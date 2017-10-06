Kate Winslet had to direct the sex scene between her and Idris Elba in The Mountain Between Us

Idris has a foot fetish???? Oooooh. Peep me wearing sandals if there's ever a meet and greet.



hoe it up



wear a toe ring Reply

more like ~toe it up! amiright? Reply

lmaooo Reply

time to contour your toes Reply

I swear, every dude has a foot fetish. Reply

lmao Reply

wack my toes daddy

you've never experienced love unless u been foot fucked imo.wack my toes daddy Reply

I remember being out with my best friend when we were like fifteen? Sixteen? And some dude ran up, took a pic of her feet, and ran off. So creepy Reply

wow wtf? that's so weird. Reply

I work with a guy who's been arrested for his weird foot things. I guess he tried to buy some underage girls socks in a park? And I think he's stolen socks before too. Reply

wttttf Reply

Ugh. That's so fucked up. Those poor girls. I'm sorry you have to work with that guy. Reply

My cousin and his now ex-girlfriend were in line for a rollercoaster once when someone behind them screamed that some dude was taking photos of her feet Reply

My friend used to “model” and answered this ad and she asked me to join her and I was like ok but I’m not being photographed. I just didn’t want her to go to this alone.



Turned out the photographer had a foot fetish... my friend has the ugliest fucking feet too. He remarked oh I have nice ones and I was like uhh still no.



I was staying at my other friend’s place for the summer and he kept his keys in this long chain that he gave to me so I kept watch of them, sitting there and threateningly played with it like Gogo from Kill Bill cos one wrong move bitch and I’d wrap this around your fat neck



And her mom dropped us off to his house? Americans are wild



Edited at 2017-10-07 02:38 am (UTC)

when I was in college and doing my reading at a park, barefoot, some dude came up and asked if he could massage my feet. it's strange, but there must be some way to monetize it. Reply

just saw this movie. it was eh

the dog was the only thing that kept me staying Reply

I love that dog, just based on the one photo of him that I've seen Reply

like the movie was blah. Reply

haven't seen the movie but they seem like they'd have zero chemistry on screen together Reply

Someone on here said the book was real jesus-y. Was the movie like that at all? Reply

Does the dog die? Reply

So they have sex in the movie? Does the dog die while this happens? Is it involved? I just have no interest in this movie. Reply

The official Twitter page for the film tweeted a spoiler about the dog last week lol i almost made a post Reply

I loved the replies to that tweet. Lol Reply

no the dog lives Reply

know what? this makes sense. he looks like he enjoys sucking toes 🤔 Reply

also, why was the sci fi post deleted? Reply

probably bc av club is a banned source and the post contained more than just the tweet... when i saw the post i was actually like, wait a sec, but then i got sucked into sci fi movie discussion and forgot to mention it oop Reply

how do you feel about sucking toes? Reply

LOL at that clip! Reply

fuck kate winslet Reply

mte Reply

There need to be more comments like this in Kate Winslet posts yet ONTD never bashes their queen. Reply

she's such a fucking disappointment. Reply

Why ? Reply

said she wouldn't boycott the oscars that one year when people were doing the worked with and praised woody and polanskisaid she wouldn't boycott the oscars that one year when people were doing the #oscarssowhite thing cos it was 'a great year for women' Reply

she worked with polanski and allen, said molestation claims against allen shouldn't matter b/c "no one knows the truth" and "art should be separated from the artist", and said actresses shouldn't complain about the wage gap b/c discussing money is "vulgar" Reply

Yup. I have lost all respect for her. Reply

Yeah, she can kick rocks. Reply

no, fuck YOU and the rest of the haters Reply

Foot thing? Idris, no. Reply

i thought about reading the book but goodreads has it under christian fiction? idk if that's true but i don't want to risk it lol Reply

Someone on here spoiled the whole thing and it is DEF christian fiction and frankly sounds like complete garbage. Reply

Spoil/link me sis Reply

ah ok. glad i followed my heart and didn't read it. Reply

Has the whole episode been uploaded somewhere already? Reply

no, it's not finished airing yet, still half an hour to go. it'll probably pop up on youtube in a few hours! Reply

Oops haha. I guess then I'll look out for it tomorrow. Thanks! Reply

he's already been paid Reply

I feel bad for Idris because he keeps churning out movies but they keep on getting bad reviews lol I mean I haven’t read why people don’t like this one but Dark Tower seemed like the blame was put on Mcconaughey



Edited at 2017-10-06 09:36 pm (UTC)

I liked dark tower. Reply

This one was just ok. If it weren't for the scenery I would have been pretty bored cause their characters are rather dull and there's not too much action or anything to make up for it. Reply

Dark Tower was complete trash. I went into the movie expecting it to be bad and was still disappointed. It just felt like a made for TV movie. It makes me mad because I I loved the books Reply

How...interesting that Idris Elba, widely known for his good looks and sex appeal (as well as his acting, obviously) hasn't done many sex scenes. Wonder why... Reply

It's a complete mystery, obviously no discernable reason for it... Reply

Lol right? When Graham asks him why, I was like "Y'ALL KNOW WHY." Reply

Wait...why? I'm dense lol Reply

lmao yup Reply

I've been so horny the past week, but I guess this post is going to be about woody winslet, instead of sex. Reply

Porn sites do exist you heathen. Reply

Porn sites make me feel dirty.



Edited at 2017-10-06 09:46 pm (UTC)

Lmao this comment + icon combo Reply

