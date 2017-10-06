Creator of Honest Trailers accused of sexual harassment by multiple women

oh my god. i can't imagine how those women must feel. :'( <3 Reply

Well, knowing the internet, they're going to spend at least the next week being called lying whores. So probably not great. Reply

We're gonna need a list of men who HAVEN'T sexually harrassed/assaulted women soon.



I don't think it would be very long. Reply

IKR :( Reply

It will be three names. Reply

Yup Reply

mte Reply

Right? Men can be the most entitled, emotionally explosive, self-important, living beings on this earth. Reply

People like to ask me what my 'type' of man is, and I still haven't figured out a socially normal way to answer, 'fictional'. — Amanda Rose (@amandachirps) May 4, 2017





tbh tbh Reply

The accuracy.... Reply

RIGHT?! I'm so glad these things are coming out and making others come out. Sadly, I expect a lot more. Reply

Mr. Rogers

George Takei







????? Reply

The sad thing about this is that it happens all the time in the workplace. Reply

Men are trash across the board. You wouldn’t even begin to imagine what health care professionals say about their colleagues or directly to their faces. And that’s in front of multiple people. Who knows what they say or do behind closed doors.



Hope his ship sinks and everyone who capes for him goes down, too. Reply

you know it won't especially considering his base is gross boys who've never been taught that they can be wrong. :/ Reply

Yep, the right’s been trying “democrats are bad for women!” today, but nah it’s all men Reply

And this is why I only see female doctors when given the choice. Reply

AND given that male doctors tend to explain away serious illnesses as a female thirst for attention or just ~part of being a woman, nah, fuck that shit. Every doctor I've chosen in my adult life has been a woman and always will be. Not that they're perfect, but they're preferable by far. Reply

My friend knows someone that went to residency interviews for IM. One of the program directors (a male) said that he wished he could just give all his female residents some kind of contraceptive injection so that they wouldn't get pregnant during residency....needless to say, she didn't match them very high lol. Reply

well shit. Reply

For the past month or so following film news has been so depressing. Cinefamily scandal, Alamo Drafthouse, Weinstein, this.



So proud of all these women for coming forward and speaking out at great personal risk but man this is depressing as fuck and shows what a vice men have on the film community that they have been able to carry out their rampant sexual harassment and abuse for years and sometimes decades without impunity. It's happening on all levels. And I love movies and I don't want to support any of these assholes but I feel like the whole thing is a toxic sludge that everyone on every level is tainted by. It's so sad. Reply

It's certainly upsetting, but to me, it also feels like lancing boils. The disgusting pus you didn't see inside suddenly runs all over the place and nauseates you, but the pus isn't a sudden development; it was inside that boil for years and nothing was done about it.



This analogy is getting complicated, but basically what I'm saying is that this behavior has been happening for decades, maybe centuries, as women and men began working professionally with each other and nine times out of ten the men had the power to fuck with the careers of the women. It's not a sudden plague of boils, it's that those boils are becoming less and less tolerated and women are having the courage to lance the fuck out of them. Sure, some incel scum will keep claiming women are coming forward for ATTENTION!!!, but far more often the reaction is support -- and hopefully consequences. Reply

I feel all of this has been a long time coming, from the age-old casting couch jokes to all the weird innuendos and other stuff that's been coming up for years but then under rug swept.



I actually feel like this is a way to cleanse Hollywood and its spin-off industries of the human garbage that it has attracted since the beginning of their existence and bring about a new age.



I am also known for being an optimist so...



Edited at 2017-10-06 07:15 pm (UTC) Reply

I know. Reply

I guess the only faint silver lining is that it's an indication that things are finally starting to turn around for women in the industry. That they feel able to come forward with these stories, and that actions are actually being taken, even if they take longer than they should. Reply

jesus another male using his status to prey on women???? when will this shit stop Reply

When it stops working Reply

you spoke nothing but truth but i am still dismayed at the cynicism Reply

Another day, another creepy predatory male exposed.



I was reading Brie Larson's tweets today about a male TSA agent who asked for her number when she was going through his security checkpoint, and the responses really made it clear that men just. don't. get. it. Guys just could not understand why there's a difference between a man at a bar asking a woman out and a man using his job to hit on women who have no choice but to encounter him just to live their lives. Reply

I really had to force myself to stop reading the stupidity 'cause it was making me too angry. "Well, you're attractive so of course he'll wanna hit on you" "This is why people are so alienated now!" Shut the fuck up! Reply

She always responds with such dignity and reason to all the asshole MRAs that attack her twitter feed. I don't know how she doesn't just go off on them.



I had to hold myself back from engaging with all the men posting versions of "The real victim is that TSA guy; he can't even ask a hot girl out now without feminists accusing him of sexual harassment". But I know if I did, I'd get swamped with attacks by MRAs, too, and it's not worth it.



Reply

I was reading that too and I lost count of the amount of times I refrained myself from yelling or clawing at my face. It's honestly depressing. Reply

#feminismiscancer #ladiesimsingle



men were a mistake BRIE IS SUCH A MEAN FEMINAZI FOR NOT GIVING THIS POOR GUY HER PHONE NUMBER HOW IS HE SUPPOSED TO MEET WOMAN!?!?! #maga men were a mistake Reply

oof i read those too. it reminded me: i was going through tsa a few months ago, and when i put my hands up in the scanner, the agent said "i could look at that all day"





idk i laughed awkwardly and walked away? but jesus wtf made him think that was ok? it's not worth engaging bc i don't have time for people like that but it was pretty uncomfortable Reply

Parent

I work in a library, and while most people are chill, I tend to get an unnerving amount of Creepy Old Fucks. Men either don't get it, or because they've never experienced it, thinks that it should be sooo easy to get rid of creeps. I was telling my dad about a creepy customer; I have amazing women bosses who handle that shit right away, but there has to be repeated sexual harassment to ban people. I told my dad about a nasty interaction and his immediate reaction was, "AREN'T THERE OFFICERS THERE? can't you review the footage and kick him out?" It's like he lives in a fantasy world where women aren't always accused of lying or men get more than 1-5 years in prison for rape. Reply

oh man, i saw that too. and the fact that men can't recognise there's a power imbalance between a tsa agent and a normal person that can be coercive as well. Reply

god thats horrible

its disappointing that im as surprised as i am that the other guys that work on this are supporting and believing the women that came forward Reply

employees everywhere should take note of what seems to be a writers strike from the other guys Reply

same Reply

Same.

That was kinda refreshing to see because men usually end up doubling down on the awful when its one of their own. Reply

I'm not. While you might think they're your atypical film douchebros, they're a good lot of guys. Reply

If you were a woman you'd know how many "good guys" are rapey disappointments. Reply

Parent

Did you watch movie fights last night. I can't imagine how hard it was for JTE to sit there and not drop kick Andy. Reply

Same, I'm really impressed they're essentially striking Reply

Right? I don't want to be giving out gold stars just for being decent people, but it's so surprising that men are willing to believe these women over a male coworker. Reply

Me too, but I'm glad they are. Dan, Spencer, Joe, JTE, and Hal seem like really decent people at the end of the day. Reply

same =/ Reply

IA that I was also shocked but ultimately I'm happy there are still good guys out there.



I've always hated Andy and he always gave me creepy vibes.



At the same time, I've had the biggest crush on Dan. Reply

Fuckkkk. Just fucking awful. Those poor women, I'm glad members of the team are supporting them. That dude can rot Reply

I guess it’s my turn: Men were a mistake. Reply

The Y chromosome is a broken-off flop. Scientific fact. Reply

Wow. I mean yes its a fact, men were a mistake/plague and the y chromosome is doomed and fucked but im surprised to hear that from you. Reply

Parent

this is so sad. 😞 only hope the woman will be okay and it will lead to real consequences for men in the industry with all these reports the last few weeks. Reply

im glad dan spencer and joe are refusing to return until andy is gone. this is crazy to me tho. but i totally believe the victims. andy is gross af Reply

Yeah i was curious what their reaction would be cause especially Spencer is pretty vocal with these issues, but you never know how people react when its close to home. Hell you never know they might be doing it as well. Reply

maybe i am naive - but, i really dont think dan or spencer would sink this low. spencer doesnt give 2 fucks about people knowing what he is about. i have noticed dan being super passive aggressive with andy so i think he knew something was going down. especially watching last nights movie fights with him and jte being 2 of the contestants. idk tho maybe im just reading into something Reply

Parent

