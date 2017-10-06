Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Song for Puerto Rico
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Almost Like Praying” (ft. Marc Anthony, Rubén Blades, Camila Cabello, Pedro Capó, Dessa, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo, Jennifer López, Rita Moreno, Ednita Nazario, Joell Ortiz, Anthony Ramos, Gina Rodríguez, Gilberto Santa Rosa, PJ Sin Suela, Tommy Torres, and Ana Villafañe)
Lin-Manuel Miranda and 22 of his musically talented friends have released a new song to raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.
Titled "Almost Like Praying," the song -- which clocks in at more than three minutes -- pays tribute to the island by name-checking several municipalities, all set to an infectiously joyful beat.
Miranda, who organized the effort, kicks off the single by singing of Puerto Rico: "Say it loud and there's music playing/ Say it soft and it's almost like praying."
The lyric is a nod to "Maria" from "West Side Story."
Proceeds from the song's sale will benefit The Hispanic Federation, an organization which Miranda has been backing since Hurricane Maria left the island in the midst of a humanitarian crisis.
Two weeks after the storm, just over 9% of Puerto Rico residents have power, according to government figures, and most homes still don't have running water.
Miranda has been an outspoken critic of the government response to Puerto Rico's needs, and had strong words for President Donald Trump following his criticism of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.
"I know there's a tendency for fatigue because we've just been through two hurricanes. And we can't be fatigued when it comes to our fellow Americans," Miranda told CNN in an interview last week.
Bonus: Interview with honorary Puerto Rican™ David Begnaud:
You can help Puerto Rico by donating to the Hispanic Federation and María Fund.
Sources 1, 2, 3.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and 22 of his musically talented friends have released a new song to raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.
Titled "Almost Like Praying," the song -- which clocks in at more than three minutes -- pays tribute to the island by name-checking several municipalities, all set to an infectiously joyful beat.
Miranda, who organized the effort, kicks off the single by singing of Puerto Rico: "Say it loud and there's music playing/ Say it soft and it's almost like praying."
The lyric is a nod to "Maria" from "West Side Story."
Proceeds from the song's sale will benefit The Hispanic Federation, an organization which Miranda has been backing since Hurricane Maria left the island in the midst of a humanitarian crisis.
Two weeks after the storm, just over 9% of Puerto Rico residents have power, according to government figures, and most homes still don't have running water.
Miranda has been an outspoken critic of the government response to Puerto Rico's needs, and had strong words for President Donald Trump following his criticism of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.
"I know there's a tendency for fatigue because we've just been through two hurricanes. And we can't be fatigued when it comes to our fellow Americans," Miranda told CNN in an interview last week.
Bonus: Interview with honorary Puerto Rican™ David Begnaud:
Tune in! On @CBSThisMorning @Lin_Manuel talks about how he's using his celebrity and music to raise money for his beloved Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/PaDqBDsXg3— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 6, 2017
You can help Puerto Rico by donating to the Hispanic Federation and María Fund.
Sources 1, 2, 3.
Honestly Lin is so quick-minded, I'm always in awe. How he connected WSS with the hurricane being called Maria and based the song off that idea...
PR is still such a mess. They have the electricity back on in San Juan, but the rural communities still have nothing for the most part. TBH, that's the way it is in the US when there's a power outage as well. They fix the cities first, and the small towns can just wait until they get around to it. They put the resources where they'll benefit the most people. Really sucks if you don't live in a big city.
Edited at 2017-10-06 04:02 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
wonder if in the heights is still gonna be made by weinstein company...
i think john just wanted to ride the coattails of the nuyorican acting boom that was happening in the early 90s.
on a related note: i watched the john oliver segment on american island territories last night and the fact that these people (for the most part american citizens, tho american samoans don't even get that) can't vote for a president because of some 100 year old racist law that states that they can't be afforded the same rights as other citizens on the mainland because these islands are inhabitet by "alien races" that are "not capable of understanding anglo-saxon law" is...actually it's completely unsurprising, considering how the american government views pocs and their rights.
America really is trash.
I found out two weeks ago my niece and nephew were in Humacao when the hurricane hit. I've been worried so long and I heard from my niece yesterday they're heading to Orlando in a few days. I can't take it!