Bob Geldof brands Aung San Suu Kyi 'one of the great ethnic cleansers'
Bob Geldof brands Aung San Suu Kyi 'one of the great ethnic cleansers' https://t.co/D0A0z4KeeZ— The Guardian (@guardian) October 6, 2017
Speaking at the One Young World summit in Bogotá, Geldof said: “I am sick that on this stage are some of the greatest people who have fought for justice and peace and equality in our world,” [...] “And one of their number in Myanmar insults them, insults them all, who took the greatest prize that humans can give to another and then becomes one of the great ethnic cleansers of our planet. This is a disgrace.”
- More than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims are now living in makeshift camps in Bangladesh, having fled from Myanmar, and are in desperate need of food and aid.
- Aung San Suu Kyi has come under heavy criticism for her response (or lack of) to this crisis, and is to be stripped of the award Freedom of the City of Oxford.
- Geldof also added “I am sick of Putin, I am sick of Xi Jinping, I am sick of Trump, I am sick of Erdogan.”
Source
What do you think of the events in Myanmar, ONTD?
Edited at 2017-10-06 05:32 pm (UTC)
It's been interesting/horrifying watching this play out on social media . . . .there are SO MANY accounts supposedly from Burma full of comments about the Rohingyas being terrorists or that the Rohingyas don't exist, they're all Bangladeshi Muslim terrorists or whatever. I vacillate between thinking A) these people/accounts are all troll bots, B) these people are all terrible human beings, an C) the propaganda/information machine is just as controlling as ever and these are real people that believe these things and genuinely don't really know any better/different. I know things have changed, but it was hella hard to get internet access when I was there in 2010, especially freely accessible internet. I imagine the government still has some sort of stranglehold.
that was a really long comment.
I'm really disappointed in her. I hope she realizes what she says does harm.
From her comments though it is clear that she is an Islamophobe.