How to Get Away with Murder 4x03 Promo

I don't believe for one minute Annalise stole that baby Reply

Thread

Link

OMG Connor shut up! I don't care!



Interested to see more about Laurel's family.



Reply

Thread

Link

Connor needs more hair, he looks too weird Reply

Thread

Link

He needs to be killed off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been searching desperately for more POC/WOC led comedies and TV shows, is this worth watching? Usually I like lighthearted things to distract me from how awful the world is but if this is thrilling enough I might give it a try! Reply

Thread

Link

You should start from the beginning and not take it seriously, but pay attention otherwise you'll get confused and lose interest.



If that sounds like too much effort don't watch it lol you'll just get frustrated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the first season is fantastic, S2 is ok, last season was kind of shitty. definitely check out S1 though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

watch s1 and s2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Start from the beginning. I binged the first two seasons, it really sucks you in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's actually quite good & intense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just saw last night's ep. Thought it was pretty good. I'm liking Jimmy Smits's character. Reply

Thread

Link

Going through the live viewing thread, I guess I'm one of the few that still likes Laurel? LOL



I giggled at her trying to drag Michaela into her mess. Reply

Thread

Link

michaela needs to run. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She knew what she was doing when she gave Michaela those notes lmao



Blackmail ha !! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Season 3 is a chore to watch now that Wes is dead. Is season 4 worth watching? Reply

Thread

Link

Haven't watched this show since season 1, do not care that Wes is dead, Connor looks like Dan from GG with that hair, that is all Reply

Thread

Link

I swear to god, if Michaela dies because of Laurel... Reply

Thread

Link

I think this show works better in large chunks (like the way I watched the first two seasons). The flash-forwards just feel a bit annoying now. Reply

Thread

Link

This episode T___T



Reply

Thread

Link