Mark Consuelos Talks About How Nice Canadians Are
In discussing filming Riverdale in Vancouver, Mark talked about his living situation and Canada.
- Says everyone is very polite, talks about how waiters wait like 3 bites in to ask how your first few bites are/how your meal is
- When hes training at the gym the trainer asks what he's got planned for the day which he's not used to
- Used to film before in Albuquerque for another show and says Breaking Bad was a documentary~ for the place lol
Do you think Canadians are nice?
Then again, I'm from a country where the dining staff is known as rude. They however don't bother me..
I dont think i have said „thank you“ this many times in my life cuz every time they come to the table i feel obligated to say thank you to anything lol
fucking newfies
/Mark is still fine and aging so well
Still better than Americans though
up north or out of the gta maybe people are friendlier but toronto can be hella cliquey
whenever i go to the states i find people way friendlier (and better drivers t b h)
Similar to just about anywhere, a lot of people are great and a lot of people are awful in TO. I don't think Americans are geneally ruder than us. Canada's just has a reputation for being polite and our politics are less fucked up than in 'Murica.
Turns out they were overbooked and had no rooms at all, so they found us a bed and breakfast to stay in. Now this was a big hotel with 300 rooms, and they placed us in a B&B. WTF? If we had wanted a B&B, we would have booked one. It was clean, but it had a hot tub in the bedroom. I guess some people would like that, but I hate a bath/tub in the same room as the bed, there's always a chlorine/chemical smell.
When we asked for a different room, of course this was all that was available, but they were very polite and apologetic about it. We stayed the night and found a new hotel the next day, but the whole trip was like that, with people barely doing their job and cheerfully apologizing for it. There's something to be said for efficiency with a little rudeness.
People here also don't like how people from Toronto (or the GTA in general) seemingly know very little about life outside of the GTA. I remember I was buying gift wrap for a Christmas gift at Hallmark in the Eaton Centre once and the clerk asked where I lived. I just said Kitchener and she was literally like, "Oh, I hope your flight there isn't too bad". I didn't try to correct her because I was honestly shocked she didn't know it was like an hour and a half drive away...
my bf went to waterloo so i made that go bus trip many times i'm surprised she was that clueless
and i 100% agree abt the strangers thing
