (Drafthouse, AICN, ScreenJunkies and Weinstein) is coming out since Trump is in the White House. I wonder if women are just so fed up in general that they can't contain it any longer. I mean, they're talking about how horrible these men in power are, which is still a dangerous thing to do.
So many variations on "This actress isn't all that and I don't get her appeal, yet she's successful so obviously she was fucking him for roles/Oscars"
And the oddly gleeful schadenfreude: "yasss, expose [insert name of actress I can't stand, is dating my fave, etc.]"
I’m glad she feels vindicated and hope she can finally get some closure but I also don’t feel other victims should be shamed or bullied into speaking up or coming forward. Everyone handles assault differently. Some may need to digest and process and some may never feel comfortable speaking about their own situation.
BYE BITCH!!!!!!!!!!!
"The consequences for everyone else, however, are much more severe. For victims, especially. But also for those who orbit the story. If you’ve been, ahem, visiting this sight without blinders for a while, you probably know what I’m referring to here. What would you say if I told you I received a very intimidating letter? A warning? A serious threat. Would you react the way I did? Would you be afraid? Would you desperately want to “reveal” the names behind the story but were too scared to risk your business, a family business shared with your husband, and your livelihood? What would you tell me when I say that even today, even when it’s all slowly coming out, that I still can’t quite take that chance? That’s a small, small concession to make, an inconsequential concession, compared to the concessions that the women who were alone in those hotel rooms have had to make. The point is that that’s the reach of power. That’s the corrosive effect of power. It corrupts both the people who have it and the people who are subject to it. For those who have it, it becomes a weapon against the weak. And for the weak, it limits their freedom, it compels them to compromise, and in compromising, they become an accessory to that gun, the silencer that’s attached to it."
also...tale as old as time
Re: also...tale as old as time
It's because of comments like this! So many people will automatically look for a reason to call the accusers liars.
Re: also...tale as old as time
Still sucks only Trump got away with this shit
I'll be interested to see if some of his more famous protégés like Blake Lively, JLaw, etc. end up saying anything or not.
Blake Lively never even worked with him. And if we go by what Lainey posted in 2009, he practically blackmailed Blake into running to him by making sure she didn't get the roles she wanted so she'd get desperate enough and go to him.
That's not true. Unless you're Meryl, actresses are very, very disposable in this industry.
I've already seen how people are snickering about Gretchen Mol and I'm sure journalists will use this opportunity to badger these women about whether they were sexually assaulted or not and there's going to be lots of ugly talk about how they "earned" their roles.
Journalists should focus on the men who had long-standing relationships with him. What do Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez, Todd Haynes and Robert Marshall and Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have to say about this? Did they know? Did they care?