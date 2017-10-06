damn it OP i just submitted this! lol



I'M SO EXCITED! it looks great. i really think he's going to find his parents.



YESSSSS IM SO EXCITED Reply

It is not only one of my favorite kids' shows, it's one of my favorite shows of all time. I watch it a lot even nowadays and I'm almost 26. As a screenwriter it's been extremely influential on me. It's just so meaningful, with themes that can really impact you no matter what age you are, as well as a large emphasis on diversity before that became something people expected from shows. Never once does it feel like it patronizes its child audience, never once does it dumb itself down and I honestly think it's timeless, refreshing, and endlessly entertaining.



I can't watch this trailer until my lunch break, but I just wanted to rant about how much this show means to me. Arnold's a special, soulful, bold kid and we should all try to be like him.







Yes, thisss! <3 I love this show so much. Reply

mte. it has aged increasingly well, and it tackles some deep issues, some even too dark for a kid's show. the writing is clever, too. i love it. Reply

aww :) Reply

this is v sweet and i totally agree Reply

Omg I'm so excited I can't breathe. This was the best Nicktoon hands down. Reply

I'm so fucking ready! Everything looks beautiful. Reply

the animation is so odd Reply

forreal this is cute and i don't want to be a hater but the animation just does not look right. i miss the more muted 90s (early 2000s?) look. but whatev. Reply

Come THRU closure!! Reply

lmao Reply

lmao forreal. it's been 20+ years! Reply

so, like, this is what Arnold's VA looks like now...

I remember BuzzFeed getting all hot and bothered and not with that facial hair sis!! Reply

bless you posting this so i can now go stalk his insta Reply

he had, like, five voice actors. Reply

i wonder if he included that bit of info on his tinder profile. Reply

he looks like he should be an ASOS model Reply

lmao he looks like my cousin Reply

Pretentious nyc hipster douche. No thanks, also buzzfeed will literally cream over any yt man (ONTD and BF have that in common) Reply

I'm so excited for this even though I hate the new animation. Reply

I'm soooo excited. I'm hoping we get a Hey Arnold marathon leading up to it. That would be great. Reply

YESYESYESYESYESYES I had hoped the art would be a little more...idk, dynamic looking but overall I'm hyped.



Although wtf is going on with (Eugene? the weird unlucky kid)? That seems extremely cartoony for what was otherwise a fairly realistic show.



I'm so excited! I'm glad they are young for nostalgia but at the same time I wish they were a little older so that Helga and Arnold could date or something lmao. I feel like they'll have another reveal in this movie but they are still only in grade school (I still ship it tho, always have lmao).



Arnold and Gerald's voice actors sound slightly off but of course with new kids, I'm surprised that they still got everything else to seem true to the original. Reply

omg nooo is he going looking for his parents? that episode about his mom and dad killlled me when i was little. that shit went too deep for kids! Reply

aww this show was my favorite (well, maybe tied with rocko’s modern life) but it had a way of dealing with stuff, idk it had such heartfelt moments. can’t wait to see how this goes Reply

Helga going to therapy is honestly none of the best episodes in the series. Reply

no jazz no care Reply

I don't love Arnold's voice but I am excited for this none the less. Reply

ahhhhhh i can't wait! Reply

This better be good. Hey Arnold is probably my favorite childhood show and I've been waiting a long time for that cliffhanger to get resolved! Reply

I will watch the hell out of this even though I'm not 100% impressed w/ the trailer. I love Hey Arnold! so much tho Reply

Never had a chance to watch Hey Arnold as a kid and I just finished watching the whole thing for the first time on hulu last week.



HFT those I'n not digging the look of the animation

i'm glad they kept that colored-pencil style in the animation scenery but it's still too clean looking, idk. i think a part of the beauty of nicktoons was the homemade feel they had. i'm impressed all the characters sound so much like the original cartoon though. Reply

yeah honestly the original animation was v artistic and expressive, i remember just the "shots" they would show of the sky and the buildings at the start of each ep were v impressive. like take the end of the pigeon man ep where he flies off into the sunset..that was sooo beautiful and it wasn't overdone or hyper-colorized like this. if this is like the standard for kid's animation now i feel bad for the little ones, it's too in your face and computerized. Reply

yes! the shots of the buildings and sky are specifically what i'm thinking of. kids these days don't have those little details to remember bc everything is computer-generated and bland Reply

