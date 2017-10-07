damn, beat me to it. looks pretty decent, plus all the reactions from critics so far have been really good.



I don't care what the critics say. I refuse to believe that Gregg Sulkin is in anything good.

Isn't he the Disney guy with the racist snapchats?

yeah, the one that was dating bella thorne.

lmao i remember that. i can't believe he claimed it was hacked when it was taken from his snapchat.

lmfao his religious minority claim is bizarre

That's him. I check his social media pages (because I'm a sad gay male and he thirst traps A LOT) and a good deal of his twitter consists of him complaining to companies about customer service issues and demanding they DM him. He seems insufferable irl.



Oh, and he's a terrible actor who can't stay in a american accent to save his life.



Nico looks good. Very in character. But this show......idk. And I don't know about Cloak and Dagger either tbh

The music for this trailer was so incongruent with the actual content to me... like in the back half some shit is going down, some sort of human sacrifice business, some asskicking - and all the while it was like music from a trailer for The OC or something lmao

Reminds me of the Orient Express trailers using.....an Imagine Dragons song.



Nothing beats when trailers advertise films or shows very misleading. ABC Family Freeform once aired a promo for Batman Begins but literally made it look like a love story between Bruce and Rachel.

Like were those parents really killing that one lady in white and idek absorbing ha power or some shit... or were they inviting her round for tea and a bakesale whilst their kids get into hijinks over milkshakes at the local diner? I just couldn't quite tell with that tune.

Least it wasn't the BZZZZZZZZZNG from Inception trailer lol

Muthe

I think I'm excited for it.

can they stop with the teen tumblr aesthetic?



everything about this promo is convincing me it will be boring AF and i actually like the runaways Reply

kinda reminds me of that disney movie the descendants

I wish they'd gotten the memo that half the fun of Molly is that she's tiny, yet can bench press a bus and also wreck Wolverine's shit.



Pass.

yeah, i did a double-take bc molly is the same size/age as everyone, when she was the baby of the group? idk, not feeling the casting.

After marvel decided to team up with a fucking arms dealer, they can fuck off with their shit.

People are being naive with their cries of "but Tony stopped selling weapons!!", as if the MCU doesn't try to have it both ways when it comes to American Imperialism and doesn't ultimately serve to glorify a softer version of what they claim Stark is against, but holyyyyy shit, this was a bad idea. Reply

Oh great, what did they do now?



Whatever it is, I blame Ike Perlmutter. Reply

https://www.bleedingcool.com/2017/10/06/marvel-promo-northrop-grumman-nycc/



Ur probs right about it being an Ike Perlmutter idea tbh

throwing the fuck up rn



Can we organize a proper boycott to do SOMETHING about this? Reply

Well this looks good.

Molly's hat! ;______;



I mean... so far it looks totally perfect so I am HAIPED UP!! Reply

I like this. I wish we had hulu here, but since we dont I'll have to watch the old way lol

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] AS LONG AS THEY DONT KILL GERT. I CANT WAIT i dont even CARE how badly they fuck this up, i've wanted it for so long, Karolina looks so shiny and rainbowy and omg i can't wait. honestly, it doesn't look bad at all....it all looks pretty accurate minus Gert and Molly being sisters i guess? but that's not a big deal,please. thanks. and Old Lace!!! ahhhHHshhhh i'm so excited. i'm really excited for Nico too from this trailer. Reply

....what @ gert and molly being sisters D:

I'm too drunk for this and it's Friday night bye

If I had powers and also found out that my parents were psycho's doing human sacrifice, I don't think I'd run I'd just kill them tbh

YAS, I am so excited. I've seen the first two episodes and even though I didn't care for some of the changes to the parents, the kids are adorable. I didn't even hate Gregg Sulkin, amazingly.

I saw the first episode at the panel at NYCC. I enjoyed it despite knowing almost nothing about the comics aside from the core concept.

this doesn't look good

any info on international release?? i dont get why they went with hulu when it literally doesnt exist anywhere outside the US

I'm so ready for this to suck. The comics (Vaughn's run) are one of my faves and i'm not getting my hopes up... mostly so I'm not disappointed

Looks like a CW show

No thanks Reply

Was that James Marsters I see?

