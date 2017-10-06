Mark Consuelos Talks About How Nice Canadians Are

I always find comments from Americans that dine in Canada saying Canadian wait staff are nicer so weird. Every time I go out to eat in America the waiters/waitresses are almost always better/nicer than here lol Reply

Thread

Link

same, it's weird Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they want yo monnaayyy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

American waiters are so incredibly fake nice that they freak me out and I roll my eyes when they speak to me..





Then again, I'm from a country where the dining staff is known as rude. They however don't bother me..



Edited at 2017-10-06 08:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dutch? Lol the Dutch are cold as fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol i am on a trip in the US right now and i still cannot deal with the fake nice act like leave me alooooooone.



I dont think i have said „thank you“ this many times in my life cuz every time they come to the table i feel obligated to say thank you to anything lol



Edited at 2017-10-07 01:40 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep! I've lived on the border my whole life (and lived in the usa for 5 years) and my restaurant experiences are always better in the states. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, maybe it's bc they rely on tips more? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes!! Whenever I go to Seattle I find everyone wayy friendlier and more personable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am not American and I find American waitstaff scarily nice. As in, genuinely unsettling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





obviously, i think canadians are nice Reply

Thread

Link

fuckin newfoundland tho Reply

Thread

Link

Awe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really want to go to Newfoundland, Halifax, PEI, etc. I feel like I've seen so much of the US and other countries but still need to see so much of Canada. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

apparently calling the people from there "newfies" gets canadian ontders riled up



fucking newfies Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what about it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had a guy ask me if i was canadian once because he thought i was “so nice” lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Whenever I go travelling I always act extra super nice just to play up the stereotype. Reply

Thread

Link

Sexy daddy Reply

Thread

Link

I've lived in both Canada and the US and idk how much I notice any difference. My gf is from France and always says how nice Canadians are compared to when she lived in NYC. It kind of makes me laugh bc I work in Toronto and like any city you get a mix of friendly people and assholes - so when she says they're overwhelmingly nice I'm like ?? hmmm.



/Mark is still fine and aging so well Reply

Thread

Link

lol I get what she means NYC is the rudest city I've ever been to in my entire life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The rudest city I've ever been in is London, England. Hands DOWN. Those people are entitled. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol but it's nyc Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i live in toronto and i think we say sorry and thank you more than new yorkers (that's anecdotal obviously) but i don't think it makes us any more polite necessarily. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My wife is English and still marvels because she thinks Canadians are the friendliest. Her accent doesn't hurt, people love to ask her about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was born and raised in Toronto, I think it depends on the city you're in for both countries. But overall we're less populated so I think it's a bit easier to take a minute and share pleasantries with people in public. It's not so crowded, idk if that makes sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

New Yorkers are a lot nicer than Bostonians, trust me on that! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope. I don't think they're nice. I think they're weirdly self righteous tbh lol



Still better than Americans though Reply

Thread

Link

I wish there were signs that you could carry that says "i do NOT need help" when shopping in retail stores. Reply

Thread

Link

I know it's their job and being told to do it but the worst for me is always at Bath & Body Works. Like dammit I just want a candle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real. i love B&BW so much but every time i go to the mall i like, glance around the corner at the front of the store to see how many vultures are skulking around the entryway waiting for people and then prepare myself to be swooped upon anyway. GO AWAY. I know where the candles are - exactly where they are every time i come here. I know what I want! GIMME THE MAHOGANY TEAKWOOD AND LET ME GOOOOO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've written aritzia about their hawkish aggressive sales ppl, it's just too much pressure when buying a blouse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me at Lush. Honestly, just leave me alone. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Walgreens & CVS are the worst about it. You'll get someone on every.single.aisle asking to help you. I decided to ignore the 4th person who did that at a Walgreen's once & she kept repeating it while I browsed the shelf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte. And Canada seems like a nightmare for the socially awkward and anxious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Breaking Bad was originally based on San Bernardino County though iirc it was supposed to be shot there too Reply

Thread

Link

That toooootally fits. I'm glad I never got my car broken into parking there for events like a lot of people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ive lived in toronto all my life and at least here i think ppl can be pretty standoffish

up north or out of the gta maybe people are friendlier but toronto can be hella cliquey

whenever i go to the states i find people way friendlier (and better drivers t b h) Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, totally agree with the standoffishness of Torontonians. I am one of them, tbh.



Similar to just about anywhere, a lot of people are great and a lot of people are awful in TO. I don't think Americans are geneally ruder than us. Canada's just has a reputation for being polite and our politics are less fucked up than in 'Murica.



Edited at 2017-10-06 08:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol maybe that's why everyone always says most torontonians are the worst? i've never been but i went to ottawa as a kid and everyone seemed nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to spend a week in Ottawa once, and it felt like a month. People were polite, but they were also inept and eventually we decided they were so polite to make up for their incompetence. We showed up at our hotel and they couldn't find our reservation. I produced our confirmation number and they still couldn't find it. Have you ever? They kept searching their computer but came up with nothing, even using the confirmation number.



Turns out they were overbooked and had no rooms at all, so they found us a bed and breakfast to stay in. Now this was a big hotel with 300 rooms, and they placed us in a B&B. WTF? If we had wanted a B&B, we would have booked one. It was clean, but it had a hot tub in the bedroom. I guess some people would like that, but I hate a bath/tub in the same room as the bed, there's always a chlorine/chemical smell.



When we asked for a different room, of course this was all that was available, but they were very polite and apologetic about it. We stayed the night and found a new hotel the next day, but the whole trip was like that, with people barely doing their job and cheerfully apologizing for it. There's something to be said for efficiency with a little rudeness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can confirm about the outside GTA thing. I grew up outside of K-W and lived in Toronto for 4 years for school and honestly everyone here thinks people from Toronto are rude assholes. I think people in Toronto are generally nice, they just have different mannerisms towards social situations. It's normal here for people to talk to strangers or strike up a conversation with people at random, but that's sort of a no-no in Toronto. I prefer the Toronto way tbh lol, don't talk to me random person kthnx.



People here also don't like how people from Toronto (or the GTA in general) seemingly know very little about life outside of the GTA. I remember I was buying gift wrap for a Christmas gift at Hallmark in the Eaton Centre once and the clerk asked where I lived. I just said Kitchener and she was literally like, "Oh, I hope your flight there isn't too bad". I didn't try to correct her because I was honestly shocked she didn't know it was like an hour and a half drive away... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I always tell people in Toronto I live north of Steeles. It's too much effort otherwise Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao no way

my bf went to waterloo so i made that go bus trip many times i'm surprised she was that clueless



and i 100% agree abt the strangers thing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

buy shania twain's new album bc she's canadian Reply

Thread

Link

Bless your good deeds! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<3 just trying 2 spread the gospel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a dream the other night and Shania was there and I was like HEY GIRL WHERE YOU BEEN? like we were old buddies. And she told me she spent some time upholstering furniture and then was a hostess in a restaurant for a while. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol vancouverites are the rudest people. i say this being born and raised here. Reply

Thread

Link

and boring af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sorry for boring you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ruder than Torontonians? O_O Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that very much depends on the demographic they belong to and which area they are in/are encountered in Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr I'm always aghast at how ppl r convinced we're politer than Americans. I grew up in the states and having spent half my life in the lower mainland, Canadians aren't remarkably kinder, vancouverites are actually pretty standoffish and sometimes elitist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Heh Im from Ontario and went west the first time this summer, from Calgary through to Vancouver and ending in Vancouver was such a cluster because my buzz wore off once meeting all the dicks and asshole drivers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The taxi drivers there are rude fucks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hayley/Mateo were the OTP from All My Children. This shows my age if I'm talking about AMC. Also other great pairing from AMC was Bianca/Frankie. BOOO ON Ryan/Greenlee.

Reply

Thread

Link

He’ll always be Mateo to me. When he was first cast I told my mom Mateo was going to be Veronica’s dad and she knew exactly who I was talking about lol.



Ugh Ryan/Greenlee were the worst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kendall deserved better. Greenlee deserved better. The answer to all their problems was Aidan Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omfg



i knew i loved you. YES!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yesssss haley and mateo!!!! but i loved when haley was just a bad girl with black crimped hair.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's enough Reply

Thread

Link

i was wondering if you'd show up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link