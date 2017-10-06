Ella Purnell To Star in Starz's "Sweetbitter"
Official: ELLA PURNELL is Tess! https://t.co/iHpOUzh0o2— Stephanie Danler (@smdanler) October 6, 2017
- Will play the lead, Tess, a 22-year-old who lands a waitressing job in NYC and dives into the world of drugs, alcohol, love and lust
- Credits include Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Never Let Me Go, Kick-Ass 2 and Maleficent
- The series is based on the 2016 best-selling book by Stephanie Danler
- Richard Shepard (Girls) will executive produce and direct the series premiere
- Season 1 will have six episodes
Source: Twitter
anyway, keep it
I like the odd restaurant-critic book, Toast by Nigel Slater is A++. Also The Ten (Food) Commandments by Jay Rayner. I guess it's bc they're writers already, the books are better.