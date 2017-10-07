Blade Runner 2049 actress Sylvia Hoeks says Her blond hair was dyed to give her an Asian look
In the interview (20 September, 2017) in Dutch Magazine Algemeen Dagblad ,Blade Runner 2049 actress Sylvia Hoeks who plays Luv in the film explains Her blond hair was dyed to give her an Asian look.
"I did not wear wig. I had become the Japanese version of myself, "says Hoeks during an interview session in Berlin where she is the world press. "With my best friend I occasionally greeted in Japanese . Nobody recognized me initially in the movie. Not even one of the writers while he was talking to me for half an hour. He really asked me: what do you actually do in this movie. ''
this movie was a fucking MASTERPIECE oml. could not have asked for anything better. see it in imax its totally worth it
also, ia this movie's picture was so crisp idek. that opening shot (the eye) omw. i was only so-so on the movie but it's been on my head (the feel of it) and i'm going to see it again. ryan as k 😍
I don't care how good the movie is. Between this actress' comments, the borrowing from Asia obvious in the trailer, and the lack of Asian casting, I don't want to pay money to see so much racism. As an Asian, I get it for free tyvm. It honestly makes everyone associated with the movie look bad. Puts me off Ryan Gosling for sure.
maybe this is her own statement?
I was angry Leto had such long ass two scenes lol. I thought he'd pop up for a hot minute and then disappeared, I'd forget him.
Like, I bet if this got made in 16-bit FF realness video game, this would have the same impact. Shoot, FF7 graphics of this movie would blow it out of water too. God, I love this movie 😍
With my best friend I occasionally greeted in Japanese
That's a very 2004 Gwen Stefani thing to say.
How very Ghost in the Shell of her
I AM MAJOR
I AM MOKOTO KUSANAGI
btw cna i watch the new one without having seen the last one
Interesting timing too because I was just reading a good Blade Runner interview with Mackenzie Davis this morning where she discusses her role as Mindy Park in The Martian and whitewashing.
*also I meant to say HACF not Blade Runner - but there is some mention of Blade Runner in there.
