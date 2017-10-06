Future Man Trailer (Official)
From Executive Producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Future Man follows a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who travels through time to prevent the extinction of humanity after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion. Josh Hutcherson stars as Josh Futterman, an uninspired and dejected gamer who quickly becomes earth’s unlikely hero. Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, Ed Begley Jr. and Glenne Headly also star.
All episodes of Future Man premiere Nov. 14, only on Hulu.
source
Also Eliza's looks so fucking hot in this I am so here for it.
but i will support it anyway for josh and eliza coupe
(they are totally making fun of back to the future right?)
I'm just here for Derek. (Bless you, Preacher for bringing him into my TV life.)
omg. has he been hibernating in mud or smth? Where the hell has he been?
and 2 shorts. I know too much sis.
