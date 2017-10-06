Peace

'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley's Daughter on His Heartthrob Status: He's "No Zac Efron"



"Who knew Justin Hartley could look so good in a diaper?" - @E!News

The blonde bombshell has served looks and frosted tips on Passions and The Young and the Restless, donned green leather as Green Arrow on Smallville, had his fart-box waxed in A Bad Moms Christmas, and even rocked a nappy as The Man-ny on This Is Us.



But what does the original Aquaman's 13-year-old daughter think of all of his revealing outfits? "She’s like 'Oh, I guess it goes with the territory.’" he spills to the TODAY Show. "I don’t think she gets it. I’m no Zac Efron. And I know that, because she’s told me."

Out of the mouth of babes.

Sources: @KathieLee&Hoda. @Zefron.

ONTD: Will you raise your children to spill the tea, the whole tea, and nothing but the tea?

