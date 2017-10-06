I've been enjoying this when it's not about the kids and about the history of the family, so I guess this is cool? /never watched the original Reply

The history of the family is legit the best part!!! I am SO jazzed about them exploring where the triplet's mom is.



I admit, however, that there isn't a lot of Scrooge or Donald, and that is disappointing for me.

Scrooge in that episode when he was talking to the vultures was awesome, that's probably how I would react in that situation.

Do You KNOW how many vengeance curses I have on my head?!

https://mobile.twitter.com/FrankAngones/status/914321712300228609 The lack of Scrooge and whatnot is because Disney is airing some of the episodes out of order.

Oooh that explains it.

There's not much Scrooge? But that's the whole point.

He's the star in some episodes, other episodes focus more on the kids.

Melissa McCarthy for the voice of Della Duck!!!!

Did they give this epic bitch her rightful place in the credits yet? I was fucking scandalized by her absence!!! Magica IS DuckTales.

No, they haven't. But they might have been keeping her a secret? That's kind of what I was thinking.

They're building up to her return.



Ahhh...that explains it. She was his #1 villain.

YESSSSSSS PERFECT CASTING.



Also nu!Webby still annoys me. Reply

not Jessie J?

I"M SO EXCITED! I"M SO EXCITED!

Fucking AMAZING casting? And casting her opposite David Tennant is BRILLIANT.



Also I'm obsessed with this show, it's so fun and exciting. I love the Della Duck mystery aspect. Reply

didn't realize it was already airing, time to remedy that. i love the cast and the animation.

YAAAAAS

Aww, I kind of wish Tate had gone for June Foray's classic accent - it might not have aged well but it's such a huge part of her character.

Agreed! I wonder how/if they're going to explain how someone with the name 'Magica de Spell' has an upper class British accent. Was she actually born there? Is it like the Scottish envy thing they're doing with Glomgold? Or will they just ignore it?

this show is so much fun!

I brought the Big Finish radio plays starring David and Catherine and damn, the Doctor and Donna were my faves.

lol cute

