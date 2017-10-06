revolution

Bob Geldof brands Aung San Suu Kyi 'one of the great ethnic cleansers'




Speaking at the One Young World summit in Bogotá, Geldof said: “I am sick that on this stage are some of the greatest people who have fought for justice and peace and equality in our world,” [...] “And one of their number in Myanmar insults them, insults them all, who took the greatest prize that humans can give to another and then becomes one of the great ethnic cleansers of our planet. This is a disgrace.”

- More than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims are now living in makeshift camps in Bangladesh, having fled from Myanmar, and are in desperate need of food and aid.

- Aung San Suu Kyi has come under heavy criticism for her response (or lack of) to this crisis, and is to be stripped of the award Freedom of the City of Oxford.

- Geldof also added “I am sick of Putin, I am sick of Xi Jinping, I am sick of Trump, I am sick of Erdogan.”

Source


What do you think of the events in Myanmar, ONTD?
Tagged: , ,