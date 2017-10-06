Trailer for Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.







no one's gonna watch this shit. Reply

no kidding i was only interested in who was playing russell poole and i've never heard of him. Reply

jesus christ, people are murdered every day! Hollywood, PLZ Find a new case instead of rehashing the same ~10 cases from the last 25 years.... Reply

They have been so any of these lately. But, if they can do a million JonBenet, Casey Anthony, Natalie Holloway things, I'm fine with several Biggie/Tupac specials. Reply

I'd be all for this if they had any dedication to doing it right but I seem to recall posts about them adding unnecessary bs and drama that didn't actually happen, and I think someone said he'd have an iPhone or some shit and that just bothers me like... Why the product placement in something like this. No. Keep it. Reply

Buzzfeed unsolved did a pretty good job on the Tupac and biggie cases. They practically solved the biggie murder. Reply

a lot of their info is actually from Nick Broomfield's 'Biggie & Tupac' documentary from 2002, which i really recommend if you're into this case Reply

I'm into this.

Also OP this is a prime opportunity to link to an old 2Pac post where some classic ONTD antics went down.

Here's a 2011 post about a suspect coming forward

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/60235108.html



A 2009 post about a newly found interview he did in 96

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/39184132.html



2009 post about a look-a-like at a Lil Wayne concert

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/33347887.html



2009 post about his sex tape

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/63274468.html

