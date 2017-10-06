Creator of Honest Trailers accused of sexual harassment by multiple women
A more detailed statement on the harassment I received from Andy Signore. pic.twitter.com/wVGwr8ATCa— AprilDawn OfThe Dead (@April13Dawn) October 6, 2017
I know many have questions regarding what happened to me regarding Andy, here is a more detailed summary of what I've been going through. pic.twitter.com/tIbHnLBrOB— AprilDawn OfThe Dead (@April13Dawn) October 6, 2017
- Andy Signore is the creator of Honest Trailers
Anyway, here’s the whole story about how the @screenjunkies guy wanted to jack off in front of me pic.twitter.com/wpKlXT2fgN— An Emerican Werewolf (@EmmaBowers) October 6, 2017
EDIT: Response from SJ and DefyOctober 6, 2017This would have been acceptable 2 months ago when they first heard this, not under pr pressure
-Honest Trailers is under the channel Screen Junkies which is owned by Defy Media
-Honest Trailers have been nominated for 2 Emmys, including this year.
-He writes Honest Trailers with 3 other guys who, so far, have not been accused of anything. They have all said they will not return to work till Andy is removed.
-Naturally, he is married and has a kid too.
-Defy knew about this and chose to silence the women and take Andy's side
A thread about Defy learning about it and choosing not to do anything
In July I called DEFY's HR and gave them the names of women and witnesses who agreed to talk to them about Andy— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) October 6, 2017
-So far, no comment from Andy or Defy.
-One of the ladies he harassed is the girlfriend of the engineer for SJ he posted this:
A few words... pic.twitter.com/G44TgfshKX— JTE (@JTEmoviethinks) October 6, 2017
The other guys he works with on Honest Trailers have said this:
I'm numb. I don't know what to do. Questioning everything I thought I knew. To those that came forward - I hear you and I believe you.— Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) October 6, 2017
Sickened, saddened, and frankly in shock right now. Not going into work that’s for sure.— Spencer J. Gilbert (@SpencerJGilbert) October 6, 2017
Shocked, sad, and frustrated today. I believe women.— Joe Starr (@joestarr187) October 6, 2017
-Other former female employees who never got harassed expressed that they worked there inspite of rather than with him.
-Also other fans coming forward with some inappropriate DMs he sent them.
This one has been brewing for a while if you follow these movie type channels.
Hope his ship sinks and everyone who capes for him goes down, too.
So proud of all these women for coming forward and speaking out at great personal risk but man this is depressing as fuck and shows what a vice men have on the film community that they have been able to carry out their rampant sexual harassment and abuse for years and sometimes decades without impunity. It's happening on all levels. And I love movies and I don't want to support any of these assholes but I feel like the whole thing is a toxic sludge that everyone on every level is tainted by. It's so sad.
This analogy is getting complicated, but basically what I'm saying is that this behavior has been happening for decades, maybe centuries, as women and men began working professionally with each other and nine times out of ten the men had the power to fuck with the careers of the women. It's not a sudden plague of boils, it's that those boils are becoming less and less tolerated and women are having the courage to lance the fuck out of them. Sure, some incel scum will keep claiming women are coming forward for ATTENTION!!!, but far more often the reaction is support -- and hopefully consequences.
I actually feel like this is a way to cleanse Hollywood and its spin-off industries of the human garbage that it has attracted since the beginning of their existence and bring about a new age.
I am also known for being an optimist so...
I was reading Brie Larson's tweets today about a male TSA agent who asked for her number when she was going through his security checkpoint, and the responses really made it clear that men just. don't. get. it. Guys just could not understand why there's a difference between a man at a bar asking a woman out and a man using his job to hit on women who have no choice but to encounter him just to live their lives.
I had to hold myself back from engaging with all the men posting versions of "The real victim is that TSA guy; he can't even ask a hot girl out now without feminists accusing him of sexual harassment". But I know if I did, I'd get swamped with attacks by MRAs, too, and it's not worth it.
men were a mistake
idk i laughed awkwardly and walked away? but jesus wtf made him think that was ok? it's not worth engaging bc i don't have time for people like that but it was pretty uncomfortable
its disappointing that im as surprised as i am that the other guys that work on this are supporting and believing the women that came forward
That was kinda refreshing to see because men usually end up doubling down on the awful when its one of their own.
I've always hated Andy and he always gave me creepy vibes.
