PSA: Isla Fisher Wants You to Know That She Is Not Amy Adams

I never got the confusion people have. Amy Adams has giant blue eyes so, like ??

idk, I've never confused those two before.

Isla looks more like JoJo the Bachelorette

She reminds me of Jojo and Amy Adams

This is funny. There's a lot of actors that have similar looks. Isla/Amy, Minka Kelly/Leighton Meester, Brie Larson/some other actress whose name I can't remember, Rose Byrne/Keira Knightley/Natalie Portman.



Edited at 2017-10-06 04:27 pm (UTC)

Keira looks nothing like Rose, lol. She looks like Winona's long, lost British sister

Enough alike they were both cast as characters who were specifically supposed to look like Natalie Portman though.

brie larson and mary elizabeth winstead?

brie lawson and mary elizabeth winstead don't look alike, but they play interchangeable characters, so i get them confused.

leelee sobieski/helen hunt/jodie foster, haley bennett/jlaw

I never thought Natalie and Keira looked the same



but I do think Keira, Katie McGrath & Daisy Daisy Ridley should play sisters in a movie Reply

I always thought Brie Larson and Katherine Waterston looked a lot alike.

It's the same with Jessica Chastain, Amy Adams, and Bryce Dallas Howard. My mom has the hardest time remembering their names and always switches them up.

Mixing up Jessica and Bryce makes more since than Amy and Isla

I actually think that mixing up bryce and amy makes more sense out of them all tbh lol

and romola garai

Besides the red hair, the only other thing I can think of on why people mix them up is that they both started their careers around the same time as blondes. Other than that, their faces are completely different.

i love them both and dream of a day when they play sisters

Amy needs an Oscar win rather than nominations. Let it happen, world.

having them both in nocturnal animals was perf

i like that they have a good sense of humour abt this Reply

Lmaoooooo I'm also not Wendy from the hamburger commercials I'm dying

learn to take a joke perhaps

I love her accent

ugh, she's so underrated. Love her.

"Amy Adams has five Oscar nominations. I am a member of SAG."



lolllll. Glad she has a sense of humor about it. Reply

lmaooo I loved that part

idg why people confuse them.



isla used to remind me of danneel ackles a bit when she had red hair. Reply

i doubt this is even an issue anymore since isla basically fell off the map ages ago

Right like no one saw Keeping Up with the Joneses.



She could have said "Amy Adams is in movies and I'm not" and be done with it. Reply

i was wondering what she was doing these days. i've only seen her in some australian adverts.

