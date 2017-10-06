October 6th, 2017, 02:16 pm sandstorm Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie "Exclusive" Super Trailer Premiering on Nickelodeon Thanksgiving weekend!source Tagged: nickelodeon, nostalgia Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4242 comments Add comment
I'M SO EXCITED! it looks great. i really think he's going to find his parents.
Edited at 2017-10-06 07:35 pm (UTC)
It is not only one of my favorite kids' shows, it's one of my favorite shows of all time. I watch it a lot even nowadays and I'm almost 26. As a screenwriter it's been extremely influential on me. It's just so meaningful, with themes that can really impact you no matter what age you are, as well as a large emphasis on diversity before that became something people expected from shows. Never once does it feel like it patronizes its child audience, never once does it dumb itself down and I honestly think it's timeless, refreshing, and endlessly entertaining.
I can't watch this trailer until my lunch break, but I just wanted to rant about how much this show means to me. Arnold's a special, soulful, bold kid and we should all try to be like him.
Edited at 2017-10-06 08:01 pm (UTC)
Although wtf is going on with (Eugene? the weird unlucky kid)? That seems extremely cartoony for what was otherwise a fairly realistic show.
Edited at 2017-10-06 08:16 pm (UTC)
Arnold and Gerald's voice actors sound slightly off but of course with new kids, I'm surprised that they still got everything else to seem true to the original.
HFT those I'n not digging the look of the animation