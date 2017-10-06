Belle

Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Song for Puerto Rico



Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Almost Like Praying” (ft. Marc Anthony, Rubén Blades, Camila Cabello, Pedro Capó, Dessa, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo, Jennifer López, Rita Moreno, Ednita Nazario, Joell Ortiz, Anthony Ramos, Gina Rodríguez, Gilberto Santa Rosa, PJ Sin Suela, Tommy Torres, and Ana Villafañe)


Lin-Manuel Miranda and 22 of his musically talented friends have released a new song to raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Titled "Almost Like Praying," the song -- which clocks in at more than three minutes -- pays tribute to the island by name-checking several municipalities, all set to an infectiously joyful beat.

Miranda, who organized the effort, kicks off the single by singing of Puerto Rico: "Say it loud and there's music playing/ Say it soft and it's almost like praying."
The lyric is a nod to "Maria" from "West Side Story."

Proceeds from the song's sale will benefit The Hispanic Federation, an organization which Miranda has been backing since Hurricane Maria left the island in the midst of a humanitarian crisis.

Two weeks after the storm, just over 9% of Puerto Rico residents have power, according to government figures, and most homes still don't have running water.
Miranda has been an outspoken critic of the government response to Puerto Rico's needs, and had strong words for President Donald Trump following his criticism of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

"I know there's a tendency for fatigue because we've just been through two hurricanes. And we can't be fatigued when it comes to our fellow Americans," Miranda told CNN in an interview last week.

Bonus: Interview with honorary Puerto Rican™ David Begnaud:



You can help Puerto Rico by donating to the Hispanic Federation and María Fund.

Sources 1, 2, 3.
