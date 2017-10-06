Riverdale Casts Newcomer Hart Denton as Chic Cooper

fix it jesus Reply

Yall really need to stop with this idea that someone can fix or is somehow responsible for their parents fuck ups.



This ones on God.

lmao

Dude looks exactly like Cheryl's ugly ass dead brother. I know they love that incest angle but...

Lol he doesn't really look like Jason to me. They just have generic male model face.

that's an interesting face

He looks like an ugly Franco triplet and what james thinks he looks like

Yes! Came in to say he looked like a Franco!

he'll probably get more screen time than josie.

There’s a darkness to Chic that is both sexy and scary



So either Veronica or Cheryl is gonna hook up with him. Reply

Edited at 2017-10-06 08:42 pm (UTC) Or Kevin! He likes bad boys.

Chic is a hooker with a heart of gold. Can't wait for his Pretty Woman backstory tbh!

you can tell they're both straight just from this kiss lol

oh you're right sis!

might as well toss in some statutory rape to this mess of a show

mte lol

Why they gotta trigger Madelaine's most likely traumatic memories of her relationship with Aaron Carter by casting this 10% upgrade look-a-like?

how old was she when they dated? poor girl

She's 34 now so probably in her early 20s.

i didn't think this guy was that ugly till you pointed out he looks like aaron carter...

like a long-lost blond franco relative

LMFAO! Between this guy and that creature they called Jason Blossom there is definitely someone in their casting department who has a "type".

lmao @ Jason Blossom thinking he would actually be cast as Nightwing...

BISH I just spat out my water!



With that face best he could get is an extra spot as a bat in the Bat Cave. Reply

nope

B&W photography really does make everyone look decent doesn't it?



covers the faults

Such a forgiving medium!

why is this a plot point?????

I wish I had a gif of someone saying "Because it's Riverdale" because that's about the only answer I've got, lol. Why explore the background characters you already have when you can introduce new ones!

It was mentioned in the finale and they have 22 episodes to fill this season.

no idea. i was hoping they'd write off Betty's flop sister but instead they just doubled down on her boring ass sibling drama

it's been so long, i legit forgot about polly, i can't believe we gotta deal w two flops now

I'm really hoping that Polly just has the babies off screen and decides she wants to move out of town because it's too ~painful staying in Riverdale. Or she can go upstairs and be forgotten about, lol



But yeah, I"m already fucking dreading whatever dramatic device they decide to pull out for whenever she gives birth Reply

he reminds me of barry pepper

Yeah i see it

I find Barry Pepper oddly attractive, but this guy is not cute to me lol.

Parent

looks like lucky blue smith after he hit the crack pipe for a few years.

is that a person?

LOL yes. Sis look him up. 18, Mormon, got his 26-year-old gf pregnant and they have already broken up.

Accurate

i see it.



also i just saw he named his kid gravity. wtf. Reply

I think he has a great face/features



I haven't finished S1, placed on the end of the world to do list.

Why is this show still introducing so many new characters? They can barely deliver quality plots to the og cast (esp. The Pussycats, Kevin, and also Veronica bc I'm tired of her daddy issues).

Kevin is DOA. Actor isn't hot (can't even be shirtless), he doesn't have chemistry of any sort with anyone in the cast—the only hope for that character is a recast. Until that happens, I don't blame them for paying him dust with storylines. What they're doing to Josie and the other Pussycats is shameful, though. Those actresses can make it happen.

Honestly though I've never heard/read anything bad about him so it's a little jarring to see someone's not a fan lol. NHF this Casey/Kevin slander!!!Honestly though I've never heard/read anything bad about him so it's a little jarring to see someone's not a fan lol.

