I reblog stupid shit, come join me!

i kind of want to make this my fb cover photo lol.



ALSO we went to a used book store and i got sooo many christopher pike & rl stine books! (and some caroline b cooney & richie tankersley cusick). i blame teen creeps tbh.



it was a good day



happy friday! i went to an apple festival today and got these beautiful mini donuts w apple butter. help.

those look really yummy



there's a grilled cheese fest near me tomorrow. I really want to go, tbh. but I think it'll be a 40 dollar ticket. Even with unlimited grilled cheese and 6 drinks included, I'd rather buy a grilled cheese cookbook and a bunch of cheese and make them myself. Reply

40 bucks?? goddamn Reply

I don't think I could eat $40 worth of grilled cheese. Unless it was made with some very fancy cheese. Reply

Love your icon Reply

Oooh, Christopher Pike books! It pisses me off that they aren't available as ebooks (at least not through my library), I've been wanting to reread a couple to see if they were as fucked up as I remember. Reply

oh my god that looks so good. im so hungry. Reply

fuck those look good.....im gonna go get some donuts now! Reply

that seriously sounds like the perfect day Reply

I loooove apple butter Reply

Ooh yum! Reply

Edited at 2017-10-06 11:00 pm (UTC)

love it! Reply

Hi bb, I hope you've been well Reply

hi bb! <3 Reply

Hi all, I've been googling a lot, and would love to have some more personalize recs, please? I'm down for almost anything: I'm not a huge fan of seafood and I have a Shake Shack where I live. I'll be staying UWS but will be hitting the museums, theater district, etc.

I'm a dessert fiend so I'm excited to hit up Levain's, Milk Bar, Cupcake Market, and Taiyaki. And there's Ethiopian food to get too! I'm excited about all the different Asian cuisines

On the UWS Jacob's Pickles and Good Enough to Eat are pretty popular for brunch. You're not gonna find much in the way of innovation in the theatre district. Reply

Thanks so much! Reply

I am going to NYC later this month, and you have reminded me I need to go to Levain!



I never stay above 40th Street so I don't have any UWS recs, but if you need a decent, affordable meal in the theater district, the Hourglass Tavern is a good spot. It's at 46th and 9th, and it's tiny, but it was really reasonably priced with great service. If you like grabbing an aftershow beer, Hellcat Annie's on 45th and 10th has a big craft draft list, but their food is just so-so. Reply

You should hit up Dominique Ansel's bakery for the cronuts&etc.



One of my fav Chinese places is Buddha Bodai on Mulberry Street (not the one of the same name on Mott St), it's all vegetarian kosher dim sum. AMAZING. If you like Thai, Land on West 82nd and Amsterdam Ave is def my fav Thai in the city.



And if you're in Times Square and Need a drink, happy hour at Chevy's on West 42nd and 8th Ave is pretty great. Otherwise, just go to 9th and find a better bar lol



If you need any other (vegetarian/bar) recommendations lmk!





omg I almost forgot brunch, bottomless brunch is THE BEST. They're relatively common but Calle Ocho right by the Museum of Natural History is unlimited sangrias (choose from 8 different kinds) and Latin American food for no more than $30 iirc. Reservations go real quick but if you walk in right when they open you can probably get a spot at the bar or lounge quickly.



Edited at 2017-10-06 11:21 pm (UTC)

what part of UWS are you staying in? because i can recommend from like 96th st and up and around the columbia area

but just in general, my fave places to eat in nyc are dino's bbq and black tap burgers (black tap is so much better than shake shack) Reply

I was just there this summer and stayed near the Theatre District...lemme see if I can remember where I ate lmao (okay I cheated and checked my facebook...good thing I check in when I'm eating somewhere new!)



Blue Dog Kitchen Bar - W 50th near 8th Ave, delicious brunch, they cram you in and it's a small place but excellent service



Amorino Gelato - 8th Ave between W 45th & 46th, they scoop the gelato in a rose pattern that's so pretty



Wondee Siam - 10th Ave between W 45th & 46th, delicious tiny hole in the wall Thai food



Bourbon St. Bar & Grill - W 46th St between 8th & 9th, nicer place w/ great Cajun/southern food



Thanks for asking this actually, I enjoyed going back through my posts from being in NYC. Enjoy :D Reply

You got: You are a HIPSTER VAMPIRE!



Some people might find you a little strange, and others think you're just superficial. But you're actually very interesting and sexy.



You got: You are a HIPSTER VAMPIRE!

Some people might find you a little strange, and others think you're just superficial. But you're actually very interesting and sexy.

You got: You are a MERCENARY!



You're cold-blooded, and "forgiveness" isn't in your vocabulary. You're deadly with anything, but your greatest weapon is your irresistible charm. Reply

You got: You are a CENTAUR!



You're strong, proud, and–may we say–generally very handsome. But you're more than that! You've got a free spirit and a kind soul which naturally draws others to you. Reply

i got hipster vampire too! i wish there was money on that table though lol Reply

I'm a centaur?



You're strong, proud, and–may we say–generally very handsome. But you're more than that! You've got a free spirit and a kind soul which naturally draws others to you. Reply

You got: You are a CENTAUR!



You're strong, proud, and–may we say–generally very handsome. But you're more than that! You've got a free spirit and a kind soul which naturally draws others to you.



I got Time Traveller! Reply

You got: You are a CENTAUR!



You're strong, proud, and–may we say–generally very handsome. But you're more than that! You've got a free spirit and a kind soul which naturally draws others to you.



I can't be bothered to post the image, but for some reason the centaur is in a field hugging a pillow. Reply

Time traveler :) Reply

Omg I didn't realize at first that you had to click on the actual picture so for the longest fucking time I was just refreshing, thinking it wasn't loading right for me lolll Reply

You got: You are a CENTAUR!



You're strong, proud, and–may we say–generally very handsome. But you're more than that! You've got a free spirit and a kind soul which naturally draws others to you. Reply

You got: You are a TIME TRAVELER!



You could go anywhere and anywhen in the spacetime continuum, and stay calm and collected. You're just that cool under pressure. Congrats! Reply

You got: You are a CENTAUR!



You're strong, proud, and–may we say–generally very handsome. But you're more than that! You've got a free spirit and a kind soul which naturally draws others to you. Reply

You got: You are a MERCENARY!



You're cold-blooded, and "forgiveness" isn't in your vocabulary. You're deadly with anything, but your greatest weapon is your irresistible charm. Reply

I just rewatched Might Ducks 2 for some reason and this song was featured. Reply

this song played on a good car stereo is aaawesome. The bassline gives me liiife.

I also got the instrumental version too if i just want the beat. Reply

what’s everyone having? Reply

Leftovers from Macaroni Grill Reply

steak frites! Reply

Lemon basil chicken salad sandwiches! I added jalapeno this time and I'm pretty excited. Reply

Gardein Sweet and Sour "Pork" Bites with Brown Rice Reply

Fried egg and ham sandwich lol Reply

Chili Reply

homemade fries Reply

My brother's making pasta. Reply

too many coconut buns Reply

Self-prepared grilled chicken Cesar salad. Reply

I had early thanksgiving dinner (Canadian thanksgiving is this weekend) Reply

I had Linda McCartney "pulled pork" burgers and frozen fries.



(I've recently moved in with new housemates having only ever lived alone/with family before and I still feel uncomfortable cooking meals from scratch in my kitchen so I'm sticking to frozen meals for now.) Reply

bought to make some carne mechada from one of my paleo books. it's one of my favorites. i ran out of plantains though and my avocados went from not ripe to need to be thrown away in like 24 hours :( Reply

Migas Reply

no idea, something spicy because i have a headcold and cant taste much Reply

Tacossss Reply

Tater Tot Casserole lol Reply

vegan 3 bean chili I made :) yay chili weather! Reply

I was thinking of making charred balsmaic glazed brussel sprouts with goat cheese and bacon, and butternut squash risotto.



but I have really bad body aches because period so IDK if ill make it to the store :( probably get raising canes and cook tomorrow instead. Reply

A pretzel hotdog from the Amish market Reply

beautiful Reply

They look amazing! Reply

ive been doing inktober and im proud of myself :D cause my pictures look better this year Reply

Yay for Inktober! :D I still have to draw mine for today. This year my theme is inspired by Stephen Gammell's artwork in the Scary Stories book trilogy (last year didn't have a theme and the year before I tried to stick to Stephen King stuff). Idk if my stuff's really any better this year, though. lol Reply

omg sis do you have a link to your Stephen King stuff? Or should I just go through your insta to find it?? Reply

hope everyone has a great weekend! Reply

the lakers Reply

i don’t take anything you say seriously at all

bye Reply

Happy Thanksgiving, Canadian ONTDers! Any plans this weekend? Reply

Big family thanksgiving dinner on Sunday and then brunch with friends on Monday! how about you, bb? Reply

Dinner on Sunday with family, and then I have to work on Monday :( But next Sunday my parents and sister are having one of our cousins who won't be there on Sunday for a late Thanksgiving dinner Reply

my friend is coming to stay with me :D this is the first time in my entire life someone's expressed interest in visiting my house and i'm really touched lol Reply

Happy Thanksgiving! Family lunch on Sunday and then leftovers for dinner. :) Reply

sleeeeeeeeeeeep Reply

i'm working! but that's okay because $$$ Reply

No - and I'm glad tbh lmao. I just want to lay in bed and be lazy. Reply

what do you people eat for canadian thanksgiving? Reply

I just realized today that it’s Thanksgiving so nope no plans yet.



But I’m also alone in the Arctic so I’ll probably sleep through it. Lol. Reply

said this in the roundup, but happy Thanksgiving, Canadians! <3 enjoy the long weekend! Reply

happy thanksgiving! Reply

thanks bb! same to you! Reply

