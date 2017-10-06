October 6th, 2017, 11:45 am sandstorm PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING TRAILER #1 source Tagged: film - action / adventure, film trailer / stills, john boyega Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7979 comments Add comment
please don't let discourse ruin this movie too though lol
John looks amazing <3
Give me all the robots!!! :D
i h8 scott eastwood more than i like john boyega so i hope this fails
WinterChristmas is coming.
This already looks like shit and should never have been made without GDT, even John can't save the shitty dialogue :/ BLEGH
i'm pleased mako, newt and hermann are back though. i'll watch it for them
so this actually looks pretty good, minus Scott Eastwood ew
but like, could they SERIOUSLY not have included the theme song?? I wake up to that shit
I'm only excited for charlie day and gorman and boyega, everything else looks subpar so far
But John looks hot, so...