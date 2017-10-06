Tatianna

Did TMZ just leak a RuPaul's Drag Race s10 contestant?



- He didn't go to the court for his own case (he was driving alcoholized), because "he was filming in L.A..

- "Sources tell us Andrew Bryson -- whose drag name is Blair St. Clair -- is currently taping in L.A. as a contestant for season 10 of 'Drag Race.' That's in clear violation of a court order stating he must stay in Indiana following a DUI bust this year."







