Whole lotta characters/actors cast in Fantastic Beasts 2, including Nicolas Flamel, Jessica Williams
Among a handful of new character announcements, Nicolas Flamel will appear in the new Fantastic Beasts film! https://t.co/ikUUCDbZ49— Pottermore (@pottermore) October 6, 2017
New cast announcements include:
-- Carmen Ejogo returns to play MACUSA president Seraphina Picquery
-- Jessica Williams (of The Daily Show) in an unnamed role as of yet
-- Wolf Roth plays someone named Spielman
-- Victoria Yeates plays someone named Bunty
-- Derek Riddell plays someone named Torquil Travers
-- Poppy Corby-Tuech plays someone named Rosier
-- Cornell S. John plays someone named Arnold Guzman
-- Fiona Glascott in an unnamed role as of yet
-- Brontis Jodorowsky as Nicolas Flamel
They join the already-announced cast, including Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, etc etc, and yes Johnny Depp's still there.
Source: https://twitter.com/pottermore/status/916321040338472963
