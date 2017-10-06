Street Artist Mocks Jimmy Kimmel After Vegas Monologue

What kind of soulless motherfucker mocks a person's tears at a tragedy? Like 60 people died. Have some fucking tact you shit goblin. Reply

Not in defense of the idiot, but I think it's less the tears they're mocking, and more the reason for the tears. People will almost ALWAYS aim for the low-hanging fruit when trying to insult somebody on something they disagree with.



They have a limited knowledge of anything of value so arguing with him over health care or gun control, except to make the same baseless points, is off the table. So they focus on the fact that he cried. They do it all the time. Had it been a female host, they'd ask if she was on her period.



They don't actually care that he's crying, it's just that he's not crying for THEIR causes.

and here we have a good example of how the patriarchy fucks with men, too! a man shows emotion and gets shit on for it. crying over the violent and senseless murder of 60 people is so unmanly!!!!!

the ol emotions=estrogen schtick. like there's nothing more manly than being too much of a punk to show your face along with your art.

sexist and cruel af

Sexist how?

because he cried, hes automatically a woman.

the use of "estrogen" didn't tip you off?

The sign was labeled estrogen hour.



That's basically saying Kimmel was being a "woman" with all his tears.



That is how toxic masculinity is, and that's why I'm so glad I'm gay. Reply

because he made sure to denigrate women and their dumb emotions*~ while mocking a man for showing compassion. Reply

Because women are emotional and that's a bad thing?



K.



Well my emotional estrogen fuelled response is that Sabo can choke. Society won't even notice he's gone - he won't be missed.

Masculinity is one helluva drug

All men could do with a little more estrogen, then

So only women cry?



Tell that to all newborns because they clearly missed that memo.





This is where toxic masculinity comes from. The shaming of men for showing emotion or empathy by calling them women, as if that's an insult. https://t.co/GnKOM8l4YE — (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 6, 2017



I'm tired. I'm tired.

This is both bizarre and incredibly fucked up. Jimmy's response is A+

wow, you sure got him. how will he ever cope

conservatives are sociopaths

Because women are so emotional that they're pulling off mass shootings all the time? Oh wait.

