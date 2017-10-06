Celebs react to the Trump administration rolling back protection on birth control

They also rolled back workplace anti-discrimination measures for transgender workers Reply

AG Jeff Sessions has formally determined a 1964 federal civil rights law does not protect transgender workers https://t.co/ZBq9cD9lRY pic.twitter.com/9yLyPYkFFP — CNN (@CNN) October 5, 2017

I hate this ugly-souled bridge troll Reply

POS needs to DIAF Reply

Kreacher can go fuck himself. with a cactus. Reply

Fucking garbage in a skin suit. Reply

Men are a disgrace. Reply

so true lol Reply

i truly dont even know what to say anymore. Reply

actually, yes i do: fuck you to all my female friends who voted for this madness Reply

cut those "friends" out of your life. Reply

You're still friends with them? I've cut off anyone I know that voted Trump/suppprts republicans. The only exception is work. Most of my coworkers are liberal but I try to avoid those conversations with people I'm unsure about because if I know you're evil, it's hard to ignore. Reply

get new friends tbh Reply

if you're still friends with them then 1/2 fuck you too tbh Reply

I literally just got my IUD inserted 🙏 Reply

i got mine replaced in august and am super relieved i have 5yr protection, if nothing else!



this is so fucking regressive. along w/rolling back discrimination and abortion. ugh. it makes me sick to my stomach Reply

Ugh seriously. I got an abortion the day after the election, so relieved to have been able to do that but it was such a shitty day since we elected this dipshit. Reply

i've had mine for 8 months hi5 Reply

I got nexplanon put in right after his inauguration <3 Reply

I'm 6 years in. Come thru 2020! Reply

I wish mine had worked, I had it removed because the cramps were too much (I had Mirena) Reply

i got mine november of last year ✌🏼 Reply

legit got my inserted the december after the election results



girl's trying to stay protected for a 1-term presidency Reply

I'm getting the Mirena toward the end of this month and I'm so excited!!!!! Reply

really smart. i think i'm gonna jump on that train pronto. Reply

Smart move, bb! I hope it doesn't give you any complications. ♥ Reply

paranoia over BC is why I tried getting a IUD last christmas, but I got all the way to the actual insertion and freaked the fuck out and couldn't do it. (It hit waaaay too many of my body horror squicks.) Just ugh. I hope I never actually need BC :( But tbh I was more paranoid about something happening againstmy will under this admin. Reply

I got mine in July. I haaaated it in the beginning (so many painful cramps), but now I'm loving my light periods and not being tortured by pregnancy scares :) Reply

This is no end to his evil. I legit think he's gonna get us into a war. Or launch some kind of military skirmish because in the USA we've never not re-elected someone during a time of war. it was brought up more than once when Bush the jr won again. Reply

People were speculating he was gonna announce something of the like after making the "you'll find out" comment :( Reply

I'm sure his corrupt defense contractor friends are behind the scenes pushing him in that direction. Reply

I've heard rumours he's going to de-certify the Iran nuclear deal. I know the war hawks and neocons have been itching to get at Iran for ages. :/ Reply

9k years ago, I read Norman Schwarzkopf's autobio. he talked a lot of the complexities and why going into Iraq would be a mistake since the gov would ignore the tribal complexities of the sunni's and shias. which we did years later. but he said ultimately if anyone were dumb enough to think they'd go after the middle east for their oil, and i know the whole lulz about considering different countries part of the middle east when America is the only country who does. but he talked about how the last thing anyone wanted, was the right or rather wrong obvious, person walking into the middle east to empire build. because it could end up being the one thing that united the arab world against whomever that enemy was. no matter any so called previous alliances. IE, us. and i'm really over simplifying how he'd lined out how bad that would be. and he was talking multiple countries, not just walking into one like Russia had done, or when we'd gone to assist Kuwait. but having foot holds in several arab countries, as a non arab, non muslim entity. and considering we didn't pull off what we said we would but we're still in afganistan. iraq. had skirmishes since it wasn't flat out war with Libya. how many wars are going on in different countries and regions because we destabilized the region. How the only thing that has saved us more or less, politically in the region, is those in power didn't always like each other, and were doing the whole enemy of my enemy thing.



I don't want another big war. small war, any war, let alone WW3. I'm not defending policies. this country has had terrible ones. israel has had some terrible ones. every country has. I'm hoping people are smart enough to know the average citizen has zero control over their gov. policies. especially when you have these big machines that are running nations and don't give a fuck about it's citizens. we see it globally. in the USA we absolutely have an admin who gives no fucks for it's citizens since it keeps threatening to round us up.



but when i hear shit about us walking into another middle eastern country (again, i know) but it makes me remember that book. It makes me remember NS talking about how the one thing that could unite those countries is a common enemy and we didn't want to be that enemy. how horrific it would be, for all sides. because and we've seen this in Afghanistan and Iraq, there comes a point where the bombs stop falling, and it's ground warfare. we have the superiority on one, we'll get out asses handed to us on the other. millions of innocents would die. it would ruin global economy and if the OPEC nations unite against anyone, that enemy is fucked. we still have a fossil fuel based society. if travel, and i'm talking even to work and back, were crippled, if shipping were crippled, millions would die. think of food not getting where it needed to. medical supplies. someone being dumb enough to kick off a nuclear war. I know around here people love to make cracks about how America needs to end, and on and on. I don't think they realize the average american doesn't want the world to fucking end. I don't. for the first time in my life, I'm looking at a man i think could do it. he could end the world as we fucking no it. and that terrifies me. nobody likes him. nobody trusts him. russia isn't going to back us, not that we want them to, and we've been on their shit list for almost a hundred years. we are pissing off allies right and left. france, Germany, etc. and if the target is NK, MAYBE ok MAYBE our soil will be ok, but I fear for South Korea. I fear the China question. Millions will die. The reason we have ignored the NK's for so long is we understood you can't win against an enemy that believes in their total supremacy with a despot willing to put every man, woman and child in front of a bullet. they don't fear death, only dear leader's wrath. and if we walk in there, we just made 3 generations of propaganda true.



sorry for venting, i'm just really scared of any military action. Reply

Zoe Kazan is dead on Reply

Can we seriously not go a day in this administration without him actively trying to harm the non male non white non Christian population in some way?



It's clear he's just pandering to his base. But like many things in his life his base is far smaller than he will admit. Reply

Zoe Kazan is on point.



Also I guess clearly all of the US need to become the side-piece a Republican in office to guarantee access to abortion too! The hypocrisy is astounding! Reply

thankful to have an IUD that lasts longer than 45's sham of a presidency! i can't believe an anti-everyone but white christian males man in the white house. they also rolled back protections for trans people in the workplace. Reply

I wish i had insurance so i could afford one😞And the reason i dont have insurance is bc of republican policy so angering Reply

mine expires in one year :( Reply

Trump says Puerto Rico in an affected Spanish accent three times in a row. (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/FopaVNLqAY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 6, 2017

what the fuck Reply

i had no idea he was bilingual Reply

he's not even unilingual Reply

1) is this really the time to make a 'joke'?

2) wtf even is that?

3) why did a woman scream that 'we' love him?

4)???? Reply

I was not expecting that he'd also do it in a shitty, sarcastic way. Though I don't know why that wouldn't be my default assumption by now.



Fuck him until he's dead. Reply

HE is so repulsive dear lord Reply

WHO is that person yelling "We love you" she had better be a paid shill because my fucking god... Reply

jfc he can't even hide it



also he's SO orange damn he must have got a fresh spray Reply

holy fuck Reply

IS HE FUCKING SERIOUS Reply

What kind of surreal alternate universe are we trapped in. Reply

I know I shouldn't be surprised at his level of being an arse, but I continue to be every single time. Reply

He's so fucking deplorable. Reply

????



Jokes on him because gringos sound like that when they try to speak spanish, I hate him sooo much. Reply

When you drill down into it the Republican aversion to covering birth control is that they just don't want women having sex outside of contexts that conservative Christians approve of



So basically it's too much of an infringement on personal liberty for the government to regulate gun ownership, but it's fair game for the government to decide who can and cannot have sex. Reply

Can't get an abortion > not allowed any preventative measures > forced to have child > can't afford child > need financial assistance and maternity leave > GOP shames you for asking for help and does fuck all to help you > wants to take away your ACA. That is literally the fucking GOP cycle. Women will die because of this on top of many other issues. And I love dipshit men applauding this. 1. fuck you. 2. access to birth control affects men too but you dumbfucks don't get that. It's never been about abortion with Republicans and always about fucking over our autonomy. God I hate the GOP so much.



I always kind of dislike like "and not everyone uses birth control to prevent sex" because in way it sort of stigmatizes you but medically speaking that's lots of reasons for birth control. Every single day this country loves to remind us how much they hate women.







Its really fucking depressing.



They're systematically trying to take away any option for a woman besides being a stay at home mom who depends entirely on their husband. Reply

i know a lot of brainwashed women who agree w/ them, too :( Reply

Which, given the state of the economy, is unfeasible for most women to do even if that was their (their being the repbubs) plan. You've got two income families barely making end meets. They want women barefoot and pregnant like in the 50s, but they don't want the minimum wage, college tuition, housing prices, etc to actually be something you can live with/on like in the 50s. Reply

i hate that women feel that they need to justify needing bc for a medical reason vs out here whoring (i know they don't mean it that way, but as someone out here whoring aka using it for non-medical reasons, that's my preferred description!)



i have birth control b/c i don't want kids right now and sometimes i like it without a condom. fuck off. Reply

also this is my mood rn



To your last point: I was just listening to a podcast that was being hosted live at a college campus and they were answering a question posed by a female listener about her IUD. She said she wasn't sexually active and had an IUD and wanted to know if she should use the mikveh to cleanse herself (I can explain further about this entire podcast and the episode but it'd take a while lol) and a dude in the crowd got up and was all huffy asking why she needed the IUD in the first place if she wasn't sexually active. And the panelists, plus a woman in the audience had to school his ass on why someone would use birth control and not be sexually active.



So I get your point, but there are so many men who have no clue that birth control isn't just used as a measure to prevent pregnancy. But in this context, yeah, it creates a dichotomy of purity. Reply

It's never been about abortion with Republicans and always about fucking over our autonomy.



DING DING DING Reply

and always about fucking over our autonomy.



you hit the nail on the head and i hate that!!! makes me infuriated and sad. Reply

Zoe Kazan is totally right. I can't believe women with easy access to bc in this age in the us can consider themselves "lucky" as though we're not worth more than our reproductive organs. Imagine if men could get pregnant. Reply

Imagine if men could get pregnant.



They would have killed women off a long time ago...or worse.



Men are fucking trash and anything they can't use, abuse, or control they destroy. Reply

imo, there'd be planned parenthoods on every corner, birth control vending machines, condoms for free everywhere, and who knows what else? Reply

"if men could get pregnant you could get an abortion at an atm."



one of my fav lines from Veep Reply

Being in Ireland isn't much better tbh, I've requested to have my tubes tied because of shittastic pcos/life ruining reproductive shit + zero desire to birth a child but, nope ~you'll change your mind

+ 'we can't do that until you've had at LEAST two children' - Actual Doctors. I can't make a choice about my own self, but sure?? Have two or three humans and you'll make good choices for them. The Logic lol.



I'm 10000% done with the world. I honestly don't see the point anymore. We're completely fucked. Reply

That's how I'm feeling these days. Reply

I am so done Reply

just do what i do and take solace in the fact that you will probably be dead before the environment is completely destroyed Reply

Fuck everyone who voted for him. Reply

Fuck everyone who voted for him, fuck everyone who said to give him a chance, fuck everyone who said we should respect the office of President, fuck every klompict killing klown in the GOP who has enabled him, fuck television news not vetting him properly, etc., etc. Reply

Basically.

I knew people who said they loved that he said what was on his mind and they loved that he thought outside of the box. What are they talking about? It's plain as day that he only cares about the rights of white, straight, Christian men(perhaps some Christian women who thinks the same way). How is he thinking outside of a box?? I feel like we're just moving backwards. Reply

I love how people love to scream "respect the office of President" now that the President isn't a black man who is constantly being burnt and lynched in effigy while a "news organization" panders birther conspiracies about him.



FUCK THIS COUNTRY SO MUCH! How am I suppose to respect the office of President when so many people didn't respect it enough not to vote for this piece of shit! Reply

Agreed. I look at everyone differently Reply

Fuck everyone who said there were worse options than Trump, fuck everyone who treated his political engagement as a joke, fuck everyone who said he could be reasoned with, and fuck everyone who gave Trump the benefit of the doubt. Reply

This is my attitude. I have relatives who think I'm so "unreasonable" for holding them accountable for voting for this piece of shit. Reply

don't forget Melania Reply

