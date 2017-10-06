Faceslam

Trailer for Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.

Premiering early 2018 on USA is a true-crime anthology series following the dual investigations into both rappers' deaths.

Starring: Marcc Rose as Tupac Shakur, Wavyy Jonez as The Notorious B.I.G., Josh Duhamel stars as Detective Greg Kading, Jimmi Simpson as Detective Russell Poole and Bokeem Woodbine as Officer Daryn Dupree.

Additional cast members include Luke James as Sean “Puffy” Combs, Aisha Hinds as Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace and Letoya Luckett as Sharitha Golden, the estranged wife of Suge Knight.

There's a longer trailer at Deadline, but there's no way to embed or share it
