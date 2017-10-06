Kev

Riverdale Casts Newcomer Hart Denton as Chic Cooper




Newcomer Hart Denton has been cast as Chic Cooper for The CW's Riverdale. This is his first role.

This is how the character was described in casting notices. Audition tapes hinted that the character might also be a bit of a jiggolo.

Male, mid-20s, blond. Betty’s long-lost brother. Growing up in the foster system, then living on his own since he was 18, Chic is tough, resourceful, rough around the edges, and distrustful of new people. He knows how to look out for himself–he’s a survivor–but his mysterious past is a secret only he knows. Chic didn’t finish high school, hustles to scrape together a living on the fringes of society. There’s a darkness to Chic that is both sexy and scary…RECURRING GUEST STAR.

