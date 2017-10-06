Mark Consuelos Talks About How Nice Canadians Are


In discussing filming Riverdale in Vancouver, Mark talked about his living situation and Canada.
- Says everyone is very polite, talks about how waiters wait like 3 bites in to ask how your first few bites are/how your meal is
- When hes training at the gym the trainer asks what he's got planned for the day which he's not used to
- Used to film before in Albuquerque for another show and says Breaking Bad was a documentary~ for the place lol

Source
Do you think Canadians are nice?
