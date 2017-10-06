Kim Cattrall to 'Sex and the City' Fans: It's Time to Move On
.@KimCattrall: "I've played 'SAM' for 20 years. [I'm] moving on and so should you" https://t.co/aCHxWACjFi #SATC— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) October 6, 2017
Looks like we wont be seeing Kim Cattrall reprising her Sex and the City character anytime soon. Kim Cattrall was asked on twitter "So I've seen you doing interviews on ageism yet I see you on Insta saying you too old to play Samantha? I'm so confused!"
Josh, I've played 'SAM' for 20 years. Am moving on & so should you. Try #SensitiveSkin my show on @Netflix https://t.co/mJYOybZMi8— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) October 6, 2017
In the past couple of weeks, there have been a series of accusations that Kim would only do SATC 3 if the studio would produce her films and the studio refused causing SATC to not go into production. Kim was asked about the accusations and said that SJP could have been "nicer" and also told Piers Morgan that the franchise should continue on without her, perhaps with "an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones" or even a new character. She added that none of her co-stars have contacted her directly and couldn't recall the last time she spoke to one of them.
Kim has been retweeting her thoughts on Twitter as well including this one taking aim at SATC 2.
Preach.... https://t.co/yowYZMlRv0— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017
While Kim initially said she never wanted to do SATC 3.
Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017
Her former co-star is basically calling this a lie on Twitter.
Dear fans, because I'm "toxic", I'm going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway.— Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) October 4, 2017
What is the truth?
She sucks.
receipts?
(that bitter queen stanford doesn't count!)
Edited at 2017-10-06 09:26 pm (UTC)
That would be hilarious though if they got somebody totally different and just acted like nothing happened/
And fuck you, Willie.
Edited at 2017-10-06 09:05 pm (UTC)
Apparently, I'm a lot younger than I thought.
The show was significant in ways that many other shows were in the 90’s and early 00’s, but it’s aged in problematic ways and it is indeed time to move on. I say this as a stan.
Also, in before someone complains about Carrie asking Charlotte for money lmao
She did a lot of crazy things but that’s the one that people here can’t get over and I wonder if it says something about our collective ontd lives but yk... prob not
What an asshole.
i only come in to satc posts cos of the very much deserved carrie hate
and you could always do a point counter point if you want. 1. carrie is horrid 2. be like miranda and charlotte (example where they weren't turds, and even there for each other)