October 6th, 2017, 05:57 pm zeeseesstars PRETTYMUCH- Teacher (Official Music Video) Source I wish they had done the choreo they did to this on TRL. ONTD, What did you think? Tagged: music / musician (pop), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
i'll never come around to the ugly one with unwashed hair tho. who are his parents? i smell nepotism
plz be more specific
show me who u think qualifies bc there's clearly only one imo
they're all uggos. at least you still have good taste in women tho
thank you for the backwards compliment tho
yw it's what i do best
i prefer this to 5 brendan flowers posts a day
Also I heard them on the radio yesterday and as a result woke up humming ther other song
@the other four: yes ill be ya mary kay
Edited at 2017-10-06 04:53 pm (UTC)
Anyway the MV is cute. I hope they do well because teenaged girls deserve a cute, diverse boyband to stan since all I had was 1D.