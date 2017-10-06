Whole lotta characters/actors cast in Fantastic Beasts 2, including Nicolas Flamel, Jessica Williams

Who cares when that ass is still in it.



SUCH a downgrade from Colin.



Plus the first one was just a bit too convoluted. I couldn't really get into it so I'm not bothered about missing these. I did like Eddie though.



It's not even a downgrade it's like a fall off a cliff grade.



I'm still hoping maybe we'll get to atleast see Colin in the film as the original Percival Graves, even for a small cameo. I mean, we don't know for sure that Grindelwald actually killed him to take his identity, right? He could have been held captive somewhere... Reply

Idk who any of these guys are but like, can Nathan Stewart-Jarett be cast for SOMETHING? Those fan casts really got to me. Let him live in this universe!! Reply

mte. my mind always goes back to this one. at least he's doing well with angels in america. Reply

HE WOULD'VE BEEN PERFECT Reply

damn this is great Reply

AHHHH i will never forgive tumblr for doing this to me Reply

Oooh yes, he needs to be in it! Reply

I only care about Jessica from this entire list and the previously cast people. Oh well. Reply

Even Jessica Williams won’t make me watch something with Depp’s haggard ass in it Reply

yaaas jessica, use your connections girl. Reply

please just retcon depp outta there. we will all pretend it was a gas leak hallucination



IDC who Jessica plays, but she gotta be a gryffindor* lol



her friendship with JK is cute





*brain fart



I'm glad to see Johnny Depp continues to suffer no consequences for his actions. Reply

RE 👏🏻 CAST👏🏻 JOHNNY 👏🏻 DEPP 👏🏻 Reply

don't give two shits about this, but i'm glad jessica is getting movie roles Reply

holy shit - jessica williams?! those twitter connects are fire. Reply

aw that's so cute that jessica has a role - she's such a big fan. live those dreams, girl. Reply

the only hope i still have for these movies are flashbacks to dumbledore/grindelwald's summer romance Reply

Barnes & Noble released their NYCC exclusive funko pops yesterday and every location I went had the same 6-8 Johnny Depp Grindy pops. No one touched them. Made me a little happy.

Ugly ass fucker shouldnt get a pop. Reply

