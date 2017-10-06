are they the new one direction? Reply

No

No they're better

Nah, 4/5th of them can sing and only one of them is ugly

OP are you getting paid for this?

ok seriously how much are you getting paid to promote these ppl on ontd?

This is my 3rd post about them

c'mon sis i could use some extra $$ hook me up

I'm getting a bonus when they land on the Billboard Hot 100. Will hit you up ;)

how long do u guys think it'll be before the glasses guy goes solo

My money is on the bleached blonde.

if op isn't getting paid, they should be. all these posts are implanting earworms i can't shake.



i'll never come around to the ugly one with unwashed hair tho. who are his parents? i smell nepotism

the ugly one with unwashed hair

plz be more specific

nah, you're gonna have to justify this comment to *me* 😤



show me who u think qualifies bc there's clearly only one imo Reply

ic we are going to have to take a trip to lenscrafters asap

they're all uggos. at least you still have good taste in women tho Reply

this is a complete misrepresentation of my character and the intentions of my comments! i'm not into any of them, but i also won't let you call them all uggos when only one of them is so ugly it makes me not want to watch their videos. i'm not trying to fuck any of these soft boys.

thank you for the backwards compliment tho



thank you for the backwards compliment tho Reply

just look at that still - U G L Y. i'm just stating facts here. gawd i feel like i'm taking crazy pills

yw it's what i do best





yw it's what i do best Reply

saying all this with normcore papi in your icon... sad

omg i'm just repping my city!! a fickle west coaster like you wouldn't understand ofc

This budget friendly shoot!

lay off the op guys



lay off the op guys

i prefer this to 5 brendan flowers posts a day

or hilary duff / lifted posts.

Oh I actually like this song.gives me kpop vibes.



Also I heard them on the radio yesterday and as a result woke up humming ther other song



I felt kpop too. I was expecting the video to be a kpop dance choreo.

that blonde thing needs to be quarantined. seems like a nice enough kid tho



@the other four: yes ill be ya mary kay



Edited at 2017-10-06 04:53 pm (UTC)

Zions face lmao

yikes blondie is trying so hard. youre not gonna be the band leader tho its gonna be qt in the glasses.

I agree about the choreography, OP. I personally like this video more than the Would You Mind one.

The blonde one has a voice that matches about half the male population in their teens. He's probably going ot get the most popular out of all of them.

