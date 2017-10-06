michael good place

PSA: Isla Fisher Wants You to Know That She Is Not Amy Adams






- Fisher highlighted some key differentiators between her and the Arrival actress in a PSA video:

  • : "Amy Adams has auburn red; my hair is light auburn red."

  • "Amy Adams played Susan in Nocturnal Animals. I played Laura in Nocturnal Animals."

  • "Amy Adams has five Oscar nominations. I am a member of SAG."


"We have totally different names; hence, we are totally different people. It's really not that confusing," she said. "Oh, and I'm also not Wendy from the hamburger commercials."


Source 1 2
Tagged: , , ,