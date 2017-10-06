'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley's Daughter on His Heartthrob Status: He's "No Zac Efron"

He has a 13-year-old daughter?! Sheesh. For some reason I thought he was pretty youngish.



I gotta say, I enjoy the glorious terrible writing of the Manny scenes. "Oh noooo! I lost the baby!!" (And Beth's straight-up disgust for it all.) Reply

Thread

Link

he's 40 i think. i thought he was younger too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR wasn't he on All My Children or some soap playing ~the young hunk~? I assumed a daughter would be 4-5 tops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was on Passions (the cheesiest, most ridic soap of all time) a million years ago...I miss it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it makes sense but I feel like I would have assumed he was like 34\35 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

beth being like 'hours?? i'm gonna be watching the manny for hours??' when randall mentioned having time to fill in the forms during the taping, was my fav part Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

zac efron isn't hot either, though, so... Reply

Thread

Link

well to a 13 year old girl, maybe lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

#notall13yearolds my 13-year-old self would like to be excluded from this narrative, thx! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think Zac is that popular with teens anymore, he will be 30 next week Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol he looks better than zac efron does these days tbh Reply

Thread

Link

sorry bb, charlie st cloud was his peak for me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Still sad he and Lindsay got divorced tbh.



Fox and Theresa 4ever. Reply

Thread

Link

he’s cuter than zac efron, but he also looks unintelligent dumb Reply

Thread

Link

Poor thing, already has a bad taste in men Reply

Thread

Link

I loved him on Smallville. I need to catch up on this is us. Reply

Thread

Link

It just hit me that was Fox on Passions... Reply

Thread

Link

Knew I missed something! Thanks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol pretty sure his daughters mother is theresa Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YEP i came into this post looking for this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ohmy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...really you guys? Reply

Thread

Link

Omg, his nose is so hot Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

All this time I thought Sterling was too old to play the same age as Kate & Justin and it turns out the guys are only a year apart? Reply

Thread

Link

I think they look their ages, but sterling just seems like really mature while the other two seem like they have the emotional age of a 20-something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probably because that's how their characters are? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is such a mom show lol Reply

Thread

Link

i wanted to like it but i can't get past the first 2 episodes. it is very...dramatic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not typically a show I like but I got hooked on it at the end of last season. But I am a mom so that may be partially why lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol zac is hideous Reply

Thread

Link

I always forget he is not some young 20s - 30s whippersnapper and he has a grown ass child. Reply

Thread

Link

same here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is he still with Theresa from Passions irl? God I loved that show. Reply

Thread

Link

they got divorced a few years ago I think. I thought they were cute together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now hes with amanda from all my children. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these soap stars oh my word Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

but theresa from passions also appeared on amc right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link