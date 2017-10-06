Is Calvin Harris an anti-vaxxer?







🤔 #why





Works in so many situations. Loving this:

loool same Reply

he sounds like freelee Reply

He sounds like a male GOOP. Go steam your penis, Calvin, and stop spreading lies. Reply

THIS Reply

Also cough plus grey complexion suggests liver cleanse needed-blood prob very dark -body trying to cleanse but lack of nutrients pls google



I actually thought that was one of the funnier responses to Theresa May's coughing fit until I saw that he actually believes the stuff. Reply

Fucking lmao



I hate him but I'm so entertained by him rn Reply

Serving medieval (northern European) medical realness Reply

I thought it was a joke at first. Reply

LMAO. He might still believe in humours, for all we know Reply

Obviously her humors are out of balance! !!! Reply

Sooooo what he's saying is when my fathers liver failed and he started coughing up blood and almost died and ended up in a coma for a week he just needed a "liver cleanse"? (he's a life long alcoholic with cirrhosis of the liver)



Sureeeeeee Calvin. We'll go with that. *rolls eyes* Reply

i cant handle this thread and the talk of humours LMAO Reply

blood-letting and leeches anyone? Reply

im screaming like why would he tweet that weoajsdkmx im laughing so hard LMFAO Reply

he's such a dumbass, lmaooo Reply

What a fucking idiot. I would say he tarnishes the name of Scotland but lbr Scotland is a shitehole and I can't wait to get tf out of here.



Anti-vaxxers make me soooo mad. Irrational people in general do, which is a shame because 99% of the population is irrational af, reason 18743698 why I hate people Reply

Loool why do u hate Scotland Reply

Because it's a white-majority country that likes to be seen as liberal and tolerant on the outside but is really as racist and rotten at its core, and because the shitty white people that live here are just as racist as everywhere else but they are twice as cowardly about it. I know at least two people (including my own mother) who have had their careers put in jeopardy simply because they had the balls to call a racist spade a racist spade. Reply

in our mutual yet unspoken hate for antivaxxers



the other day i went to the doctor where she asked me about my vaccinations and i wasn't quite sure abt everything i've had, but reckoned I've probably had them all because my parents aren't dumbasses, and the doctor was like "yeah you seem like that age group who've had them all....fortunately" and i was like "fortunately indeed" and we sat there like in our mutual yet unspoken hate for antivaxxers

omg he sounds like Ken M lol! Reply

I'll just leave this here, then. Reply

brilliant on so many levels. Reply

Too perfect. Reply

LOOOOL Reply

cackling Reply

Someone should photoshop a blond toupee on his head.. Reply

lol accurate Reply

This is fantastic and I can't believe I've never seen it before. Reply

lol this is very applicable to this situation Reply

😭 crying and laughing at the accuracy of this. the polo tucked in with belt on #tooreal Reply

Hahahaha Reply

"i've done countless hours of my own research." Reply

omg I'm screaming!! Reply

this is so true it hurts Reply

Take a fucking biology class will you????? Reply

I don't care about him, but I love to talk about myself.



My mom has become an anti-vaxxer in the last several years. Luckily we were vaccinated as kids, but nowadays she's into reiki and essential oils (she has certifications in both) and while she believes that modern medicine can do things that "natural" healing can't, she's very suspicious of the healthcare industry as a whole and vaccines in particular.



I sometimes wonder if she just ... isn't as smart as I thought. Because my brother and I try to tell her evidence-based things and she acts like it's either subsidized by big pharma and a lie OR "they can't possibly really know that." Reply

okay, your mom sounds nuts but i'd like to point out that saying she's into reiki doesn't really mean anything bad, lol. essential oils can help with breathing as well (like eucalyptus oil has some great benefits).

she sounds like she's been fed some talking points. :/ Reply

oh yeah, essential oils have their place for sure. I've used them for (minor) things successfully. it's just that they + reiki seem to be a thing for suburban moms to get into nowadays.



and I do think reiki's kind of bs but to each their own. there's no harm in it as long as it's not replacing science-based care. Reply

I don't think it's wrong to question the healthcare industry, especially in the USA, where it's run like a business more than it is a means to get people healthy. Reply

My mother is this way with religion. I remember when she told me she only believed the earth was 2,000 years old and I was just O_O and then I even point out things in the bible and she seems to have no idea that they're in there. She will argue with me about it. And now I just realize that I think I may have surpassed her intellectually. Reply

Sometimes your parents, despite being intelligent in some ways, can be massive dumbasses in others and it can be a painful realisation lol. I've come to that conclusion because my father, who is a highly qualified doctor, still believes shit like Ancient Aliens Reply

i have an anti-vaxxer in my family, but i feel kinda bad for her because she didn't really have much of a chance growing up or a proper education (in a kylie-esque way, but with way less money)



she recently had a child and posted some pictures and we all could see he has a skin condition that runs in the family but she refuses to get medical help and prob thinks she will sprinkle it away with fairy dust or something Reply

I had an old boss who told me she cured her husband's cancer by juicing. Before all of these juice cleanses were big. They also are Jehovah's Witnesses soooooo..... Reply

the essential oils thing worries me because they're very potent. obv some use of it here and there is ok but i know people who are absorbing and inhaling like twenty every day,, i just can't.



cancer deniers are the worst to me because they'll go up to very ill people and convince them to idk eat a mushroom and never get it checked thinking it's some big pharma lie. it's too upsetting. Reply

i have a family member exactly like that and i avoid them as much as possible. for them it's just another manifestation of them being a lifelong anti-academic know-it-all who refuses to listen to anyone but loves to tell others all the secret answers that they're enlightened enough to understand. a complete and total dumb asshole. Reply

Hmm Reply

lmao this gif is the embodiment of "white nonsense" Reply

YES haha Reply

Nnn Lmfao



Nnn Lmfao

lmao Reply

what the hell is this Reply

this goes on forever omfg

I love the guy on the left's expression. Reply

lmao, what's this from Reply

this man is only 20? yikes Reply

You just know that guy is thinking "why the fuck did they let him into the group" Reply

That little headshake at the end is perfect lmao Reply

Anti-vaxxers are literally too stupid to live but sadly most of them were vaccinated as children so their kids are the ones who suffer, no them. And, ya know, everyone out there who can't get vaccinated for medical reasons or who are too young or who don't have access to healthcare. Just all of those people. Reply

It will be really interesting to see how that generation of children's health develops as they become adults and how many more outbreaks of disease we're going to see over the next 20 years. Reply

Measles, mumps and whooping cough are already making comebacks in the US. Reply

dead @ "brain washed by textbooks"



stupid hoe lmao Reply

shocked that a no-talent dj is also a fucking moron. Reply

God, he's so fucking stupid. He and Swifty would have been the most obnoxious PTA parents in another life. She'd sell natural oils on Facebook and he'd scream his ass off on the sidelines while his 4 year old dribbled the ball, getting into a fist fight with another dad who complained about his kid getting sick after CalCal's un-vaxed kid coughed on him. Then Taylor would pacify everyone with providing gluten free, homemade granola as a post-game snack. Reply

have u thought about this a lot? lol Reply

Nope, I just utilized obvious stereotypes of assholes who post on Facebook like their lives depend on it and applied them to #Tayvin - 30 seconds and done. Reply

this is so detailed



also completely accurate. Reply

lmao love this, and accurate. Reply

