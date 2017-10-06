John Boyega's moustache: yea or nay? Reply

Thread

Link

i actually didn't notice it until this comment lol. yea but it should be a full mustache! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep going back and forth on it, some angles I love it some angles I don't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nay. its an old man stache on a young guy. looks off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Certainly the fuck no.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He should've waited a few years imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

an unequivocal "yae" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so READY!!! Give me this movie right now, I'm ready for mindless jaeger fun. please don't let discourse ruin this movie too though lol



John looks amazing <3 Reply

Thread

Link

down already? Reply

Thread

Link

I got it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MAKO MORI!!!!!! <33333333333333



Give me all the robots!!! :D Reply

Thread

Link

why does it look like transformers



i h8 scott eastwood more than i like john boyega so i hope this fails Reply

Thread

Link

omg i was just thinking with the way the jaegers are doing backflips and kicks and have weapons now, they're gonna cause a lot more damage for the sake of looking cool... i think it was intentional, i remember someone said they look more streamlined and like toys now than the old jaegers did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're after that toy money. Winter Christmas is coming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's kinda weird to me how they're fighting each other.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, John deserves to succeed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it says error for me ): Reply

Thread

Link

It's been going up and down all day for some reason :/ I fixed it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks ridiculous and amazing Reply

Thread

Link

Transformers 6



This already looks like shit and should never have been made without GDT, even John can't save the shitty dialogue :/ BLEGH Reply

Thread

Link

Oop how did I not know GDT wasn't involved? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmmmm i adored the first movie but this trailer looks so....extra, and not in the good way the original was



i'm pleased mako, newt and hermann are back though. i'll watch it for them Reply

Thread

Link

yea i agree. its not campy..just tacky.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte why did they have to bring guns and shit into this? the hand-to-hand in the first one was cool but now it's just OTT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessss, I had forgotten about Charlie and Burn being back, I'm so happy! This looks campy but fun. The kaiju look great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you can tell guillermo del toro isnt involved this time beyond a producer credit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like from the trailer that they've completely missed the reason why people enjoyed the first movie. It's because it was anathema of the Transformers movies. I sincerely hope they haven't botched this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uhhhhhm, PR was my fave movie of 2013



so this actually looks pretty good, minus Scott Eastwood ew

but like, could they SERIOUSLY not have included the theme song?? I wake up to that shit Reply

Thread

Link

It's there a liiiiiiitle bit but yeah. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh yeah, that reminds me that I'm also looking forward to the soundtrack! i hope they're the same composers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The trailer music was such a tease at the beginning 😤 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this looks like a lot of fun. i really enjoyed the first movie. Reply

Thread

Link

Hmm... not feeling the overall vibe. It feels like transformers/power ranger gimmicky. Tbf I ain't watching this movie for anything but cool monsters and robots, but they could have made it a good movie too...



I'm only excited for charlie day and gorman and boyega, everything else looks subpar so far Reply

Thread

Link

Hmmm.



But John looks hot, so... Reply

Thread

Link

i'm... disappointed Reply

Thread

Link