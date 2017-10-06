Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Kate Winslet had to direct the sex scene between her and Idris Elba in The Mountain Between Us



  • Idris hadn't done very many sex scenes and their director had never filmed one so Kate took charge

  • Idris asked Kate to keep her socks on because he had a "foot thing" which she thought was because he was afraid of feet but it turns out he has a bit of a foot fetish


