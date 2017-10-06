Riz Ahmed Appeals for Rohingya Crisis








Riz Ahmed is working with the Disasters Emergency Committee to raise money for Myanmar relief efforts, and he narrates the campaign above.

Since August 25th, over half a million people - mostly Rohingya women and children - have fled to Bangladesh to overcrowded camps and settlements because of the violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state. Bangladesh is struggling to deal with the large influx of people and these refugees need shelter, medical care, water, and food.

You can donate here. (I'm not sure if the organization accepts donations internationally).


