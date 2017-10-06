PSA: Isla Fisher Wants You to Know That She Is Not Amy Adams
Isla Fisher wants to put an end to the madness and explain that she is not Amy Adams: https://t.co/QlwwLE2IT0 pic.twitter.com/gTz2NmoIom— E! News (@enews) 6 October 2017
- Fisher highlighted some key differentiators between her and the Arrival actress in a PSA video:
- : "Amy Adams has auburn red; my hair is light auburn red."
- "Amy Adams played Susan in Nocturnal Animals. I played Laura in Nocturnal Animals."
- "Amy Adams has five Oscar nominations. I am a member of SAG."
"We have totally different names; hence, we are totally different people. It's really not that confusing," she said. "Oh, and I'm also not Wendy from the hamburger commercials."
Source 1 2
Isla looks more like JoJo the Bachelorette
Edited at 2017-10-06 04:27 pm (UTC)
but I do think Keira, Katie McGrath & Daisy Daisy Ridley should play sisters in a movie
i like that they have a good sense of humour abt this
lolllll. Glad she has a sense of humor about it.
isla used to remind me of danneel ackles a bit when she had red hair.
She could have said "Amy Adams is in movies and I'm not" and be done with it.