Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x02 - Nighthawks




SAVING POP’S — The shooter is still at large and people don't want to eat where someone got shot, so Betty takes the initiative to try and save the diner (which involves asking Cheryl and Josie for help too). Meanwhile, the gang becomes increasingly concerned for Archie’s well-being because he's acting weird and maybe hopefully burned his guitar.

Jughead tries to get his dad a new lawyer, but she wants to be payed in favors.

And Veronica's going to be at odds with her parents

Directed by Allison Anders and written by Michael Grassi


We're getting a Christmas episode. It's going to be the midseason finale







