How to Get Away with Murder 4x03 Promo
"It's For the Greater Good" - Annalise takes on a case for the greater good and quickly realizes the stakes are much higher than she originally thought. Meanwhile, Laurel asks Michaela to help get information regarding Wes’ death and Connor makes a major life decision that is not supported by the group. In a flash-forward, a surprising confrontation during the night of the crime is revealed, on “How to Get Away with Murder,” Thursday, October 12th on ABC.
source
Interested to see more about Laurel's family.
If that sounds like too much effort don't watch it lol you'll just get frustrated.
I giggled at her trying to drag Michaela into her mess.
Blackmail ha !!