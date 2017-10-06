Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Giles Gets a Spin-off Comic



-Will feature a teenage Giles, but won't be a prequel.
-Apparently, Giles has been revived in the comics as a small child. He will somehow be aged-up to a teenager in order to investigate missing teachers at an inner-city school.
-Co-written by Joss Whedon and actress Erika Alexander, the comic will explore race and class.

we could've had a ripper comic, but instead... we get this... k
