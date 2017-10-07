God i hate peanut butter in any shape and form. Its probably my german tongue not being used to it*









*i never came across a german who likes peanut butter



Anything „Kinder“ is my shit



That's because German peanut butter has a completely different taste than American peanut butter. Reply

What's german peanut butter like? Reply

Even reeses? I feel like they taste the same. Now that oreo cookie cream is a LOT better in the states Reply

Wait is this why the time I tried a German peanut butter cup it looked just like peanut butter but tasted like garbage? Cause it was really bad Reply

Being European it took me years to adjust to peanut butter and now I like it

initially i hated it and didnt understand it either cause Kinder was life lol Reply

I loathe it too, I am Canadian tho Reply

lol you're so right. nobody i know likes that stuff. i can't remember even getting it in supermarkets until like the early 2000s. this is nutella land, bitches! Reply

Kinder is life Reply

that's a super cute top, but it doesn't look very comfortable Reply

Okay now I want to try chocolate with pop rocks lol



I hate reeses tho. Peanut butter grosses me out. Reply

I don't like peanut butter but I like Reese's bc the chocolate is weirdly really good, esp cold.





Fav candy: Hershey's cookies and cream drops or see's butterscotch pops. I was obsessed with 5 Stars growing up. Reply

I remember the first time I visited the US, really looking forward to trying American candy. I bought a hershey bar and a butterfinger. I couldn't believe how disgusting they both were, I spat them out.

However American ice cream with it's 900000000 different flavours is the best thing ever. Reply

Chocolate manufactured in the US, unless high end (and even then it's usually imported), is a fucking abomination. Reply

I think See's is American? Their chocolate is pretty good but I usually prefer their non-chocolate products. Their peanut brittle and lollipops are so good. Reply

I'm racking my brain trying to disprove this postulation. It depresses me that I'm coming up short.



Ghirardelli's not bad from what I remember. Reply

agreed. it's milka or ritter sport until i die Reply

You played yourself by eating a butterfinger tbh. Reply

American chocolate usually has butyric acid, which gives it a weird flavor. Reply

Hershey's is disgusting it tastes like chocolate flavored candle wax. I like butterfingers cuz I'm trash and childhood memories blah blah. American ice cream has so much air in it, it such a rip off lol sometimes I grab a spoonful and suck the air out of it for fun. I prefer frozen custard and gelato(only outside the US because now way in hell im paying $5 a scoop for something you can get for $1 in pretty much any other country). The best gelato I've ever had was in Peru funny enough. The tropical fruit options are AMAZING and the scoops are way more generous than in Italy. Reply

Hershey's is garbage. Reply

A Hershey's bar's only use is to be sandwiched between two graham crackers and a marshmallow! Reply

lol as if you need more people telling you, but American chocolate (Hershey’s especially) has very little cocoa in it. They changed up the recipes years ago. I learned this when the family dog was a puppy and he broke into all the Halloween candy when we were gone. Rushed him to the vet and they told us that he’d have to eat a very large amount to actually poison him because of this. Reply

Butterfigners are so grosssssssssssssss I don't understand why people love it. I do love Hershey bars though. Reply

Hershey is so disgusting. It tastes like chocolate that has been sitting in the sun melting and re-frozen multiple times Reply

Hershey's tastes like wax.



I fucks with their white chocolate cookies and cream bar though (cuz it's not real chocolate lol) Reply

I'm glad I came into this post because I had no idea chocolates tasted different everywhere. :O Reply

Butterfingers are so gross. You should've tried something like a milky way or m&ms Reply

American candies are so gross seriously what is wrong with you people



having said that, i fucking love York peppermint patties Reply

Yeah most American candy is so gross to me. I remember being soooo excited to try Hershey's and being so disappointed to discover it tastes like literal vomit.



That being said I'm a sucker for peanut butter m&ms and reeses. Lol. Reply

My favorite would probably be Reese cups. Especially the holiday theme shapes they just taste better. Reply

yesss and reeses pieces nomnomnom Reply

Same. And I agree idk why but the holiday shaped ones definitely taste better. Reply

different peanut butter to chocolate ratio. Reply

yees! the pumpkin's and Christmas trees taste so much better. Reply

I love the Reese's Easter eggs. So much better than the normal cups. Reply

I have the eyeballs for halloween right now haha Reply

my local grocery store very very briefly this summer had reese's with honey and they were SO good. i went and bought some jif with honey when i went and couldn't find the reese's, it was so good. Reply

tru, the easter eggs/pumpkin ones are amazing. the cups are all melty and weird, i feel like they put more chocolate in the shapes so they hold up better Reply

I'm currently obsessed with the Ben & Jerrys pint slices in the Americone Dream flavor. The chocolate covering has waffle cone in it and it's freaking delicious. Reply

I'm all about the Milk & Cookies. Reply

Butter Pecan or Pralines and cream Reply

https://www.graeters.com/limited-edition-pumpkin I got this pumpkin ice cream and it was definitely worth the $40 or whatever I paid at Whole Foods Reply

$40 for a single pint?! Reply

Mmmm, I gotta try this. I like Graeter's. Reply

graeters?? on my ontd??? graeters is one of my favorite things about living in ohio, i'm glad it's apparently being branched out to other areas so people can enjoy it. if you get a chance to try the black raspberry chocolate chip, i highly recommend it.



i go once a month to the local store to get a scoop of their seasonal flavors. i'm not a fan of fruity ice creams but their peach is sooooooooooo godamn good. Reply

I live a few blocks from one of their shops, I should stop being lazy and go get some since we're still having some warm days here tbh Reply

I love Phish Food Reply

pumpkin ice cream! Reply

Oh god I don't even know where to begin



Peanut Butter Fudge Core from Ben & Jerrys

strawberry cheesecake

matcha

Plain milk ice cream with cereal - I only order this at our local ice cream chain that does ice cream stuffed donuts but I make sure to get an unglazed donut because I don't wanna add any more sweetness to it Reply

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.



But two weeks ago I had some and it made me so sick. Idk if something with it was bad, or if I just can't have ice cream anymore(dairy does make me have stomach issues but normally it's just like some mild cramping and constipation) but I have NEVER been that sick in my entire life. And now I'm afraid to have ice cream again. Reply

Coffee Caramel Fudge from their nondairy variety. I hate not being able to consume dairy properly. (I know we aren’t supposed to anyway, but all the byproducts are delicious!) Reply

I am a basic bitch and love me a really well made vanilla ice cream tbh. My fave is actually a vanilla gelato rn though. I also like sherbets and sorbets. Reply

I went to Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams this weekend and their pistachio honey and wildberry lavender ice creams were INCREDIBLE. Still can't justify paying $80 to ship some here though. Reply

Friendly's pistachio-almond

Puritan coffee-toffee

I had a blood orange sorbetto once that was incredible. Reply

idk if I could ever choose a favorite, it changes depending on my mood, but Ben & Jerry's Pumpkin Cheesecake is the last ice cream I bought and it's a gift from the heavens, top 5 I've ever eaten Reply

Talenti gelato all day - especially the pistachio flavor Reply

Gelato Messina's mint choc chip - I loved mint choc chip ice cream as a kid and the Gelato Messina one is like the "grown up" version with a reasonable amount of actual mint in it, has a slightly herbal taste but still sweet. Reply

My ass is lactose intolerant so I usually go for their almond milk Caramel Coffee Fudge BUT if I want to throw caution to the wind Chocolate Chip cookie dough is literally a gift to mankind Reply

Haggen Daaz Chocolate with whip cream Reply

I love so much ice cream?!? My fave was probably a seasonal flavor I had three Februarys ago at Salt and Straw with like chocolate and caramel and other stuff in a perfect ratio. It was the best thing ever and I am livid they haven't done anything else like it since.



But like, a flavor you can get at the store? I like Phish Food and Half Baked. Reply

Chocolate with peanut butter



Lately i'm also in love with teh tarik ice cream. Can't buy it in a tub from stores, so i usually get my fix from this one ice cream specialty shop Reply

Anything with ripples in it. Caramel, fudge, condensed milk, strawberry ripples etc - it's all good. Reply

Halo Top’s Lemon Cake, omg it’s heaven Reply

changes all the time but I recently tried a pumpkin cheesecake flavor that was just like Kroger brand or something but it was kinda magical. Reply

Currently it's this store brand cookies and cream we buy. So many cookies mixed in, it's good. Reply

Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia

Tillamook's pistachio gelato (so nutty and I don't get how the texture actually keeps, best store bought gelato ever!!!!)

All the mochi ice cream (matcha matcha matcha)

Trader Joe's pumpkin mochi ice cream

salted caramel but I don't eat dairy and luckily the non-dairy versions are so good! Reply

Braum's Cappuccino Chocolate Chunk + a little caramel syrup is divine tbh Reply

I love chocolate things myself, maybe whoppers I guess? Mostly just whatever is chocolate and cheapest. I'm allergic to peanuts but only in a way that makes me slightly itchy so I have had and loved Reese's & Snickers but only every once in a while Reply

I love whoppers. I miss the Reese whoppers they use to have. Reply

Whoppers are the US version of Maltesers which are iirc made in the UK, I've seen them on sale in Target and Walgreens this past year. If you see a box on sale definitely check them out, they're like an upscale version of a whopper and I'd happily eat myself into a diabetic coma with them. Reply

I’d like peanut butter cups but American peanut butter is so gross to me. It’s just really really sweet!



It’s like dessert spread. Here it’s much more savory. I guess i’ll try to make them myself? Reply

depends on the brand. Jif is saltier than Skippy. I can't do Skippy. Reply

Loved crunch bars. Always got bunch of crunches at blockbuster or the movies.



I miss wonka bars with the graham crackers in them. Sooo good but they don’t sell em here anymore. 😭 Reply

Lol my pen pal from France is obsessed with peanut butter m&ms for some reason and asks his sister to bring a giant bag everytime she visits from the US. Apparently peanut butter isn't a thing in France ? My favorite candy to get for Halloween when I was a kid was Butterfinger. My favorite candy now is dark chocolate lemon truffles if I'm feeling fancy, chocolate covered orange gummy sticks if I'm cheap lol



Edited at 2017-10-07 01:37 am (UTC) Reply

Thats me with M&M prezel. I just bought 8 bags to bring back to Germany Reply

Peanut butter isn't really a thing outside of the US/Canada tbh. Reply

I couchsurfed Europe and New Zealand for awhile and peanut butter M&Ms are basically a universally beloved American gift. Everyone asked me to bring them a huge bag, I was like, I can't bring a duffel bag of only peanut butter M&Ms through customs guys... Reply

Did someone say Reeses?! Happy Friday from my peanut butter pupperz, y'all! Reply

omg what a gorgeous lil muffin Reply

I'm glad you approve because she will be our child once we finally getting married. Reply

An angel 💖💖💖 Reply

HOUND DOG! Reply

awwwwwwww Reply

Aww presh Reply

oh my gooood. WHAT'S HER NAME?? she's such a treasure Reply

ADORABLE 😍😭 Reply

When I was in Canada, my friend gave me a candy bar that had gummi bears and pop rocks in it and I loved it. I'm kinda craving one now that I've mentioned it. Reply

i wonder if you're talking about a Marvellous Creations bar? I LOVE THOSE. Reply

THATS IT!! Reply

Gross wtf I saw those at 7 11 and got grossed out! Reply

Fave candy is twizzlers and sweet tarts



Not a huge fan of chocolate but if I had to pick frozen milky ways. Fun size so it can melt in your mouth Reply

