Blade Runner 2049 actress Sylvia Hoeks says Her blond hair was dyed to give her an Asian look

Wait. WTF. This sequel is 3 hours long?? The first movie isn't even 2 hours.... Reply

Thread

Link

baka Reply

Thread

Link

this comment is nagl but im glad we have a bladerunner post since mine got rejected.

this movie was a fucking MASTERPIECE oml. could not have asked for anything better. see it in imax its totally worth it Reply

Thread

Link

it wasn't boring? i want to see it but it's so long and if it's boring it'll be a waste of money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didnt find it boring at all. its slow but intentionally so, the shots are all super long but every single frame is beautiful so its worth it. The tone is similar to the first movie but i actually felt like the sequel improved upon it and had a better story. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

DEFINITELY WORTH EVERYTHING TO SEE IT IN IMAX. lol I love it. Legit best sequel ever Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it was so fucking GOOD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm looking forward to it! now i'm debating if i should see it in imax... is it because of the scenery or action? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really liked everything except Leto. Not his character, but his acting. He annoyed me too much. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

are they giving any imax posters or anything with this release?



also, ia this movie's picture was so crisp idek. that opening shot (the eye) omw. i was only so-so on the movie but it's been on my head (the feel of it) and i'm going to see it again. ryan as k 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I still want to watch it one more time to see if I'm just blinded by my stanning but at the very least, it's a very gorgeous movie that not only calls back to the original film but builds upon it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am still shook. it was so beautiful. everyone and everything but jared leto was insanely great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to become the Japanese version of myself, wtf does that mean? Seems like bad translation Reply

Thread

Link

It's the exact translation.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gross. Gross. Gross. It is quite obvious from the trailer that they are trying to make LA look like Beijing or Tokyo, but I wasn't sure if that was the intent for the entire movie. I guess you can't really be in the "future" without whitewashing Asia. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. Super gross. The trailer even had clear shots of building with Korean signage and yet they refuse to cast Asian actors/actresses? Disgusting.



I don't care how good the movie is. Between this actress' comments, the borrowing from Asia obvious in the trailer, and the lack of Asian casting, I don't want to pay money to see so much racism. As an Asian, I get it for free tyvm. It honestly makes everyone associated with the movie look bad. Puts me off Ryan Gosling for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nope: the west coast looked like the future version of the west coast, if that makes sense. i found it great that they made reference to the south korean business buildings you can see in la nowadays.



maybe this is her own statement? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay what the fuck. This post is wild because while watching this IMAX movie in the theater last night, I had such a thought that an Asian actress should've portrayed Luv. It made sense to me and the movie would've been so much more perfect.



I was angry Leto had such long ass two scenes lol. I thought he'd pop up for a hot minute and then disappeared, I'd forget him. Reply

Thread

Link

lol i didnt mind him his pretentious weirdness fit the character Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that's true, I was just annoyed but at least there were two scenes with him and nothing more. I thought those dragged on longer, so thankfully the movie is overall A+ perfection. Very sound, very solid plot wise on point all way to the end etc.



Like, I bet if this got made in 16-bit FF realness video game, this would have the same impact. Shoot, FF7 graphics of this movie would blow it out of water too. God, I love this movie 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i heard dv had thought of bowie for that part, so i just pictured him instead of leto Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had become the Japanese version of myself

With my best friend I occasionally greeted in Japanese



That's a very 2004 Gwen Stefani thing to say. Reply

Thread

Link

All the benefits of appearing diverse without actually being diverse! What a time to be alive! Reply

Thread

Link

How very Ghost in the Shell of her Reply

Thread

Link

More like Japanese Ghost in the White Shell. Racist power! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I AM MAJOR

I AM MOKOTO KUSANAGI Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg 😬 Reply

Thread

Link

yikes



btw cna i watch the new one without having seen the last one Reply

Thread

Link

no. it directly happens as a result of the last movie. watch the final cut version. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you need to know at the very least the basic plot details/relationships in the first movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, you can. yes, it's a continuation of the first one but they explain everything in this one (some people would say they over-explained) so you can watch this and understand what's happening (but you'll miss the impact of the callbacks.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yikes.



Interesting timing too because I was just reading a good Blade Runner interview with Mackenzie Davis this morning where she discusses her role as Mindy Park in The Martian and whitewashing. Reply

Thread

Link

Can you link me the interview pls? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://www.vulture.com/2017/08/mackenzie-davis-halt-and-catch-fire-conversation.html



*also I meant to say HACF not Blade Runner - but there is some mention of Blade Runner in there.



Edited at 2017-10-06 05:26 pm (UTC) *also I meant to say HACF not Blade Runner - but there is some mention of Blade Runner in there. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link