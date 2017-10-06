Is Calvin Harris an anti-vaxxer?
Calvin Harris got into a Twitter spat with some doctors yesterday when he tweeted that Theresa May needs a liver cleanse after criticizing the Tory conference for playing his song "This is What We Came For" to introduce May to the stage:
Conservative party conference playing my song was not approved - I do not support nor condone happy songs being played at such a sad event
— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) October 4, 2017
'This is What You Came For' belts out to welcome Theresa May to the stage - accurate at least I guess pic.twitter.com/Leng3Au9yS— Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) October 4, 2017
Also cough plus grey complexion suggests liver cleanse needed-blood prob very dark -body trying to cleanse but lack of nutrients pls google
— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) October 4, 2017
Some doctors took issue with the medical validity of Calvin's tweet:
At some point he began to argue with a doctor about the healing power of fruits and vegetables and the toxicity of vaccines:
Tomorrow in clinic I'm gonna give people advice on their funk and nu-disco while you dish out health advice on here?— Dr Ellie (@Dr_Ellie) October 5, 2017
What d'ya think? https://t.co/MuA1gqk9SM
GROAN. You're only sending that because you don't understand the difference between methyl mercury and ethyl mercury.— Dr Ellie (@Dr_Ellie) October 5, 2017
Google P.R.A.T.T
Yes that's how I learnt medicine. Textbooks and the odd leaflet.— Dr Ellie (@Dr_Ellie) October 5, 2017
Whaaaaaaaaat https://t.co/FE7QZhQLoZ
Point— Dr Ellie (@Dr_Ellie) October 5, 2017
Refuted
A
Thousand
Times (=Pratt)
Not an insult. Your conspiracy theories are insulting to medical science! https://t.co/gxUpBwpI5N
He deleted all his tweets and logged out with:
God bless— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) October 5, 2017
The two doctors seemed to walk away with differing views of the exchange:
to be fair to @CalvinHarris after a discussion he acknowledged and took down the tweet. Respect 👍— Dr Ben White (@drbenwhite) October 6, 2017
Interestingly @CalvinHarris has deleted all his tweets to me about mercury, anti vax, liver cleanse and other Woo.— Dr Ellie (@Dr_Ellie) October 5, 2017
🤔 #why
Works in so many situations.
I hate him but I'm so entertained by him rn
Sureeeeeee Calvin. We'll go with that. *rolls eyes*
Anti-vaxxers make me soooo mad. Irrational people in general do, which is a shame because 99% of the population is irrational af, reason 18743698 why I hate people
in our mutual yet unspoken hate for antivaxxers
My mom has become an anti-vaxxer in the last several years. Luckily we were vaccinated as kids, but nowadays she's into reiki and essential oils (she has certifications in both) and while she believes that modern medicine can do things that "natural" healing can't, she's very suspicious of the healthcare industry as a whole and vaccines in particular.
I sometimes wonder if she just ... isn't as smart as I thought. Because my brother and I try to tell her evidence-based things and she acts like it's either subsidized by big pharma and a lie OR "they can't possibly really know that."
she sounds like she's been fed some talking points. :/
and I do think reiki's kind of bs but to each their own. there's no harm in it as long as it's not replacing science-based care.
she recently had a child and posted some pictures and we all could see he has a skin condition that runs in the family but she refuses to get medical help and prob thinks she will sprinkle it away with fairy dust or something
cancer deniers are the worst to me because they'll go up to very ill people and convince them to idk eat a mushroom and never get it checked thinking it's some big pharma lie. it's too upsetting.
That little headshake at the end is perfect lmao
stupid hoe lmao
also completely accurate.