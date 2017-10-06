The Orville 1x06 Promo "The Krill"
After the Orville crew defeats a Krill attack on a brand-new colony, the Union sends Ed and Gordon on a dangerous undercover mission to infiltrate a Krill ship and obtain a copy of the Krill bible, the “Anhkana,” to better understand the enemy.
I know there's a couple other people here watching this so...what did you think of last night's ep? Are you interested to learn more about the Krill? Are you excited that Gordon finally gets something to do? Are you as sick of Yapphit as I am?
That whole scene was charming.
I wouldn't mind waking up to that t b h
Although I do wish he'd lay off the spray tan. It's OK to be pale.
And I want Seth's voice, life's not fair
Just go back to trusting Kelly, dammit, she's got your back Ed!
I mean, Ed clearly remembers her by the look on his face at the end, so....IDK. But I like that they weren't like "LOL everything back to normal!" Although with the show not being a serialized, IDK if we'll get to see the fallout from Ed reverting to his non trusting ways, or if he starts showing he trusts Kelly above all others despite their past.
Hopefully, he's gone--Norm is only credited with 4 episodes (all of which have aired, I think) and Seth's mentioned a few times that it's very expensive to animate Yapphit so hopefully he's no more for the rest of the season.
Plus, that Mr. Potato Head gag was perfect. I loved it.
I loved that it was more comedy heavy too, that exchange in the gif set there really cracked me up, and the leg stuff was just beyond.
Put Mockingbird in the movies!! She should be a mewvie stah! Or make her Phyla-Vell and ignore AoS.
I really like it. I’ve seen all the ep and I liked them all some more than others but I haven’t become annoyed with any character or started to stan any character. Just going with the flow. I hope it gets decent ratings it’s like a tamer more stable version of galaxy quest every week 😀👍🏻