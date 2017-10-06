fire

Street Artist Mocks Jimmy Kimmel After Vegas Monologue


-After Jimmy Kimmel had an emotional response to the Las Vegas shootings on his show on Monday, a conservative street artist that goes by the name "Sabo" posted fake ads at bus stops and kiosks around Hollywood that mocked Kimmel.
- Here are some of the ads:

-Kimmel responded to the advertisments with the following photo and statement to the Hollywood Reporter:

"I encourage all fellow cry babies to support Everytown for Gun Safety — everytown.org."

Source 1 2 3
Tagged: ,