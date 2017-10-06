Celebs react to the Trump administration rolling back protection on birth control
So it's not a good time to talk about gun control but birth control is fine to regulate? #HandsOffMyBC— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 6, 2017
An Obama era requirement made it mandatory for employers to include access to birth control in their health insurance policies.
New policies allows employers to refuse to provide birth control if they have a religious or moral objection.
Trump admin rule puts birth control coverage for 62M women at risk. Is birth control important to you? Retweet! #HandsOffMyBC https://t.co/zZmb1mFujA— jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 6, 2017
So, viagra is covered, but contraception isn’t? Does that seem unfair to anyone else? Sometimes, I hate being a man.— Nathan Fillion (@NathanFillion) October 6, 2017
They seek to take our access to BC b/c that keeps us chained to our reproductive systems which keeps us powerless over our economic futures.— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) October 6, 2017
This is also why they do not want to provide us with childcare or paid leave. It is all about men's desire to control & denigrate women.— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) October 6, 2017
Birth control is arguably the greatest gender equalizer of all time. If you believe #equality matters, fight this. #HandsOffMyBC https://t.co/rlWRgZfobg— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 6, 2017
this is so fucking regressive. along w/rolling back discrimination and abortion. ugh. it makes me sick to my stomach
girl's trying to stay protected for a 1-term presidency
I don't want another big war. small war, any war, let alone WW3. I'm not defending policies. this country has had terrible ones. israel has had some terrible ones. every country has. I'm hoping people are smart enough to know the average citizen has zero control over their gov. policies. especially when you have these big machines that are running nations and don't give a fuck about it's citizens. we see it globally. in the USA we absolutely have an admin who gives no fucks for it's citizens since it keeps threatening to round us up.
but when i hear shit about us walking into another middle eastern country (again, i know) but it makes me remember that book. It makes me remember NS talking about how the one thing that could unite those countries is a common enemy and we didn't want to be that enemy. how horrific it would be, for all sides. because and we've seen this in Afghanistan and Iraq, there comes a point where the bombs stop falling, and it's ground warfare. we have the superiority on one, we'll get out asses handed to us on the other. millions of innocents would die. it would ruin global economy and if the OPEC nations unite against anyone, that enemy is fucked. we still have a fossil fuel based society. if travel, and i'm talking even to work and back, were crippled, if shipping were crippled, millions would die. think of food not getting where it needed to. medical supplies. someone being dumb enough to kick off a nuclear war. I know around here people love to make cracks about how America needs to end, and on and on. I don't think they realize the average american doesn't want the world to fucking end. I don't. for the first time in my life, I'm looking at a man i think could do it. he could end the world as we fucking no it. and that terrifies me. nobody likes him. nobody trusts him. russia isn't going to back us, not that we want them to, and we've been on their shit list for almost a hundred years. we are pissing off allies right and left. france, Germany, etc. and if the target is NK, MAYBE ok MAYBE our soil will be ok, but I fear for South Korea. I fear the China question. Millions will die. The reason we have ignored the NK's for so long is we understood you can't win against an enemy that believes in their total supremacy with a despot willing to put every man, woman and child in front of a bullet. they don't fear death, only dear leader's wrath. and if we walk in there, we just made 3 generations of propaganda true.
sorry for venting, i'm just really scared of any military action.
It's clear he's just pandering to his base. But like many things in his life his base is far smaller than he will admit.
Also I guess clearly all of the US need to become the side-piece a Republican in office to guarantee access to abortion too! The hypocrisy is astounding!
2) wtf even is that?
3) why did a woman scream that 'we' love him?
4)????
Fuck him until he's dead.
also he's SO orange damn he must have got a fresh spray
Jokes on him because gringos sound like that when they try to speak spanish, I hate him sooo much.
So basically it's too much of an infringement on personal liberty for the government to regulate gun ownership, but it's fair game for the government to decide who can and cannot have sex.
I always kind of dislike like "and not everyone uses birth control to prevent sex" because in way it sort of stigmatizes you but medically speaking that's lots of reasons for birth control. Every single day this country loves to remind us how much they hate women.
They're systematically trying to take away any option for a woman besides being a stay at home mom who depends entirely on their husband.
i have birth control b/c i don't want kids right now and sometimes i like it without a condom. fuck off.
So I get your point, but there are so many men who have no clue that birth control isn't just used as a measure to prevent pregnancy. But in this context, yeah, it creates a dichotomy of purity.
They would have killed women off a long time ago...or worse.
Men are fucking trash and anything they can't use, abuse, or control they destroy.
one of my fav lines from Veep
+ 'we can't do that until you've had at LEAST two children' - Actual Doctors. I can't make a choice about my own self, but sure?? Have two or three humans and you'll make good choices for them. The Logic lol.
I knew people who said they loved that he said what was on his mind and they loved that he thought outside of the box. What are they talking about? It's plain as day that he only cares about the rights of white, straight, Christian men(perhaps some Christian women who thinks the same way). How is he thinking outside of a box?? I feel like we're just moving backwards.
FUCK THIS COUNTRY SO MUCH! How am I suppose to respect the office of President when so many people didn't respect it enough not to vote for this piece of shit!
We seriously need to turn it around in 2018 and make congress majority dems. Kickout the trumpfans from office, include those "moderate" democrats as well who are too wishy washy. Elect the angry ones who will stand up for the people