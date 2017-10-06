Future Man Trailer (Official)

Between this and 'Happy'... shows are getting weird.... Reply

Was anyone else at this panel at SDCC because I need to talk about it with someone who was there because it was so fucking weird and ridiculous I loved it. THE PURGE? Adult films?!?



Also Eliza's looks so fucking hot in this I am so here for it. Reply

this... looks less funny than i was hoping for.



but i will support it anyway for josh and eliza coupe Reply

I like Josh, I think this is what he should be playing, earnest, unassuming lol and Eliza looks great. it looks silly and weird. could be fun.



(they are totally making fun of back to the future right?) Reply

What gave away, was it the 37 BTTF references? THINK MCFLY Reply

can I be honest and say I only really got it when they showed the part with Tito and the dance move? Reply

I'm just here for Derek. (Bless you, Preacher for bringing him into my TV life.) Reply

Isn't this like the plot of a South Park episode? Just replace the future with heaven.. Reply

Stoked for this. Glad daddy is getting work again. Reply

lol this looks ridiculous and like i'd watch it Reply

I'm actually pretty excited for this mess but I would watch anything Josh does, honestly. Reply

welp Reply

I wanted to watch this because I love Josh Hutcherson (his Peeta slayed me--he so got the character), but after seeing the trailer, I REALLY want to watch this now. It looks hilarious. And I love Eliza Coupe (and Glenne Headly) too. Reply

everlark forever! Reply

Josh Hutcherson



omg. has he been hibernating in mud or smth? Where the hell has he been? Reply

small parts in disaster artist and tragedy girls lol

and 2 shorts. I know too much sis. Reply

This looks cute. Reply

looks fun. watching for eliza Reply

this looks funny and good, but damn its always a fucking white man saving the world. shit is tiring and unimaginative Reply

