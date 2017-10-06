Dominic Cooper

Kim Cattrall to 'Sex and the City' Fans: It's Time to Move On




Looks like we wont be seeing Kim Cattrall reprising her Sex and the City character anytime soon. Kim Cattrall was asked on twitter "So I've seen you doing interviews on ageism yet I see you on Insta saying you too old to play Samantha? I'm so confused!"






In the past couple of weeks, there have been a series of accusations that Kim would only do SATC 3 if the studio would produce her films and the studio refused causing SATC to not go into production. Kim was asked about the accusations and said that SJP could have been "nicer" and also told Piers Morgan that the franchise should continue on without her, perhaps with "an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones" or even a new character. She added that none of her co-stars have contacted her directly and couldn't recall the last time she spoke to one of them.

Kim has been retweeting her thoughts on Twitter as well including this one taking aim at SATC 2.




While Kim initially said she never wanted to do SATC 3.




Her former co-star is basically calling this a lie on Twitter.




What is the truth?

