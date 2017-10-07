Gal Gadot Tries a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup for the First Time
Gal Gadot breaks down just how unimpressed her daughter is about her being Wonder Woman and shares a popular Israeli treat with Jimmy while she tries an American candy she's never tasted before.
source
what's your favorite candy??
*i never came across a german who likes peanut butter
Anything „Kinder“ is my shit
Edited at 2017-10-07 01:23 am (UTC)
initially i hated it and didnt understand it either cause Kinder was life lol
I hate reeses tho. Peanut butter grosses me out.
Fav candy: Hershey's cookies and cream drops or see's butterscotch pops. I was obsessed with 5 Stars growing up.
However American ice cream with it's 900000000 different flavours is the best thing ever.
Ghirardelli's not bad from what I remember.
I fucks with their white chocolate cookies and cream bar though (cuz it's not real chocolate lol)
having said that, i fucking love York peppermint patties
That being said I'm a sucker for peanut butter m&ms and reeses. Lol.
Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
https://www.graeters.com/limited-edition-pumpkin
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
i go once a month to the local store to get a scoop of their seasonal flavors. i'm not a fan of fruity ice creams but their peach is sooooooooooo godamn good.
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Peanut Butter Fudge Core from Ben & Jerrys
strawberry cheesecake
matcha
Plain milk ice cream with cereal - I only order this at our local ice cream chain that does ice cream stuffed donuts but I make sure to get an unglazed donut because I don't wanna add any more sweetness to it
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
But two weeks ago I had some and it made me so sick. Idk if something with it was bad, or if I just can't have ice cream anymore(dairy does make me have stomach issues but normally it's just like some mild cramping and constipation) but I have NEVER been that sick in my entire life. And now I'm afraid to have ice cream again.
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Puritan coffee-toffee
I had a blood orange sorbetto once that was incredible.
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
But like, a flavor you can get at the store? I like Phish Food and Half Baked.
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Lately i'm also in love with teh tarik ice cream. Can't buy it in a tub from stores, so i usually get my fix from this one ice cream specialty shop
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Tillamook's pistachio gelato (so nutty and I don't get how the texture actually keeps, best store bought gelato ever!!!!)
All the mochi ice cream (matcha matcha matcha)
Trader Joe's pumpkin mochi ice cream
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
Re: Favorite Ice-cream?
It’s like dessert spread. Here it’s much more savory. I guess i’ll try to make them myself?
I miss wonka bars with the graham crackers in them. Sooo good but they don’t sell em here anymore. 😭
Edited at 2017-10-07 01:37 am (UTC)
Not a huge fan of chocolate but if I had to pick frozen milky ways. Fun size so it can melt in your mouth