Grey's Anatomy 14x04 Promo
“Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” – Amelia confronts a difficult situation, while Meredith deals with the fallout from her conversation with Nathan. Maggie finds herself at an awkward family dinner, Jackson receives big news, and Richard and Bailey search for the stars of tomorrow, on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12.
any mods reading this, I keep adding the grey's anatomy tag and it doesn't show up. Happening since last week.
Also, I am thrilled Krista Vernoff is back because this season is already so much better than last.
Alex/Jo continue to be adorable, too.
I don't believe Shonda and her writers plan everything as far in advance as she'd like us to believe.
Edited at 2017-10-06 07:07 pm (UTC)
It wouldn’t be the most ridiculous way they worked around a pregnancy lol
I’m an Amelia supporter and I kept wondering why they were making her so intensely crazy lately like, the girl was already broken enough wtf and now it all makes sense lol
But I’m here to talk about Nathan. Maybe I’m a bitter bitch but come on. Regardless of whether or not he loves Meredith, you mean to tell me that Megan was presumed dead for 10 years and he’s still in love with her in the same way? Like, people change profoundly in 10 years! They’re different people and have different perceptions of life now so idk idc about Nathan and Megan. Let it die.
Also fml Jo and Alex are back on rme, I dislike them even more than Japril
but i also think that nathan did idealise megan, neither one of them are the same, they have totally different priorities. is nathan going to pick up his life and move to iraq after ~4wk of reacquainting themselves?
idk if i'm here for the amelia revamp. i mean they made her weird, but this just feels extreme. it also doesn't explain her characterisation on PP. so shonda was planning to give amelia a brain tumour when she was on PP....? maybe i need to rewatch PP because that isn't making sense. also it feels like a way around her addiction and troubles.
I'm just happy someone remembered they dated.