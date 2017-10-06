Is Calvin Harris an anti-vaxxer?



Calvin Harris got into a Twitter spat with some doctors yesterday when he tweeted that Theresa May needs a liver cleanse after criticizing the Tory conference for playing his song "This is What We Came For" to introduce May to the stage:

Conservative party conference playing my song was not approved - I do not support nor condone happy songs being played at such a sad event
— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) October 4, 2017



Also cough plus grey complexion suggests liver cleanse needed-blood prob very dark -body trying to cleanse but lack of nutrients pls google
— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) October 4, 2017



Some doctors took issue with the medical validity of Calvin's tweet:




At some point he began to argue with a doctor about the healing power of fruits and vegetables and the toxicity of vaccines:













He deleted all his tweets and logged out with:


The two doctors seemed to walk away with differing views of the exchange:




SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11
Tagged: , , , , ,