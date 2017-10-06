Did TMZ just leak a RuPaul's Drag Race s10 contestant?

the good sis is gonna come back home to an arrest warrant

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn Reply

LMAO Reply

What's with his ears? Is that blood? The other one looks blurred out by the earring hole Reply

tired of these look queens w the same eyebrows, wigs, cut crease. bored. Reply

MTE Reply

Agreed, the (usually pastel colored) marcel curls look used to be cute but it's everywhere now and I can't wait until the trend fades out tbh Reply

https://youtu.be/U6UVIjoRFOg Tbh she looks very Pearlesque to me but her performances seem a little more campy and theatrical ala Alexis Michelle Reply

lmao the 4 guys with stars. hmm just entertaining enough to make me forget how horrible that 2:00 look is Reply

lmao ilu Reply

I like fishy queens, but yes, most of them are so damn boring and one dimensional Reply

the marcel wig trend has gone on for too long Reply

it'd be one thing if like...they were queens who were inventive and took the look to a dif level but no. like omw stop Reply

Nothing good ever comes out of Indiana. Reply

Eerie Indiana? Reply

^ Eerie, Indiana is the one good thing (and arguably the Jacksons) Reply

you mean Gary Reply

Gary is a shitbox. We're talking about the classic https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eerie,_Indiana

Your icon 😍😍😍😍😍 Reply

Thanks! 🤗Funnily enough I almost changed it, but I can't let Kate Bush go -- even tho I'm prob not her usual demo. Reply

No keep it cuz of Rock and Roll HOF nom. I have my Hammer Horror one

I want to believe shes just ditzy and aloof when she said she loves Theresa May Reply

Jackson 5? That's all I can think of lol Reply

one of them was a paedophile, so no Reply

i feel very old- that mugshot looks like it is of a small child Reply

So Valentina x2? Another pretty pageant queen hmmm.... Reply

have you ever watched drag race, tamar? Reply

mte Reply

valentina wasn't a pageant queen Reply

First eliminated. Reply

omg I hope she has to leave the show in the middle of the season and there's drama :x Reply

all these years and we still don't know what willam did Reply

He was fucking his boyfriend during filming at their hotel. Reply

speaking of queens, who's watching shade on fusion? Reply

TMZ don't care. They just want some clicks. Already bored by this queen. Reply

Don't they usually let queens do a couple of gigs while shooting so that it's not too obvious they're shooting? Why couldn't they let him out for that lol Reply

they really only do it for all stars because those are more established queens with bigger followings so they try and throw potential Nancy Drews off the scent Reply

Apparently they started doing it for regular seasons too because Jasmine Masters told a fan not to worry about a potential s10 queen doing a gig because they let them out to mess with the Nancy Drews... Reply

Everyone has been Nancy Drewed on reddit though.. And I don't think any of them have done gigs in the past weeks.. Reply

What's a queen doing driving herself? They are transported from the hotel to set and back via vans, and while in the hotel, locked in their rooms.

Also is this the first non-allstar season not to be filmed during summer? Reply

It looks like this might have been a prior. They didn't show up to court, therefore it's escalating to a warrant. Reply

at least his makeup looks good Reply

Ew don’t drink and drive Reply

how did they miss this??? a producer is getting fired Reply

i don't get why he wouldn't be able to leave the state just for a dui, but he should've shown up for court. duh. Reply

