Bob Geldof brands Aung San Suu Kyi 'one of the great ethnic cleansers'

is she gonna get her nobel peace prize revoked or...

Apparently they can't do that. It's against the rules I think. Reply

nope, can't do that i think. or just don't want to. they would have to do that for a number of people imo. Reply

whaaaat. thank you for the link, didn't know they can't/basically never do that. Reply

they never do that Reply

I mean the nobel peace prize is a joke anyway and has been since Kissinger got one, maybe even longer. Reply

I used to volunteer at Amnesty International and we worked on her case when she was still a prisoner of conscience, she's an amazing woman but this is the first time reading about this, kinda shocked. Reply

You would. Reply

Do you have any joy in your life, just wondering? Reply

This was before we found out about the genocide but good try I guess! Reply

rohingya persecution started decades ago. don't confuse "we" with yourself Reply

That colour looks so beautiful on Hill. Reply

Poland. It's very unusual to have bridesmaids here. We usually stick with one as they are legally needed. Reply

hrc is a garbage person who surrounds herself with war criminals like kissinger and bush, but this isn't the time Reply

been reading about this for awhile. her response to his has been awful. Reply

I used to idolize her when I was young :/ I did a report on her and everything. I'm so disappointed, and just.... devastated. Reply

the only comment on this i've heard from her so far has been basically "the foreign media has blown this out of proportion" which is insane. i've seen a documentary on france 24 about what is basically a concentration camp where rohingya people have been living for years without medical help, with limited food, after their villages were burned down. how can you say that this has been blown out of proportion in the face of this evidence?



Edited at 2017-10-06 05:32 pm (UTC)

The Rohingyas have been persecuted the entire time I've been aware of their presence (~2005/2006 maybe). Do you remember when the Thai authorities pushed multiple boatloads of refugees back out to see when their boats arrived in Phuket? Did it in full view of all the tourists, it was insane. The Indian navy ended up picking a bunch of them up, but many more were never found.



It's been interesting/horrifying watching this play out on social media . . . .there are SO MANY accounts supposedly from Burma full of comments about the Rohingyas being terrorists or that the Rohingyas don't exist, they're all Bangladeshi Muslim terrorists or whatever. I vacillate between thinking A) these people/accounts are all troll bots, B) these people are all terrible human beings, an C) the propaganda/information machine is just as controlling as ever and these are real people that believe these things and genuinely don't really know any better/different. I know things have changed, but it was hella hard to get internet access when I was there in 2010, especially freely accessible internet. I imagine the government still has some sort of stranglehold.



that was a really long comment.

all the burmese people interviewd in that documentary said that they believe that the rohingya are actually bangladeshi, and stole the land from the burmese (which is obviously bullshit, the rohingya have lived in this region for generations), or were send as muslim terrorists fom bangladesh. one monk interviewd said the aim of the governement is to drive the rohingya out of burma and into bangladesh once and for all, and those who do not go willingly should be killed. Reply

Nah there’s more. She both-sided it just like Mango Mussolini did for Charlottesville. Reply

I had the unfortunate chance of meeting someone who genuinely thinks the Rohingya genocide isn't actually happening. I thought their type was confined to Reddit but I guess not. Reply

people like that piss me off so much...like the fact that they can deny shit that we have proof of??? how??? Reply

ugh i fucking hate genocide deniers Reply

How do these people exist? Rohingyas are actually homeless, with their own country denying them citizenship. What can get worse than that? Reply

This has literally been going on for years tho... but I guess all of it is just made up!!! Reply

I'm more shocked you met someone that had heard of the Rohingya. The only genocide deniers I've seen are people in Burma (supposedly). Reply

A few years ago, I met my first honest to god holocaust denier, IRL. I had seen plenty online but never off. it's a weird kick to the stomach. Reply

Good for him. This has been going on for so long and the Rohingya have been brutalized since the 70s. This is just another example of how islamaphobia manifests in genocide. Reply

This is so sad :/ Reply

I'm really disappointed in her. I hope she realizes what she says does harm. Reply

She obviously (and sadly) doesn't give a shit.. Reply

I was so disappointed in her but I also feel with how much of the army controls Myanmar, maybe she doesn’t have as much control over the situation as we assume.

From her comments though it is clear that she is an Islamophobe. Reply

I was reading that the government structure doesn’t give her position the same power over military like USA for example. But that by itself shouldn’t affect her personal beliefs or how she talks about it from a humanitarian standpoint. So, yep, racist. Reply

This was disappointing on so many levels. Especially disappointed at my own governments response (India). They are refusing asylum to Rohingyas and planning to drive out the Rohingyas already here. Bangladesh too has been disappointing with how they have been treating Rohingyas Hindus in the refugee camps. All in all, a cluster fuck Reply

The Indian government's response is disgusting but unsuprising, considering who the President is Reply

Justifiably earned title. Fuck her Reply

Jfc Reply

