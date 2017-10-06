Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Giles Gets a Spin-off Comic
JOSS WHEDON To Write 'BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER' Spinoff About GILES https://t.co/dX8bubhgq1 pic.twitter.com/ebK6aHQ11h— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) October 4, 2017
-Will feature a teenage Giles, but won't be a prequel.
-Apparently, Giles has been revived in the comics as a small child. He will somehow be aged-up to a teenager in order to investigate missing teachers at an inner-city school.
-Co-written by Joss Whedon and actress Erika Alexander, the comic will explore race and class.
we could've had a ripper comic, but instead... we get this... k
Oh...I had been thinking about reading the comics eventually but that has really put the last nail in the coffin regarding that idea.
then resurrected as a kid.
MTE OP. I was almost excited for half a second there
MAYBE if it was about the Ripper days but tbh probably not even then. I'm done with Joss.
qq I miss it
I did enjoy that brief Fray crossover. Even if the illustrator drew Buffy really weird.
everything i read about the comics reminds me of why i'm not reading the comics