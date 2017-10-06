Trailer for Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.
Premiering early 2018 on USA is a true-crime anthology series following the dual investigations into both rappers' deaths.
Starring: Marcc Rose as Tupac Shakur, Wavyy Jonez as The Notorious B.I.G., Josh Duhamel stars as Detective Greg Kading, Jimmi Simpson as Detective Russell Poole and Bokeem Woodbine as Officer Daryn Dupree.
Additional cast members include Luke James as Sean “Puffy” Combs, Aisha Hinds as Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace and Letoya Luckett as Sharitha Golden, the estranged wife of Suge Knight.
There's a longer trailer at Deadline, but there's no way to embed or share it
Buzzfeed unsolved did a pretty good job on the Tupac and biggie cases. They practically solved the biggie murder.
Also OP this is a prime opportunity to link to an old 2Pac post where some classic ONTD antics went down.
Here's a 2011 post about a suspect coming forward
A 2009 post about a newly found interview he did in 96
2009 post about a look-a-like at a Lil Wayne concert
2009 post about his sex tape
