Street Artist Mocks Jimmy Kimmel After Vegas Monologue
Jimmy Kimmel responds to street artist who deemed host a "cry baby" https://t.co/Zau6ZnEez6 pic.twitter.com/SRaAcbDZtS— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 5, 2017
-After Jimmy Kimmel had an emotional response to the Las Vegas shootings on his show on Monday, a conservative street artist that goes by the name "Sabo" posted fake ads at bus stops and kiosks around Hollywood that mocked Kimmel.
- Here are some of the ads:
JIMMY KIMMEL IS A CRYBABY!!!https://t.co/qVRytfQwcg pic.twitter.com/kacMYtAWRJ— unsavoryagents (@unsavoryagents) October 5, 2017
-Kimmel responded to the advertisments with the following photo and statement to the Hollywood Reporter:
"I encourage all fellow cry babies to support Everytown for Gun Safety — everytown.org."
They have a limited knowledge of anything of value so arguing with him over health care or gun control, except to make the same baseless points, is off the table. So they focus on the fact that he cried. They do it all the time. Had it been a female host, they'd ask if she was on her period.
They don't actually care that he's crying, it's just that he's not crying for THEIR causes.
That's basically saying Kimmel was being a "woman" with all his tears.
That is how toxic masculinity is, and that's why I'm so glad I'm gay.
K.
Well my emotional estrogen fuelled response is that Sabo can choke. Society won't even notice he's gone - he won't be missed.
Tell that to all newborns because they clearly missed that memo.
I'm tired.