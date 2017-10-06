Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Giles Gets a Spin-off Comic

everything from the comics sounds so bizarre and I refuse to acknowledge that Dawn and Xander were a couple at some point Reply

Dawn and Xander were a couple at some point



Oh...I had been thinking about reading the comics eventually but that has really put the last nail in the coffin regarding that idea. Reply

At this point, I have to wonder who in the cast HASN'T been involved with Xander. Reply

I disregard it as canon tbh! Reply

cousin pam, maxine from living single erika alexander? now i'm slightly interested. Reply

Revived... and then aged up to a teenager. What kind of Loki realness. Reply

I think it was totally inspired by Loki but maybe he'll get to stay young longer than Loki did. Reply

everyone knows Giles was killed off by Angel early in the comics.then resurrected as a kid. Reply

they need to let this franchise die Reply

we could've had a ripper comic, but instead... we get this... k



MTE OP. I was almost excited for half a second there Reply

I cant believe these comics are real Reply

what is this garbage Reply

FUCK JOSS WHEDON! that's all i have to say to that. Reply

no thanks



MAYBE if it was about the Ripper days but tbh probably not even then. I'm done with Joss. Reply

Oh Reply

don't care, the comics suck for the most part and I'm still pissed at them for leaving Faith out of season 11 entirely. meh, maybe they did her a favor. Reply

the comics have been bad since the beginning. like everything about the source of magic in the world and willow losing her powers-- and that was years ago. all of it is so bad and undermines the canon at every turn. at least it's easy to ignore being a different medium and... direction, i guess. Reply

I refuse to acknowledge the comics. Reply

I hate the comics and refuse to consider them canon. Their hard on for Spuffy and the whole Dawn/Xander thing really pisses me off. Reply

Give me an aniamted show or gtfo. Reply

I'm still feeling the post-BTVS depression. I miss it so much. I can't believe I watched that entire series in a little over a month. I've never watched something so vigorously before tbh



qq I miss it Reply

I already know a handful of customers who will add this to their comic pull list. Reply

I love that every time I hear about the comics, it reaffirms my decision to quit after season 8. They're so ridiculous.



I did enjoy that brief Fray crossover. Even if the illustrator drew Buffy really weird. Reply

The people want something about the Ripper days, I am so glad I stopped reading this damn comic after the 8th season. Shit is like Charmed. Reply

why would you choose to do this over a ripper prequel series.



everything i read about the comics reminds me of why i'm not reading the comics Reply

