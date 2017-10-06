Kim Cattrall to 'Sex and the City' Fans: It's Time to Move On

love ha Reply

Honestly, I'm team Kim here. Let it go, not everything needs to be rehashed a million times. Reply

She said yes to satc3 and negotiated for 6 months. The entire production was shut down because of her. Their entire crew was set to make the movie but she backed out at last minute.

She sucks.



She sucks. Reply

iawtc Reply

hmmmmt



receipts?

(that bitter queen stanford doesn't count!)



Edited at 2017-10-06 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Nnn, put me in a wig and cast me tbh, I'll take them coins.



That would be hilarious though if they got somebody totally different and just acted like nothing happened/ Reply

She was negotiating for what she felt was her worth. As any woman should do in that situation. Reply

Agreed. And if she really wants to “let it go,” then let it go. There’s a new article about her discussing this every single day. Reply

i can picture a scenario where she really didn't want to do it in the first place, tried to make an unappealing situation into a net win, and when that fell through, went back to square one. in any case, i don't blame her. Reply

agreed Reply

This! Thank you.



And fuck you, Willie. Reply

Mmhmm. That’s my read, too. Reply

This seems exactly like what happened. And honestly, the studio made a mistake if that's the case. They'd make money on SATC and Kim is an interesting artist who probably would have produced something interesting. Reply

lol yup Reply

Yup Reply

Yeah but she didn't say no initially. She said yes and then backed out when everyone was ready, and acted like she never really wanted it Reply

who are you talking to? Reply

Link

I'm going to believe them, but she has no obligation to to another movie. Just kill her character or say she's traveling and happy if you don't want to. Reply

Seriously. I think the studio decided they didn't want to do it and is looking to scapegoat. They easily could have just said "Samantha's in the Bahamas!" and made a movie. It's not like SATC fans are going to be super into canon details. Reply

wow drag me Kim. Reply

you're dragged. tyvm Reply

A third film is unappealing honestly. I can just rewatch old episodes if I feel the need. Reply

Recast the bitch or kill her off. Reply

Sam is the fun one, no movie without her. Reply

And she's the most sincere friend too like wtf Reply

Recast her with Rebel Wilson. Reply

I'm gonna bet you didn't watch SATC2 because you'd know she was not fun anymore lol Reply

Sis without Samantha the show wouldn't be even remotely as fun lol She's genuinely the BEST character along with Miranda Reply

Parent

i agree. she doesn't seem to care about it anyway. Reply

I think she has every right to not want to be involved with the project but after sixth months of negotiating, and then just bailing on everyone, she shouldn't have made that statement making it sound like she never showed interest. Someone just call Christina Aguilera and keep it pushing damn.





Edited at 2017-10-06 09:05 pm (UTC) Reply

lol Reply

I think a lot of people who get famous for one role in particular have trouble accepting that people aren't going to have remotely the same kind of response to their other roles. I get wanting to move on and do something different, but you can't be mad when your fans aren't doing the same. Reply

It is time to move on, the show ended in 2004 and hasn't aged very well. Reply

so many shows from that era have aged poorly tbh. friends, will and grace, sex and the city. hell i was watching old episodes of SVU the other day and the way they approached transexual men and women on that show was horrifying. stabler referred to some poor woman as a "he-she" ffs. Reply

Golden Girls remain superior. Reply

I haven't watched Will and Grace in ages but I definitely feel like that show would age badly maybe even more so than SATC, how is it watching in 2017? Reply

the last new will & grace episode had me rolling with laughter. its better than ever! Reply

WTF? I thought the show STARTED in 2004??



Apparently, I'm a lot younger than I thought. Reply

She ain’t lying.



The show was significant in ways that many other shows were in the 90’s and early 00’s, but it’s aged in problematic ways and it is indeed time to move on. I say this as a stan.



Also, in before someone complains about Carrie asking Charlotte for money lmao Reply

Carrie really did have some damn nerve. How about your 35 year old ass sell some of those damn shoes you'll never wear again?? Reply

I’m not saying otherwise lol but I think it’s hilarious how it’s the one thing all of ontd hates her for!



She did a lot of crazy things but that’s the one that people here can’t get over and I wonder if it says something about our collective ontd lives but yk... prob not Reply

Parent

She could have just made a shitty offer knowing it would be turned down and genuinely not wanted to do it Reply

second movie was a hate crime Reply

truth Reply

lmao this comment is killing me Reply

truly Reply

LOL Reply

that bad? Reply

It's not just bad, it's offensive on so many levels. Racist, consumerist, trash. Turned the women into cartoon characters with no bigger problems than how to manage the domestic help or how to ensure your second home was properly secured. Reply

it was so boring. i can't even imagine where the third would take place. nursing home? Reply

let her live Reply

Side note - After talking in the last post I was thinking on making an ONTD original post about how Carrie was actually a gigantic asshole and a shitty friend LOL Reply

Idk, I’d rather do the opposite and write about some moments when the (other) women were the best of friends for each other bc you never see men writing think pieces about horrible male characters but we’re always tearing down the problematic women as if they had no redeeming qualities Reply

For me it's that Carrie hardly ever faced consequences for her bullshit. Who aside from Natasha read her and didn't apologize after?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Parent

What an asshole. Reply

Thread



do it. i hated carrie so fucking much. she was horrible.



and you could always do a point counter point if you want. 1. carrie is horrid 2. be like miranda and charlotte (example where they weren't turds, and even there for each other)



Link

Link

both movies sucked and should never have been made. Reply

