Kate Winslet had to direct the sex scene between her and Idris Elba in The Mountain Between Us
- Idris hadn't done very many sex scenes and their director had never filmed one so Kate took charge
- Idris asked Kate to keep her socks on because he had a "foot thing" which she thought was because he was afraid of feet but it turns out he has a bit of a foot fetish
source
Edited at 2017-10-06 09:24 pm (UTC)
wear a toe ring
wack my toes daddy
Turned out the photographer had a foot fetish... my friend has the ugliest fucking feet too. He remarked oh I have nice ones and I was like uhh still no.
I was staying at my other friend’s place for the summer and he kept his keys in this long chain that he gave to me so I kept watch of them, sitting there and threateningly played with it like Gogo from Kill Bill cos one wrong move bitch and I’d wrap this around your fat neck
And her mom dropped us off to his house? Americans are wild
Edited at 2017-10-07 02:38 am (UTC)
the dog was the only thing that kept me staying
said she wouldn't boycott the oscars that one year when people were doing the #oscarssowhite thing cos it was 'a great year for women'
Edited at 2017-10-06 09:36 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-06 09:46 pm (UTC)