Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x02 - Nighthawks
#Riverdale is back in 5 days on The CW for the start of Season 2.— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) October 6, 2017
Here are some photos from the second episode! pic.twitter.com/aJg4a2Ej7U
SAVING POP’S — The shooter is still at large and people don't want to eat where someone got shot, so Betty takes the initiative to try and save the diner (which involves asking Cheryl and Josie for help too). Meanwhile, the gang becomes increasingly concerned for Archie’s well-being because he's acting weird
Jughead tries to get his dad a new lawyer, but she wants to be payed in favors.
And Veronica's going to be at odds with her parents
Directed by Allison Anders and written by Michael Grassi
---
We're getting a Christmas episode. It's going to be the midseason finale
X-mas is coming early to #Riverdale this year... A holiday treat to keep you going until our PREMIERE next Wednesday night at 8 on the #cw! pic.twitter.com/142tm5v5YZ— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 5, 2017
source:1/2
The anticipation for this new season is killing me. I need new Cheryl icons!
Edited at 2017-10-06 06:52 pm (UTC)
what a totally new storyline for her
Cheryl looks hot in these boots
I want nana blossom to get a story arc
(someone edit a Jughead hat or Riverdale varsity jacket on this gif lol)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.