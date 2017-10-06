While the new curse is interesting, I like the new characters, and Henry/Cinderella are cute, I just desperately miss my favorite characters - Snow, Charming and (pre-Hook) Emma the most.



Going to give the show one more shot next week but am 95% sure I'm done.

I'm actually tempted to watch this again because I hate hate HATED all of the Charmings and Rumple so I'm thinking I may start to like this again? I also liked Hook before he got with Emma.

unfortunately rumple is still there but it was limited this episode

Is he sticking around or is he leaving like the rest of them?

Rumple, Hook and Regina are staying.

what an extremely boring reboot/requel/whatever this is.



this shouldve ended after season 1. Reply

I thought it did. Oops at me!

It did. Someone just forgot to tell the showrunners.

I didn't hate this. In fact I liked this better than the last few seasons. New Henry is cute, cinderella seems cool, I liked what we saw of adalaide Kane, little girl doesn't suck as bad as old Henry did, Alice is weird, and I like the word Hyperion so the town is cool. Also lady tremaine is fun to hate because she's not redeemable and we basically see that upfront. So all in all this is what the show should have been.

Oh good, I'm not the only one who didn't like the new Henry. How come none of the new television actors have charisma?

At least the Caucasian males don't seem to...

At least the Caucasian males don't seem to... Reply

#lookatyourlifelookatyourchoices oh god, i've been watching this for 6 years...

This show is still going? how?

why is it the most talented actors robert and lana who deserve better than this train wreck of a show given how awfully they've written their characters still on? blah blah blah contracts, but still. the two actors who deserve better and act circles around the rest of the cast are still here while others got to escape.

security i guess?

I wonder about this too, I'm sure their crazy stans will follow them wherever

They chose to renew their contracts. They could have left just as Jennifer chose to.

I only just watched Trainspotting recently and ia Robert's an amazing actor and should get better work.

lmao "Callisto" from The Last Stand is Cinderella? Has her stilted acting improved at all?

this show died when the guy from 50 shades got his heart pulled out

Ah, yes, the romantic "sex slave" storyline.

then they did another rape storyline three years later and never acknowledged it lol.

lmao why didn't they just cancel it after the first season when half the cast left

Was that an magic motorcycle? Because how did Cinderella learn how to ride it by just asking about the controls?

I found this to be good! Even if it's a retelling of the same story, I'm into it.

Shit, it got booted from Sunday? Had no idea. Enjoying the Stars-Knights game, so I'll have to watch tomorrow.

Sunday got Kyra Sedgwick with Ten Days in the Valley which is struggling. We will see. I want to see ratings for OUAT in this time slot.

Dania Ramirez was just as awful as she was in Heroes too.

"Maya."

"Alejandro"

"MAYA"

"ALEJANDRO!!" Reply

This shit is still on?? And why is this this Dothraki cosplayer still here? Didn't they kill Peter Pan in like 2005? I'm utterly bemused.

Should I come back now that it's 'rebooted'?

It's a little bit better than the last couple of seasons but idk. If Robert and Lana had left I don't think I'd continue.

Edited at 2017-10-07 03:09 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-07 03:09 am (UTC) Reply

Was that Tiana with the frog legs?

Either the writing was bad or everyone just sucks at acting. Probably both.

how do they have another cinderella?

free lana.

Well it's still Once Upon a Hook then?



Damn JMo, I thought it would have taken longer to get her back. Reply

