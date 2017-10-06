Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x02 - Nighthawks

"Jughead tries to get his dad a new lawyer, but she wants to be payed in favors." Gross. Hard pass. Reply

Thread

Link





What kind of favors? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, I have heard it's those type of favors. Gross. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Noooo! I want to erase her from my memory. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When they cast the actress (Deb from True Blood, ftw, lol), I got the impression that it was more stuff like making Jughead do illegal shit like break into an evidence locker or steal something. Cause yeah, no fucking thank you to sexual favors Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaaaas @ Cheryl and Josie finally interacting. Yaaaaas @ Cheryl working in those thigh-highs. Yaaaas @ Charles Melton's GORGEOUS but obviously 26-year-old face.



The anticipation for this new season is killing me. I need new Cheryl icons!



Edited at 2017-10-06 06:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I was really happy to hear in their cast interviews that Josie and Cheryl will be interacting much more to the point that Josie will be about the only person in her corner Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And Veronica's going to be at odds with her parents



what a totally new storyline for her



Cheryl looks hot in these boots Reply

Thread

Link

I know! I am so glad they are giving Veronica something so interesting this season to focus on. Her parents and Archie. What a waste of a character like Veronica Lodge. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I hope Kevin fangirls again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I love him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor Veronica. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol are we thinking the same thing re: that Jughead storyline? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s gonna happen. Praying for juggy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That one guy is about to rip out of his uniform.. lol.. Reply

Thread

Link

Casey Cott is tall and kinda thicc tbh he's getting hotter and hotter to me by the day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Allison Anders?! Interesting Reply

Thread

Link

I’m old enough to remeber Gas Food Lodging! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Veronica looks so cute! Reply

Thread

Link

She really does. She has the sexiest thighs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So is Cheryl poor now? Insurance ain’t gonna cover that arson.



I want nana blossom to get a story arc Reply

Thread

Link

I'm here for Josie and Melody (and Valerie). The writers did them all so dirty in S1. Reply

Thread

Link





Sooooooo I'm almost positive Josie would've been in more of season one if Ashleigh hadn't done that Netflix movie, but I do agree with you wholeheartedly. This was poor Melody's only line lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i need more Melody, she seems to hate Archie almost as much as i do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, she also pulled Val away from a drunk Archie at his party too and had a line there too LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is Veronica's strategy for saving Pop's getting all the waitresses to dress in tiny shorts to encourage pervs to eat there?? They look cute but I swear the uniforms were less revealing last season Reply

Thread

Link

They just posted this video promo for Cheryl. I'm so glad she's calling her mother out for her bullshit and straight up using the "A" word.



Reply

Thread

Link

Bless! I hope we can get a tag for the new season. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol, me too. I have so many posts to backtrack through Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









(someone edit a Jughead hat or Riverdale varsity jacket on this gif lol) The massive influx of Riverdale posts in the last three days has me like(someone edit a Jughead hat or Riverdale varsity jacket on this gif lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Madelaine in theirs boots, f*** me Reply

Thread

Link

She's like a sexy vamp dominatrix Ginger goddess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link