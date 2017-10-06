Grey's Anatomy 14x04 Promo

this got posted fast. I literally went to to front page after submitting and it was there.

any mods reading this, I keep adding the grey's anatomy tag and it doesn't show up. Happening since last week. Reply

it's the apostrophe, lj is buggy as hell with ever tag with one Reply

the mods or lj (I am not sure) fixed it by using the ascii number for the apostrophe and that worked for a while but doesn't seem to be anymore. Reply

wait whut, they gave Amelia a tumor? Reply

Let Amelia die. Reply

mte. she was awful on private practice and continues to be awful on grey's (or at least was the last time i watched) Reply

I’m reporting you to the mods for this hate speech smh Reply

I agree. Kill Owen too because no one wants to see him manpaining all over the place. Reply

I love Amelia so much, have ever since Private Practice, and she deserves so much better than Owen.



Also, I am thrilled Krista Vernoff is back because this season is already so much better than last.



Alex/Jo continue to be adorable, too. Reply

I kind of wonder if they wrote in this brain tumour as a way to revamp Amelia's character since so many people hate her.



I don't believe Shonda and her writers plan everything as far in advance as she'd like us to believe.



Edited at 2017-10-06 07:07 pm (UTC)

her doctor said that her tumor's been growing for 10 years so probably. Reply

I think it’s mostly that they had to pull a lot of ridiculous strings around Caterina’s real life pregnancy last season and this is how they solved it.



It wouldn’t be the most ridiculous way they worked around a pregnancy lol Reply

I was also wondering this... However, I wonder how much they expect us to believe her personality changed during those 10 years. Derek would've noticed, right? Reply

I did wonder about that, with the April/Jackson divorce episode. All those flashbacks with the exact looks they had at the moment of the flashbacks. Reply

I forgot why we're supposed to hate Amelia, something to do with her wedding right?

I've hated her since PP. She's just an annoying character. Reply

The ending of the episode was so heartbreaking for everyone... except Harper Avery lmao die old bitch hahahahhaa



I’m an Amelia supporter and I kept wondering why they were making her so intensely crazy lately like, the girl was already broken enough wtf and now it all makes sense lol



But I’m here to talk about Nathan. Maybe I’m a bitter bitch but come on. Regardless of whether or not he loves Meredith, you mean to tell me that Megan was presumed dead for 10 years and he’s still in love with her in the same way? Like, people change profoundly in 10 years! They’re different people and have different perceptions of life now so idk idc about Nathan and Megan. Let it die.



Also fml Jo and Alex are back on rme, I dislike them even more than Japril Reply

I think Nathan kind of idealised Megan and their relationship in alot of ways. I can kind of understand that the more time had passed he kind of forgot the maybe awful aspects of their relationship and only remembered the good. Reply

Agree with you on Nathan. He was working so hard for Meredith to give him a chance it's ridiculous what they are writing now. Reply

Nathan and Jo should run away together and never return tbh Reply

i'm here for nathan not going back to meredith. they're so boring together. i swear they have no chemistry. he's so bland. he's mcdreamy-lite without the creepy longing stares and nice eyes. i still want her to get back w/the dr she went on a first date with before she was ready. they sparked.



but i also think that nathan did idealise megan, neither one of them are the same, they have totally different priorities. is nathan going to pick up his life and move to iraq after ~4wk of reacquainting themselves?



idk if i'm here for the amelia revamp. i mean they made her weird, but this just feels extreme. it also doesn't explain her characterisation on PP. so shonda was planning to give amelia a brain tumour when she was on PP....? maybe i need to rewatch PP because that isn't making sense. also it feels like a way around her addiction and troubles. Reply

I just want Maggie and Deluca back together. Reply

Yeah, same. It makes sense too. They have chemistry, meanwhile, Jaggie or whatever they're called have none.



I'm just happy someone remembered they dated. Reply

I hope Riggs leaves with Megan. He's useless, adds nothing to the show, and he has no chemistry with Mer. Reply

I like Riggs, but you're absolutely right. Meredith looks annoyed whenever he's around/is mentioned. Reply

Harper's death was hilarious Reply

And so was his eulogy by Jackson and Catherine, lol Reply

