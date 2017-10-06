Riz Ahmed Appeals for Rohingya Crisis

bb <3 this is horrifying. Reply

Thread

Link

Please never disappoint me Riz <3 Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





But according to this:



This is one of the best charities in the world and they're on the ground helping the Rohingya right now, and you can donate to them from the US:



https://bracusa.org/southasiarecovery/



Edited at 2017-10-06 07:55 pm (UTC) I’m in the US and was told billing address incorrect when I tried to donate. I think you have to be in the UK to donate to DEC.But according to this: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/29/world/asia/rohingya-aid-myanmar-bangladesh.html This is one of the best charities in the world and they're on the ground helping the Rohingya right now, and you can donate to them from the US: Reply

Thread

Link

yeah I had a feeling it wouldn't work outside of the UK =/ Thanks for providing alternative organizations to donate to! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The DEC link you provided was so easy, too! It had Apple Pay right on the web page, I could've just donated by pressing a button and verifying my fingerprint! Too bad it didn't work in the US… Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Some useful links:



http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2017/10/rohingya-crisis-eyes-refugee-171006080133297.html



http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2017/08/rohingya-muslims-170831065142812.html



https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/rohingya-crisis



And while Suu Kyi's response has been disappointing to say the least, this is also important reading:



http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/myanmar-rohingya-aung-san-suu-kyi_us_59b83175e4b02da0e13cf59f?dm9



But while the world focuses on Suu Kyi, the man responsible for these horrific abuses doesn’t get mentioned in government statements or the vast majority of media articles. Min Aung Hlaing is calling the shots. Articles about Suu Kyi are exactly what he wants to see; with more focus on her and none on him, he has more freedom to carry out his ethnic cleansing campaign



Min Aung Hlaing is guilty of ethnic cleansing and under investigation for war crimes, but he is embraced by the international community. This must change.



Min Aung Hlaing should be well known and treated as a pariah by now. He leads an army with one of the worst human rights records in the world. Even before this latest military offensive, it was under investigation by the U.N. for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Rohingya and other ethnic groups in Myanmar. Even after reforms began, Min Aung Hlaing’s army has been engaged in domestic conflicts, most recently in Kachin State and Shan State, where his soldiers killed civilians.



Min Aung Hlaing is guilty of ethnic cleansing, he is under investigation for war crimes and crimes against humanity and he is the biggest obstacle to democratic reform in Myanmar. Nevertheless, not only is he not facing international pressure, he is embraced by the international community.



Last October, President Obama lifted most of the U.S. sanctions specifically targeting Myanmar’s military. In Europe, the British government provides the military with training at British taxpayers’ expense. Earlier this year, Min Aung Hlaing was given red-carpet treatment by the governments of Germany and Austria. They discussed military training and took him on tours of factories supplying military equipment. He was also taken to visit suppliers of military equipment on his visit to Italy last year. The European Union even invited him to address their prestigious annual meeting of military heads of EU countries.



Edited at 2017-10-06 07:56 pm (UTC) Great post OP, I just made one myself earlier about Bob Geldof and Aung San Suu Kyi. More people need to be informed about this crisis. My colleague's daughter / fellow volunteer is off to Bangladesh to help the refugees there for a few months. She's amazing. We're all worried for but she's an amazing person.Some useful links:And while Suu Kyi's response has been disappointing to say the least, this is also important reading: Reply

Thread

Link

Of fuckibg course 🙍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just saw your post this morning too! Thanks for all of that extra info - I've been following this since 2012 but not as closely as I could've since the U.S. and Pakistan are a mess. It's disturbing how no one has held the government accountable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cool of him.



pakistan and indias response to this crisis have been truly disgusting. modis gov not caring abt genocide of muslims is hardly suprising pak has always treated rohingya refugees like shit so no surprise but still :(( in pak's case so much for one ummah lol.

this isnt rlly something ppl can fundraise their way out of more governments need to help+give asylum but ofc the same ppl that bang on about unity against enemies of islam will do fuck all, and the western govs that bang on abt human rights as an excuse for military intervention will turn a blind eye to this if it suits their purposes.



Reply

Thread

Link

i've been looking at what my country (germany) is doing to help and while it apparently gave 60 million in aid, it has been pretty weak on actually putting pressure on the myanmar government. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm Black and Muslim and have experienced racist weirdness from Pakistani and (more my parents then me but) Arab Muslims. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was using it sarcastically if that wasnt clear lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no you were clear it just stuck out to me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty spot on :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mhmm, pakistan should have responded to the refugees with open arms, but nah. it's disgusting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I'm not shocked seeing as what's done to the Afghan refugees. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BJP should get fucked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In Pakistan’s case they have always been shitty (see: that whole East Pakistan/Bangladesh mess). It also doesn’t help that one Microsoft Office font has brought done a dubiously democratically elected government and their most recent election was a mess. Plus with the rampant Wahabism that is spreading like a virus in Pakistan, if you aren’t from a certain sect, prepare for violence and persecution.

Pakistan stays doing the least unless it’s some Arab nation needing something or they want to act like they care about Palestine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope more people learn about this crisis, it's upsetting seeing (and hearing) people trying to downplay what's essentially ethnic cleansing. Reply

Thread

Link





half my monthly donation budget goes towards the rohingya this month.

if you're german you can donate here: here is nicest man alive (according to charlie brooker lol) michael palin asking u to donate : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ShvniclvLM half my monthly donation budget goes towards the rohingya this month.if you're german you can donate here: https://www.aktion-deutschland-hilft.de/ , here https://www.muslimehelfen.org/ or here https://www.savethechildren.de Reply

Thread

Link

Charlie Brooker? Have they worked on anything other than Dead Set together? that was ages ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he said it in a screenwipe or newswipe episode, i think. idk, it's just something i always remember when i see michael palin lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh damn i misunderstood, somehow read Charlie was talking about Riz lol. nevermind xD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is really sad. :( Reply

Thread

Link

The Pod Save the World episode about this is a good listen if, like me, you were pretty uninformed about what was happening. Reply

Thread

Link





In 1982, General Ne Win's government enacted the Burmese nationality law, which denied Rohingya citizenship, rendering a majority of Rohingya population stateless

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rohingya_people



The Myanmar government treats them as stateless people, it's horrific I remember reading smth about the Rohingya being stripped of citizenship by the Burmese government decades ago. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I really appreciate Riz using his platform to raise awareness. This shit is so scary Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m so confused because that pic looks 100% photoshopped to me.





Edit: No, it is definitely photoshopped.



Edited at 2017-10-06 08:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

What's happening is so sad, it's crazy to see ethnic cleansing/genocide happen today and people still denying it. Glad he's raising awareness. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

them acting like the rohingya set fire to their own homes and then branding them all terrorists and militants is just horrific--but it's so typical. people defend themselves against genocide or oppression? now you can call them extremists and militants and rebels because those words have all kinds of connotations now and can be used to sway public opinion quickly. the reaction of other people in myanmar and how they justify and excuse this all is incredible.



Edited at 2017-10-06 09:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Bless him for this. This whole thing is so horrifying & nothing is being done. :( Reply

Thread

Link

OMG. :( Good on him for this. ♥ Reply

Thread

Link

What's happening to the Rohingya is so fucked up. Of course India isn't doing shit to help, ofc. Reply

Thread

Link

Goodness, I've saw this before. Just omg. Reply

Thread

Link