The Orville 1x06 Promo "The Krill"

Dare I say it, this is finally picking up and finding a good rhythm? I really dug last night's episode. I like that it didn't end on a joke and omg RIKER DIRECTED IT WHAT



Edited at 2017-10-06 05:23 pm (UTC)

And Seth finally took his shirt off in public for the first time since 1995. LOL! It was a big episode! Hahah!

That whole scene was charming. I wouldn't mind waking up to that t b h



Edited at 2017-10-06 05:37 pm (UTC) That whole scene was charming.

Thread



Edited at 2017-10-06 06:03 pm (UTC) IKR? Come on, it was all kinds of adorable

Thread



Edited at 2017-10-06 05:59 pm (UTC)

Thread



Hmm.. No thanks..

Thread



Hehe well he's supposed to (and does) look like a normal guy, not a buff porn star or something! LOL!



Although I do wish he'd lay off the spray tan. It's OK to be pale.



Edited at 2017-10-06 06:21 pm (UTC)

Thread



Cancel it

nope

Thread



No thank you.

Thread



I'm starting to like this show.

And I want Seth's voice, life's not fair

So, they aren't saying that Pria never arrived at the end, right? They all still remember she existed? I mean, it sucks for Ed that he's gotta remember the first person he trusted in a long time screwed him over.



Just go back to trusting Kelly, dammit, she's got your back Ed!

It's weird that she disappeared.

Thread



Yeah, I know he was saying something like by closing the wormhole it would be like she never had a reason to come there (since the Orville was now not going to run into the black matter field) but I'm not sure how that went to her not existing.



I mean, Ed clearly remembers her by the look on his face at the end, so....IDK. But I like that they weren't like "LOL everything back to normal!" Although with the show not being a serialized, IDK if we'll get to see the fallout from Ed reverting to his non trusting ways, or if he starts showing he trusts Kelly above all others despite their past.

Thread



the whole comedy sup-plot reminded me so much of that episode of TNG where Data didn't understand humour. The fact that the robot in this sounds freakishly like Brent Spiner is just hilarious.

I about died when it went from Mr. Potato head to cutting off a leg! When Gordon came wobbling out on his half cooked little leg, I couldn't stop laughing.

Thread



That was some good CGI too. First the amputated leg then the half-grown one. The show looks amazing.

Thread



Total classic tbh, I liked Gordon acknowledging how epic it was (eventually)

Thread



I didn't get to watch the new episode yet. I really like this show. I just find seth's Voice so nice to listen too.

I haven't seen the latest ep yet but the only way I'll be happy with Yapphit (the blob thing, right?) is if his storyline ends with the doctor making a sexual harassment complaint that gets taken seriously and he gets booted off the ship.

He was funny at first as kind of a side thing, but now he's annoying.



Hopefully, he's gone--Norm is only credited with 4 episodes (all of which have aired, I think) and Seth's mentioned a few times that it's very expensive to animate Yapphit so hopefully he's no more for the rest of the season.

Thread



LOVE this show. Better than Discovery. There is never enough Yapphit. I'm still waiting to hear the punchline to that name. It HAS to stand for something.

I find Seth kind of attractive and I hate myself for it tbh. His singing voice is magical.



Edited at 2017-10-06 05:52 pm (UTC)

I enjoyed it. It was obvious that Pria was up to no good but her actual deal was surprising enough and I loved seeing Kelly be right but for the wrong reason. I also liked that Kelly's bad choices had consequences not just for her but for Alara too.



Plus, that Mr. Potato Head gag was perfect. I loved it.

Good ep! Enjoyed it was Gordon heavy, he's terrific. The More Gordon campaign starts here.



And Charlize looked stunning, i don't even like ha and i wanna fight everyone who called her busted in the last post. Gorgeous.



I loved that it was more comedy heavy too, that exchange in the gif set there really cracked me up, and the leg stuff was just beyond.

I'm sorta bummed that Seth abruptly cancelled on all his NYC appearances at the kinda last minute(he was supposed to be doing two panels--one on The Orville and one on Family Guy at NYCC today, and then a PaleyFest NYC event for Family Guy on Saturday) because I would have liked to have found out if he's heard anything about how Fox is leaning...like if they could be down for a second season or not, since we're almost halfway through the first season.



Edited at 2017-10-06 06:19 pm (UTC)

Anyway the krill look like jem hadar with peter griffin chins

Um I kinda love this show. Like it's a little silly but nothing too terrible happens so it's a nice break from Reality.

Adrienne Palicki deserves better. She really should have been Wonder Woman, but that horrific TV pilot destroyed that possibility forever.



Put Mockingbird in the movies!! She should be a mewvie stah! Or make her Phyla-Vell and ignore AoS.

I just finished the ep and I enjoyed it a lot. I was kind of on the fence about Gordon but this episode made me really like him. I hope he and Isaac end up building a friendship, that'd be cute.

