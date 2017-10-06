Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Song for Puerto Rico

He is such an awesome guy Reply

Thread

Link





Here's was @LuisFonsi's response to my asking him to be on this song via DM.

We'd never met. He hadn't heard the song.#AlmostLikePraying 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/h3nDKEQuf9 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 6, 2017

He is awesome, bless everyone who participated. Also this made me smile: Reply

Thread

Link

He's so great. They're all great. I wish there were subtitles though Reply

Thread

Link

99% of the lyrics are just the names of the 78 towns of PR. ☺️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's so great. Thank you for posting this, OP! Reply

Thread

Link

It's not that best song but it's pretty great for the short time Line had to put it together. Also, damn Lin's connections, they're pretty impressive. Camila's presence doesn't fit the rest, but it's for a good cause. Bad Bunny's song gave me chills last week too.



Honestly Lin is so quick-minded, I'm always in awe. How he connected WSS with the hurricane being called Maria and based the song off that idea... Reply

Thread

Link

Lin is so connected and respected. Stephen Sondheim also had to sign off on this, since he wrote the "Almost like praying" lyrics, and that's a big deal because he's kind of a curmudgeon and very fussy about people using his lyrics.



PR is still such a mess. They have the electricity back on in San Juan, but the rural communities still have nothing for the most part. TBH, that's the way it is in the US when there's a power outage as well. They fix the cities first, and the small towns can just wait until they get around to it. They put the resources where they'll benefit the most people. Really sucks if you don't live in a big city. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why would they put Kkkamila on the first line and waaay before Jennifer Lopez and Gloria Estefan? Epic put 5H on the 3rd line with fucking Iggy for jay-z benefits concert. Epic is just so fucking garbage. I really fucking hope their little payola spotify queen and her stans fade into oblivon after her album goes tinfoil and they see how much of a backfire she was with their money.



Edited at 2017-10-06 04:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I said what I said! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't disagree w/ ur sentiment tho!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bc it's alpahabetical order? also Lin asked her to be on it after hearing "Havana", Epic had nothing to do with this. I dislike Camila as much as the next person but this is for a good cause come on now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's a fuming racist but it's not all that surprising that he asked her since he likes saying the n-word as much as her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whaaaaat I have never heard this about him (Lin? idk who/what Epic is) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you ever just breathe and enjoy nature? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



This is ONTD so I mean no... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This had nothing to do with Epic, it was put out by Atlantic.... and like everyone said it's in alphabetical order lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those little fucks are pushing her so I'm blaming them everytime her face or voice is plastered on any and everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



when he was tweeting the different collaborators, I was like yay! yay!and then he posted a pic of himself w/ Kamilla and I'm like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still shook over Lin's flawless tweets to Trump last weekend. He is amazing and this is awesome! Reply

Thread

Link

I still can’t believe lin snapped like that! He is never like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i believe if mr rogers was alive today (and had a twitter) even he would snap. the trumplstilskin brings it out in the nicest people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



what a sweetheart. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish more people were as nice as him. The world would probably be a lot brighter. Reply

Thread

Link

This is awesome, bless him Reply

Thread

Link

This is beautiful and I am glad that despite the goverment's poor response to this tragedy people are coming together to be proactive. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

this is great.





wonder if in the heights is still gonna be made by weinstein company... Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't seen Hamilton or listened to the music but Lin-Manuel's twitter has made me a fan of his. As a puertorriqueña this gave me goosebumps - esp. the coquis at the end. Not because it's an ~amazing song or anything, but just the concept of people coming together to help PR. Reply

Thread

Link

i see two penises but ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does John Leguizamo still say he is puerto rican even tho his father says he isn't? Reply

Thread

Link

lol what? really? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah his dad gave an interview years ago saying he is colombian, had no puerto rican roots and spoke to john about clearing shit up.



i think john just wanted to ride the coattails of the nuyorican acting boom that was happening in the early 90s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awsome. i've finally been paid and can put my money where my mouth is and actually donate something.

on a related note: i watched the john oliver segment on american island territories last night and the fact that these people (for the most part american citizens, tho american samoans don't even get that) can't vote for a president because of some 100 year old racist law that states that they can't be afforded the same rights as other citizens on the mainland because these islands are inhabitet by "alien races" that are "not capable of understanding anglo-saxon law" is...actually it's completely unsurprising, considering how the american government views pocs and their rights. Reply

Thread

Link

wow wtf I had no idea that was the reason.



America really is trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, and they let american samoans serve in the military, but don't even give them citizenship. so they can die for the country but it's "fuck them" otherwise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean honestly why tf should anyone be patriotic about this country, goddamn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this song and the video! rita moreno is the cutest gram in this video i wish there was more of her singing Reply

Thread

Link