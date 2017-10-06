Riz Ahmed Appeals for Rohingya Crisis
People are being forced to flee for their lives in Myanmar. Children killed, homes burnt. Watch this & please donate https://t.co/6SNTgh9VcM pic.twitter.com/fQsntVbhSE— Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) October 5, 2017
Riz Ahmed is working with the Disasters Emergency Committee to raise money for Myanmar relief efforts, and he narrates the campaign above.
Since August 25th, over half a million people - mostly Rohingya women and children - have fled to Bangladesh to overcrowded camps and settlements because of the violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state. Bangladesh is struggling to deal with the large influx of people and these refugees need shelter, medical care, water, and food.
You can donate here. (I'm not sure if the organization accepts donations internationally).
But according to this: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/29/world/asia/rohingya-aid-myanmar-bangladesh.html
This is one of the best charities in the world and they're on the ground helping the Rohingya right now, and you can donate to them from the US:
https://bracusa.org/southasiarecovery/
Some useful links:
http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2017/10/rohingya-crisis-eyes-refugee-171006080133297.html
http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2017/08/rohingya-muslims-170831065142812.html
https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/rohingya-crisis
And while Suu Kyi's response has been disappointing to say the least, this is also important reading:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/myanmar-rohingya-aung-san-suu-kyi_us_59b83175e4b02da0e13cf59f?dm9
But while the world focuses on Suu Kyi, the man responsible for these horrific abuses doesn’t get mentioned in government statements or the vast majority of media articles. Min Aung Hlaing is calling the shots. Articles about Suu Kyi are exactly what he wants to see; with more focus on her and none on him, he has more freedom to carry out his ethnic cleansing campaign
Min Aung Hlaing is guilty of ethnic cleansing and under investigation for war crimes, but he is embraced by the international community. This must change.
Min Aung Hlaing should be well known and treated as a pariah by now. He leads an army with one of the worst human rights records in the world. Even before this latest military offensive, it was under investigation by the U.N. for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Rohingya and other ethnic groups in Myanmar. Even after reforms began, Min Aung Hlaing’s army has been engaged in domestic conflicts, most recently in Kachin State and Shan State, where his soldiers killed civilians.
Min Aung Hlaing is guilty of ethnic cleansing, he is under investigation for war crimes and crimes against humanity and he is the biggest obstacle to democratic reform in Myanmar. Nevertheless, not only is he not facing international pressure, he is embraced by the international community.
Last October, President Obama lifted most of the U.S. sanctions specifically targeting Myanmar’s military. In Europe, the British government provides the military with training at British taxpayers’ expense. Earlier this year, Min Aung Hlaing was given red-carpet treatment by the governments of Germany and Austria. They discussed military training and took him on tours of factories supplying military equipment. He was also taken to visit suppliers of military equipment on his visit to Italy last year. The European Union even invited him to address their prestigious annual meeting of military heads of EU countries.
pakistan and indias response to this crisis have been truly disgusting. modis gov not caring abt genocide of muslims is hardly suprising pak has always treated rohingya refugees like shit so no surprise but still :(( in pak's case so much for one ummah lol.
this isnt rlly something ppl can fundraise their way out of more governments need to help+give asylum but ofc the same ppl that bang on about unity against enemies of islam will do fuck all, and the western govs that bang on abt human rights as an excuse for military intervention will turn a blind eye to this if it suits their purposes.
Pakistan stays doing the least unless it’s some Arab nation needing something or they want to act like they care about Palestine.
half my monthly donation budget goes towards the rohingya this month.
if you're german you can donate here: https://www.aktion-deutschland-hilft.de/ , here https://www.muslimehelfen.org/ or here https://www.savethechildren.de
In 1982, General Ne Win's government enacted the Burmese nationality law, which denied Rohingya citizenship, rendering a majority of Rohingya population stateless
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rohingya_people
The Myanmar government treats them as stateless people, it's horrific
