seth glare

The Orville 1x06 Promo "The Krill"



After the Orville crew defeats a Krill attack on a brand-new colony, the Union sends Ed and Gordon on a dangerous undercover mission to infiltrate a Krill ship and obtain a copy of the Krill bible, the “Anhkana,” to better understand the enemy.

Source

I know there's a couple other people here watching this so...what did you think of last night's ep? Are you interested to learn more about the Krill? Are you excited that Gordon finally gets something to do? Are you as sick of Yapphit as I am?

mistake1.gif mistake2.gif
Tagged: , ,